Police: Record amount of suspected fentanyl seized in Wichita

Wichita Police announced that they have seized weapons and nearly a million fentanyl pills in a multi-day investigation.

Over the past ten days the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network Enforcement Team seized close to ten crime guns and a massive amount of suspected fentanyl pills.

Investigators estimate that based on weight, the number of pills are between a half million to a million, making the seizure the largest amount of fentanyl for the department to date and a possible record seizure nationwide.