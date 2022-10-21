ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Police: Record amount of suspected fentanyl seized in Wichita

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ph7Lh_0ih7kPpd00

Wichita Police announced that they have seized weapons and nearly a million fentanyl pills in a multi-day investigation.

Over the past ten days the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network Enforcement Team seized close to ten crime guns and a massive amount of suspected fentanyl pills.

Investigators estimate that based on weight, the number of pills are between a half million to a million, making the seizure the largest amount of fentanyl for the department to date and a possible record seizure nationwide.

Comments / 6

Susan Miller
5d ago

Good job getting that crap off the street WPD, no telling how many lives you just saved.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Little Apple Post

Teen charged in fatal car-chase shooting of Kansas girl

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in the Sept. 2021 drive-by shooting made his first court appearance last week. Kayden Wilson, 18 of Wichita, is charged with 1st degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, 5 counts of aggravated assault, and criminal use of weapons, a misdemeanor, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Scammers pretending to be McPherson County Sheriff

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Scammers have been calling McPherson residents and impersonating the McPherson County Sheriff, according to a Facebook post by McPherson County 911. “We’d just like to reiterate that TYPICALLY the police department and/or the sheriff’s department will NOT contact you by phone to let you know you have a warrant out for […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

New Reno County diversion program to help first-time drug offenders

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Drug convictions could soon change for people in Reno County. Thanks to recent legislation, smaller counties now have a chance to implement new drug diversion programs. For about 20 years, state funding has been available through Senate Bill 123. This funding helps people get the treatment they need for substance […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita Police Seize Up to 1 Million Fentanyl Pills in Massive Drug Bust

Wichita police are are touting this month’s big drug bust in northeast Kansas. WPD officials said Thursday that members of the department’s NIBN Enforcement Team seized several crime-related firearms and upwards of one million suspected fentanyl pills. The arrests and seizures reportedly took place during a three-day sweep...
WICHITA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: Gun seized from student at Kan. middle school was loaded

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a loaded gun to Hutchinson Middle School-7 on Friday. At approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Hutchinson Police Department officers were notified of an incident where a student pointed a firearm at another student while at Hutchinson Middle School-7, 210 E Avenue A, Hutchinson, earlier in the day, according to a media release from police. Officers immediately attempted to locate the student but were unsuccessful.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

18 Year Old Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man stemming from a fatal Fentanyl poisoning/overdose investigation. 24 year old Corey Wontorski died after ingesting the drug last month, and information related to the Wichita Police Department investigation was passed on to the Sedgwick County Sheriff. After additional information was obtained and further investigations were conducted, deputies arrested an 18 year old man in connection to Wontorski’s death.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

'He didn't deserve to die that way': Family of California man killed in Wichita blame ex-girlfriend

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- The sister of a California man killed in a hit and run crash earlier this month says that his ex-girlfriend is responsible for his death. The hit-and-run happened on Oct. 14 at around 7:40 a.m. at 9th Street North and St. Paul in west Wichita. Officers arrived to find 41-year-old Rigoberto Rivas lying in the street. He suffered substantial head injuries and died at a local hospital, according to police.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Eight people injured in east Wichita crash

Eight people were hurt, one critically, in a multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita Sunday afternoon. The accident was reported around 4 p.m. at Kellogg and 143rd Street East. One person was pinned and crews worked to remove that person from a vehicle. The crash closed traffic in both directions on...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy