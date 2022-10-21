Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as...
Why Chinese Tech Stocks Were Tumbling Today
Chinese stocks were pulling back en masse today after President Xi Jinping was awarded a third term as China's president following a gathering of Communist Party leaders. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 6.4% on the news, and the Shanghai Composite lost 2%. Among the Chinese tech stocks to fall today were Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES), and Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI).
Why Chinese Stocks Got Crushed on Monday
Shares of Chinese stocks are getting hammered across the board on Monday, and for once the cause isn't interest rates. The market is worried that a new term for President Xi Jinping will lead to challenges for Chinese companies and stocks. There were some very notable moves today from Daqo...
Why Travel Stocks Doing Business in China Plunged on Monday Morning
Shares of Chinese companies took a beating today as political and economic changes in the country came into focus for investors. For gambling and travel companies operating in Macao, a special administrative region of China, the changes might be even more stark. Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) fell...
Why ChargePoint Stock Slid Today
Some electric vehicle (EV) stocks were having a rough day today after Tesla cut the price of its Model 3 and Model Y in China. Investors are concerned that the price cut could mean consumer demand is slowing in the country. That weighed on some EV stocks today, including ChargePoint...
Swiss Stock Market Snaps Three-Day Slide
(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 160 points or 1.5 percent. The rally was in line with much of the rest of the European markets, which continued to benefit from optimism the Fed will signal a slowdown in monetary policy tightening following its meeting next week. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points next week, but traders are hopeful the Fed and other central banks will slow the pace of rates hikes beginning in December.
Canadian Stocks Little Changed Amid Choppy Trading
(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session sharply higher, Canadian stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Monday. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index has spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line and is currently up 7.09 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 18,868.04.
Big Week: Ex-FANG Stocks to Report Q3 Earnings
We have another big week in store for the major market indices, when the stocks formerly known as FANG (or at least some of them) report earnings results: Alphabet GOOGL on Tuesday, Meta META Wednesday and both Apple (AAPL) and Amazon AMZN Thursday. In economic data, home prices, durable goods sales, Q3 GDP and a new September PCE report all await us.
Why Carvana Stock Was Down on an Up Day for the Market
Shares of the online car marketplace Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were tumbling today, despite market indexes making gains. Carvana's stock may have been falling as investors continue to process a price target cut from an analyst on Friday. Additionally, investors are likely concerned that high inflation and a potentially slowing economy...
Increasing losses over year doesn't faze Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) investors as stock grows 4.2% this past week
It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 23%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 28% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 16% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.
Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Volatile on Monday
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) initially slipped on Monday, falling as much as 4.2%. By 2:44 p.m. ET, however, the stock had regained some of its losses, trading down about 0.2%. Two pieces of competing news vied for shareholder attention as investors in the social media titan digested an...
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
Investing in Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) three years ago would have delivered you a 20% gain
While Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 14% in the last quarter. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. Arguably you'd have been better off buying an index fund, because the gain of 20% in three years isn't amazing.
Consumer Sector Update for 10/24/2022: MULN, CAR, XSPA, XWEL, NEPT, NEPT.TO
Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) Monday climbing 1.7% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was gaining 0.4%, reversing a midday decline. In company news, Mullen Automotive (MULN) sped nearly 32% higher after the company Monday said it...
Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today
Investors hoping that shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) would rebound from the 9% loss they suffered last week are feeling disappointment in the early hours of today's trading session. It seems that the market hasn't recovered from the bearish attention the fuel cell stock received from analysts last Friday.
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PXJ
The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 106,000. Shares of PXJ were up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume...
Why Shopify Stock Got Clobbered Early Monday
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) slumped Monday morning, falling as much as 6.5%. As of 11:47 a.m. ET, the stock was still down 3.7%. The catalyst that sent the e-commerce purveyor lower was bearish commentary by a Wall Street analyst. So what. KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target...
SCHF: ETF Inflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHF ETF (Symbol: SCHF) where we have detected an approximate $174.8 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.7% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 855,000,000 to 861,000,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHF, versus its 200 day moving average:
