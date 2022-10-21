It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Unfortunately the Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) share price slid 40% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 23%. On the bright side, the stock is actually up 28% in the last three years. Furthermore, it's down 16% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

