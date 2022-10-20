East Ventura council board members resign en masse over video flap

A flap over how a Ventura City Council candidate handled a video has spurred resignations of all four members of the East Ventura Community Council board.

On Oct. 11, council members on the neighborhood board decided to resign after Marie Lakin, its technology chair and District 5 City Council candidate, edited a video of a candidate forum in which she participated.

Lakin is accused of editing the video to make herself look better by cutting out an unplanned exchange between her and opponent Bill McReynolds.

In a statement, Lakin said she edited the video so it ended before their interaction at the request of an unnamed board member. She also said the entire situation has been "blown out of proportion" by McReynolds and his supporters.

Lakin was not on the neighborhood board though she served as technology chair.

McReynolds said in an interview he learned about the edited video through social media last week and he hasn't watched the video.

"I've been focused on my own campaign," he said.

'Internal pressures'

The East Ventura Community Council is a neighborhood group that meets monthly to discuss public safety, the city's general plan and other community issues. The council represents Ventura residents who live east of Victoria Avenue.

John McNally, chair of the community council, said "internal pressures" over the incident have led to the resignations. By text, he said the board already faced challenges such as membership recruitment and an unfilled seat when they were faced with what to do about the video. Ultimately, the four members decided to resign.

The video is of a Sept. 15 forum hosted by the East Ventura Community Council. At the virtual event, Lakin and other candidates gave introductory statements. One of the participants was McReynolds, her only opponent in the City Council race.

A question-and-answer session was not planned, but Lakin and McReynolds ended up in an exchange over McReynolds' occupation as a developer. At one point, McReynolds pointed out that Lakin was "seeing" a developer. Lakin replied that as candidates, they agreed not to bring personal relationships into the campaign.

The exchange had been cut from the video Lakin initially posted.

Lakin has since uploaded the full video at the request of the EVCC board "to remove even the appearance of impropriety." The unedited version can be found at the community council's website at eastventura.org.

Lakin, in her statement, said it was easier for McReynolds to "tarnish my lifetime of public service than defend his career as a developer."

She did not respond to emails asking her to discuss the incident further.

The fallout

Residents Michael Paris and Kristin Hardesty emailed the community council on Sept. 27 complaining about the edited video. The council board responded, in part, on Oct. 8, saying "this organization's operations can only be improved through self-assessment or the input received from its constituency. Your letter has provided us with an opportunity for just such an evaluation."

Paris did not think the response was adequate and emailed City Councilman Jim Friedman, who represents District 5 but is not seeking reelection.

Friedman, who donated $350 to McReynolds' campaign and endorsed him, said he called all four board members to try and understand what happened. He heard from other people that the board was "attempting to cover up" for Lakin.

"I don't know that they were handling this in the best and most efficient way they could," he said.

Eventually, board members McNally, Jim Rivera, Brad Golden and Deborah Meyer-Morris announced their resignations on Oct. 11. The council's bylaws do not allow for all board members to quit at the same time.

So McNally said he and Rivera will remain on the panel for the Nov. 17 meeting to elect a new board and help with the transition. Golden and Meyer-Morris officially resigned on Oct. 11.

Lakin said in a statement she was sorry to hear about the board members resigning and believes they deserve gratitude for their time.

"They are volunteers who sacrificed time from their personal lives and families to improve our community," Lakin said.

Golden, who is chair of a Chamber of Commerce committee that endorsed McReynolds and other candidates, said he has not personally contributed to the candidate. He described the situation as frustrating.

"Without editorializing too much, it’s frustrating that (Lakin) was shortsighted enough to manipulate a video and pull it over on us. We’re collateral damage," said Golden, who did not attend the forum.

He said the board formally removed Lakin as technology chair and created a new EVCC YouTube channel to address the accusations.

"It was the accusation of manipulating the platform for her political gain which was shocking to us," Golden said.

Meyer-Morris, who has donated $250 to Lakin's campaign, according to campaign disclosure statements, said her reasons for resigning were not related to the incident but "just life in general."

Rivera could not be reached for comment.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.