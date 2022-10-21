ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMO News

Renton police arrest 12 people for reportedly stealing from Target, Lowes

RENTON – Renton police arrested a dozen suspects for theft in a targeted operation that recovered thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise. The operation was conducted on Oct. 19 with the department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and Patrol Operations Unit partnering with loss prevention staff at Target and Lowes in Renton.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

$10K worth of costumes missing from Bellevue Opera house

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Members of Bellevue Opera, formerly known as Lyric Opera Northwest, believe the costumes they’ve used for years have been stolen. Production Manager Sara Wagner told KOMO News they noticed the costumes disappeared a few weeks ago and have not been located since. Wagner said she believes someone stole the garments.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Animal control rescues nearly 7-foot alligator from storage container in Pierce County

LAKEBAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies, along with animal control, rescued a 6' 7" alligator from a property in Lakebay last week. Animal control received a complaint about a person in Lakebay with an alligator. It is illegal to possess an alligator in the State of Washington. Animal control officers visited the property on Thursday and saw the alligator in a small tub inside of a shipping container.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Donate to the KOMO Toy Drive 2022

SEATTLE, Wash. — Coming soon! You can help put toys under the tree and hope in the hearts of local kids!. KOMO is teaming up with The Salvation Army Toy and Joy program. Your donations go directly to help families in western Washington have a happier holiday. You will...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Parking rates going up in some Seattle neighborhoods Monday

SEATTLE — Seattle drivers are paying more to park in some neighborhoods, starting Monday. The city’s transportation department just enacted its final parking rate changes of the year, but some businesses that are still recovering from the pandemic worry this could keep customers away. “It’s kind of the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County Elections test ballot processing equipment ahead of November

RENTON, Wash. — King County Elections officials tested their ballot machines for accuracy and addressed concerns over ballot security Tuesday, as they prepare to take in an estimated one million ballots for the General Election. Pre-marked test ballots were run through each ballot scanner and the results were compared...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Wait times continue to grow in emergency departments of Seattle Children's Hospital

A spike in the number of children infected with respiratory viruses has triggered a spike in wait times at the emergency departments of some local hospitals. "The emergency department at Seattle Children's and every hospital is chock-full," Dr. Indi Trehan, an ED attending physician at Seattle Children's, said last week. "We have seen people in hallways... the wait times are really long,"
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Lion born at Seattle's Woodland Park zoo returns after six years

SEATTLE, Wash. — A lion born eight years ago at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo has returned to his birthplace after living in California for a few years. The lion named Tandie, which means "fire," just turned 8-years-old on Oct. 24. He was born at Woodland Park Zoo in 2014 to parents Adia and Xerxes.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike

SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County releases new ballot tracker ahead of elections

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Election day is in just over two weeks and ballots are already hitting mailboxes. King County has just released a new tool making it easier to track ballots as voters are keeping close tabs on some hotly-contested races. “We have our first real race for...
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy