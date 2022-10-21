Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Man accused of violent crime spree in south Seattle, Central District charged with murder
SEATTLE, Wash. — The man accused of going on a crime spree last week, injuring multiple people and killing one man, was charged Monday with murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents.
KOMO News
330,000 fentanyl pills and 110 guns seized in operation linked to drug cartels in Seattle
SEATTLE — (KOMO) – Federal law enforcement and Seattle Police announced an operation that led to the arrest of 17 people and the seizure of large quantities of fentanyl and drugs connected to cartels operating in western Washington. In a press conference at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in...
KOMO News
Tacoma police searching for 3 burglary suspects who held resident at gunpoint
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are searching for three people they say forced their way into a home, held a resident at gunpoint with rifles and stole items before taking off. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. Monday on South Fawcett Avenue in south Tacoma. Police said the victim who called 911 was not hurt.
KOMO News
Renton police arrest 12 people for reportedly stealing from Target, Lowes
RENTON – Renton police arrested a dozen suspects for theft in a targeted operation that recovered thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise. The operation was conducted on Oct. 19 with the department’s Special Enforcement Team (SET) and Patrol Operations Unit partnering with loss prevention staff at Target and Lowes in Renton.
KOMO News
Chinatown-International District residents implore councils for safer streets
SEATTLE — Amy Eng has owned Dim Sum King in the Chinatown-International District (CID) for 13 years. She shared they constantly deal with overflowing trash outside their building, their tip jar is stolen multiple times a week, and crime is keeping customers from coming in. “Business is slow here,...
KOMO News
Alleged armed robber holds up Pink Gorilla Games, store robbed for 4th time in 6 months
SEATTLE—A popular video game store in the Chinatown International District (CID) was the target of crime again Monday night. This time, the thief reportedly confronted workers at Pink Gorilla Games with a gun while pretending to check out. Owners said it’s the first time in 17 years there has...
KOMO News
$10K worth of costumes missing from Bellevue Opera house
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Members of Bellevue Opera, formerly known as Lyric Opera Northwest, believe the costumes they’ve used for years have been stolen. Production Manager Sara Wagner told KOMO News they noticed the costumes disappeared a few weeks ago and have not been located since. Wagner said she believes someone stole the garments.
KOMO News
Pasado's Safe Haven mobile spay and neuter clinic broken into, items stolen
Pasado’s Safe Haven has discovered that one of their mobile spay and neuter clinics was vandalized and essential items were taken. The damage caused them to shut down that unit leaving hundreds of animals that were scheduled for spay and neuter appointments waiting until it's been fixed. The team...
KOMO News
Animal control rescues nearly 7-foot alligator from storage container in Pierce County
LAKEBAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies, along with animal control, rescued a 6' 7" alligator from a property in Lakebay last week. Animal control received a complaint about a person in Lakebay with an alligator. It is illegal to possess an alligator in the State of Washington. Animal control officers visited the property on Thursday and saw the alligator in a small tub inside of a shipping container.
KOMO News
Donate to the KOMO Toy Drive 2022
SEATTLE, Wash. — Coming soon! You can help put toys under the tree and hope in the hearts of local kids!. KOMO is teaming up with The Salvation Army Toy and Joy program. Your donations go directly to help families in western Washington have a happier holiday. You will...
KOMO News
I-405 in Bellevue blocked early Wednesday after driver crashes into patrol cruiser
BELLEVUE, Wash. — All northbound lanes of I-405, just north of I-90, were blocked early Wednesday morning after a collision that involved a state patrol vehicle. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said one of its vehicles was hit. No one was hurt, WSP said. According to WSP, a trooper...
KOMO News
KOMO's Eric Johnson tells the story of the most haunted place in all of Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's a rainy Friday night and the old brick in front of Pike Place Market gets a thorough washing. The light from neon signs and assorted shops and street lights reflects off the wet ground and casts a damp and eerie pall about the place. Storefront...
KOMO News
Parking rates going up in some Seattle neighborhoods Monday
SEATTLE — Seattle drivers are paying more to park in some neighborhoods, starting Monday. The city’s transportation department just enacted its final parking rate changes of the year, but some businesses that are still recovering from the pandemic worry this could keep customers away. “It’s kind of the...
KOMO News
King County Elections test ballot processing equipment ahead of November
RENTON, Wash. — King County Elections officials tested their ballot machines for accuracy and addressed concerns over ballot security Tuesday, as they prepare to take in an estimated one million ballots for the General Election. Pre-marked test ballots were run through each ballot scanner and the results were compared...
KOMO News
New federal program recruiting volunteers to address public health shortages
SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a lot of vulnerabilities and inequities, leaders say. Now there's a new partnership to recruit and train the next generation of leaders to respond to the nation's public health needs. AmeriCorps is teaming up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)...
KOMO News
Amazon, Seahawks team up with Operation Warm to provide students with coats, shoes
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — With the weather changing, hundreds of kids now have a way to stay warm. Amazon and the Seattle Seahawks partnered with Operation Warm to gift 440 students brand-new coats and shoes Tuesday morning in Beverly Park. Operation Warm, a national nonprofit, has served more than...
KOMO News
Wait times continue to grow in emergency departments of Seattle Children's Hospital
A spike in the number of children infected with respiratory viruses has triggered a spike in wait times at the emergency departments of some local hospitals. "The emergency department at Seattle Children's and every hospital is chock-full," Dr. Indi Trehan, an ED attending physician at Seattle Children's, said last week. "We have seen people in hallways... the wait times are really long,"
KOMO News
Lion born at Seattle's Woodland Park zoo returns after six years
SEATTLE, Wash. — A lion born eight years ago at Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo has returned to his birthplace after living in California for a few years. The lion named Tandie, which means "fire," just turned 8-years-old on Oct. 24. He was born at Woodland Park Zoo in 2014 to parents Adia and Xerxes.
KOMO News
What parents can do to keep their kids healthy as RSV cases spike
SEATTLE, Wash. — Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases among children are filling up hospitals in western Washington and across the country. It's so bad that it's being considered a triple threat, along with COVID-19 and the flu. RSV is catching many parents off guard. RSV is a common-cold virus...
KOMO News
King County releases new ballot tracker ahead of elections
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Election day is in just over two weeks and ballots are already hitting mailboxes. King County has just released a new tool making it easier to track ballots as voters are keeping close tabs on some hotly-contested races. “We have our first real race for...
