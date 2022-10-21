LAKEBAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies, along with animal control, rescued a 6' 7" alligator from a property in Lakebay last week. Animal control received a complaint about a person in Lakebay with an alligator. It is illegal to possess an alligator in the State of Washington. Animal control officers visited the property on Thursday and saw the alligator in a small tub inside of a shipping container.

