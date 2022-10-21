ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

'1923' films in Uptown Butte mansions

BUTTE, Mont. — Filming of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ resumed in Uptown Butte Monday. The production crew filmed inside mansions near the intersection of Excelsior Avenue and Park Street. The area surrounding the mansions was closed off to public traffic for most of the day,...
Butte Public Library hosts family-friendly haunted house

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte Public Library invites you to a family-friendly haunted house on Friday. You are encouraged to wear costumes, and come for games, crafts, snacks and the haunted house, and also enjoy a Halloween themed family movie. The Haunted House is open at 5 p.m. and...
Gianforte, Butte-Silver Bow declare fentanyl, opioid crisis

MISSOULA, MT — Gov. Greg Gianforte and Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher declared a fentanyl and opioid crisis in Butte-Silver Bow. Gianforte and Gallagher signed the crisis declaration on Tuesday after developing the declaration during a meeting with the Butte community fentanyl action team earlier in October. The...
Blockage reported on I-90, west of Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash west of Butte, near Ramsay at mile post 216. Drivers are asked to slow down as there is partial blockage on the roadway.
Butte-Silver Bow receives detention center grant

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow is set to receive a share of $2.7 million in grant funds to help deal with jail overcrowding and a substance abuse crisis. Gov. Greg Gianforte joined Department of Public Health and Human Services Director Charlie Brereton and other local leaders Tuesday afternoon for a news conference at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse.
Missing Helena woman found safe

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Kathryn Ulrich has been canceled. Kathryn has been located safe.
Blockage cleared, chains required at Norris Hill

MISSOULA, Mont. — Update: As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the MDT traffic alert is no longer posted, though chains are still required and the roadway is reported to have black ice. Hazardous driving conditions created a blockage on Highway 287 over Norris Hill Monday night, and officials say conditions continue to worsen.
California man admits trafficking meth in Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — A California man, 29-year-old Heriberto Tavares, has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth in Butte. He faces a mandatory minimum of five to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years supervised release. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:
