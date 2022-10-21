Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Kaitlin Armstrong case: Defense expert shreds murder warrant affidavit as 'borderline character assassination'
Texas pro cyclist murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong returned to court Monday, with a defense expert taking the stand to challenge Austin police murder warrant.
58-year-old Texas man charged with trafficking in New Braunfels
A 58-year-old Texas man accused of human trafficking was arrested by New Braunfels police Friday.
fox7austin.com
Suspect arrested following SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been arrested following a SWAT situation in South Austin Wednesday. The incident happened at a home on Collins Creek Drive near Georgia Meadows Drive. Police said they got a call around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 about a disturbance inside a home. The...
KVUE
Suspect in custody following 12-hour SWAT response at southeast Austin home
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a 12-hour SWAT situation at a southeast Austin home on Wednesday. At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Austin Police Department received a call to the 3100 block of Collins Creek Drive regarding a home disturbance that involved a person with a gun. The dispatcher was informed that the person had been making threats with a gun.
KVUE
Overnight SWAT call for a disturbance with a gun in Austin
In the evening hours of Oct. 25, Austin police received a disturbance call regarding an individual with a gun. SWAT was called on scene and the scene remains ongoing.
Kaitlin Armstrong appears in court Monday
Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Monday's appearance is now the second in court for her pre-trail motion hearing for her criminal trial. Armstrong's last appearance was on Oct. 19 for the initial pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins.
fox7austin.com
Austin Police Department hosts first gun surrender event in two years
AUSTIN, Texas - After a two-year hiatus, the Austin Police Department (APD) held a gun surrender event on Tuesday. "Some people get guns from inheritances, or it’s a gift they didn’t want," said Lt. Karl Haverland with APD. "It just gives them an opportunity to get rid of it."
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
fox7austin.com
Austin teen dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the teen who died after being shot and dropped off at a hospital. 19-year-old David Samuel Medina died on October 21 after a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 7:31 p.m. Officers responded to...
fox7austin.com
Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin last week. The daughter of the victim said her mother will never be back, but she believes in accountability and hoped this may help the suspect positively. 76-year-old Doris Jeanne Pitsenberger and...
APD finds 18-year-old homicide victim shot inside crashed vehicle
Austin Police announced it was investigating a homicide in the 5700 block of N. Mopac Expressway after police found a man shot inside a vehicle Saturday at 12:35 a.m.
fox7austin.com
Teen with gunshot wounds found in vehicle that crashed into pole
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help as it investigates the city's latest homicide. 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a pole. The incident happened at 5762 North MoPac Expressway near a...
APD investigating after 18-year-old found shot dead near McDonald's off Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers responded to a crash at a McDonald's located off 5762 N. Mopac Expressway at 12:35 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a vehicle had hit a pole near the McDonald's.
kurv.com
Five Officers On Leave After Austin Shooting
Five Austin police officers are being placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation into a shooting Sunday night. Authorities say the officers were searching for a man that pointed a gun at someone, and found him still armed at a restaurant on North Lamar. Officials said the officers...
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez' home on Oct. 21.
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies
Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KVUE
Kaitlin Armstrong attorney fights to suppress evidence in murder case
An Austin woman accused of killing a pro-cyclist and then hiding in Costa Rica is preparing for her trial. Her attorney is fighting to have some evidence thrown out.
CBS Austin
APD: Motorcyclist injured in SW Austin crash dies at hospital
Police say a motorcyclist who was injured last week in a crash in Southwest Austin later died from his injuries at a hospital. The crash happened Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 2300 block of S. Capital of Texas Highway, west of the intersection with MoPac. The Austin Police Department says...
fox7austin.com
Close to 10,000 doses of naloxone received by Travis County to distribute
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a nationwide crisis that’s hit home. "In the first six months of this year alone we’ve seen almost double the rate of fentanyl deaths and opioid deaths in our community," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown at a press conference Monday morning. The...
Lakeway Police searching for runaway teen who went missing Oct. 19
Gracie Adair Robinson, 15, went missing last Wednesday after she got into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove in Lakeway.
