Round Rock, TX

fox7austin.com

Suspect arrested following SWAT situation in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been arrested following a SWAT situation in South Austin Wednesday. The incident happened at a home on Collins Creek Drive near Georgia Meadows Drive. Police said they got a call around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 about a disturbance inside a home. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Suspect in custody following 12-hour SWAT response at southeast Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a 12-hour SWAT situation at a southeast Austin home on Wednesday. At around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Austin Police Department received a call to the 3100 block of Collins Creek Drive regarding a home disturbance that involved a person with a gun. The dispatcher was informed that the person had been making threats with a gun.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kaitlin Armstrong appears in court Monday

Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Monday's appearance is now the second in court for her pre-trail motion hearing for her criminal trial. Armstrong's last appearance was on Oct. 19 for the initial pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Police Department hosts first gun surrender event in two years

AUSTIN, Texas - After a two-year hiatus, the Austin Police Department (APD) held a gun surrender event on Tuesday. "Some people get guns from inheritances, or it’s a gift they didn’t want," said Lt. Karl Haverland with APD. "It just gives them an opportunity to get rid of it."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin teen dies after being shot and dropped off at hospital

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified the teen who died after being shot and dropped off at a hospital. 19-year-old David Samuel Medina died on October 21 after a shooting that happened in the 6600 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard at around 7:31 p.m. Officers responded to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin last week. The daughter of the victim said her mother will never be back, but she believes in accountability and hoped this may help the suspect positively. 76-year-old Doris Jeanne Pitsenberger and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen with gunshot wounds found in vehicle that crashed into pole

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help as it investigates the city's latest homicide. 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a pole. The incident happened at 5762 North MoPac Expressway near a...
AUSTIN, TX
kurv.com

Five Officers On Leave After Austin Shooting

Five Austin police officers are being placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation into a shooting Sunday night. Authorities say the officers were searching for a man that pointed a gun at someone, and found him still armed at a restaurant on North Lamar. Officials said the officers...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies

Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KINGSLAND, TX
CBS Austin

APD: Motorcyclist injured in SW Austin crash dies at hospital

Police say a motorcyclist who was injured last week in a crash in Southwest Austin later died from his injuries at a hospital. The crash happened Thursday, Oct. 20, in the 2300 block of S. Capital of Texas Highway, west of the intersection with MoPac. The Austin Police Department says...
AUSTIN, TX

