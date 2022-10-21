Lincoln Park bar, site of fatal shooting, ‘will remain closed for the time being,’ alderman says — but it was open when we stopped by

Read full article on original website
Man dead in hallway outside his Irving Park apartment
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man in Irving Park was killed steps away from his front door Sunday night. Police said the 50-year-old man stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m., after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor. That's when someone came into the hallway and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot and killed outside Greyhound station in West Loop
Chicago police say a man was shot and killed as he exited his vehicle in front of the Greyhound bus station in the West Loop on Monday morning. The killer remains at large. The victim, 30, parked his vehicle around 11:18 a.m. in front of the terminal at 630 West Harrison and began to make his way toward the station, CPD Dep. Chief Jill Stevens said.
cwbchicago.com
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 killed amid 100-car caravan in Brighton Park, police say
Five people were shot, three fatally, after a large car caravan on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers take vehicle in the Loop, escape after crashing into cop car near Chinatown
Two men carjacked a driver who was sitting in his vehicle outside a Loop hotel overnight, then sped away from Chicago cops who tried to pull them over near Chinatown, according to Chicago police records. The victim, 38, was sitting inside his Nissan Altima in the 100 block of West...
Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run
COOK COUNTY - A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene. On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in...
depauliaonline.com
Lincoln Park alderman responds to hotel shooting, shares police budget
Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) released a statement via email Thursday in response to the fatal shooting at Hotel Lincoln’s rooftop bar in the early hours of Oct. 16. In the statement, Knudsen said that he’s been in “consistent communication” with CPD Commander Jon Hein of District 18, who is overseeing the investigation.
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
cwbchicago.com
At least 10 armed robberies reported overnight in Humboldt Park, Logan Square; ‘They do this every Saturday’
Chicago police are investigating a wave of robberies, some of which were violent, that occurred after midnight Sunday in Humboldt Park, Logan Square, and West Town. The number of robbery crews involved in the spree is unknown. It all began around 2 a.m., when three or four men fought with...
Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
Chicago shootings: 9 juveniles among 51 shot, 10 fatally, in weekend violence, police say
Nine juveniles are among at least 51 people shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago so far this weekend, police said.
Man shot outside apartment building in Chicago's South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot outside an apartment building in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 41, was near the courtyard of an apartment complex around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was hospitalized in fair condition. There are no suspects...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. The man, whose age was unknown, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
nadignewspapers.com
Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area
A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Man recalls witnessing friend killed, 3 others hurt after vehicle crashes into CTA bus stop
Remnants of a sudden deadly crash remain just steps away from Shawn Caples' apartment, where he saw his close friend run over and killed at a place they hung out at for years.
ABC7 Chicago
Man stabbed to death during fight inside home in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed to death during a fight inside a home Sunday morning in Austin on the West Side. The video above is ABC7's 24/7 livestream. The man, 30, was in a fight with someone he knew about 3:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard when he was stabbed in the thigh, Chicago police said.
Chicago police release surveillance video of man wanted in USPS letter carrier attack
The photo is better quality and shows the tattoos police referenced in their description.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Jelani Pinkston, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. At about 10:31 p.m. on Oct....
Chicago Shooting: Boy, 16, fatally shot at park behind Chalmers Elementary
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday. He and a 13-year-old girl were at a playground behind Chalmers Elementary School in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. when two unidentified males got out of a dark-colored sedan and began shooting. The shooters got back in the car and fled. The boy, later identified as Rishiwn Hendricks by the Medical Examiner's Office, was struck once in the back. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 13-year-old who was also nearby was struck twice in the neck. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition Saturday night. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with driving car into CTA bus stop killing 1, seriously injuring 3 others
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a car into a CTA bus stop, killing a man and seriously injuring three others Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood. Troy Shumpert, 32, was arrested moments after driving his vehicle into a bus shelter near King Drive and...
