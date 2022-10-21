ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lincoln Park bar, site of fatal shooting, ‘will remain closed for the time being,’ alderman says — but it was open when we stopped by

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man dead in hallway outside his Irving Park apartment

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man in Irving Park was killed steps away from his front door Sunday night. Police said the 50-year-old man stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m., after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor.  That's when someone came into the hallway and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot and killed outside Greyhound station in West Loop

Chicago police say a man was shot and killed as he exited his vehicle in front of the Greyhound bus station in the West Loop on Monday morning. The killer remains at large. The victim, 30, parked his vehicle around 11:18 a.m. in front of the terminal at 630 West Harrison and began to make his way toward the station, CPD Dep. Chief Jill Stevens said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
CHICAGO, IL
depauliaonline.com

Lincoln Park alderman responds to hotel shooting, shares police budget

Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd) released a statement via email Thursday in response to the fatal shooting at Hotel Lincoln’s rooftop bar in the early hours of Oct. 16. In the statement, Knudsen said that he’s been in “consistent communication” with CPD Commander Jon Hein of District 18, who is overseeing the investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. The man, whose age was unknown, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area

A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Shooting: Boy, 16, fatally shot at park behind Chalmers Elementary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday. He and a 13-year-old girl were at a playground behind Chalmers Elementary School in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. when two unidentified males got out of a dark-colored sedan and began shooting. The shooters got back in the car and fled. The boy, later identified as Rishiwn Hendricks by the Medical Examiner's Office, was struck once in the back. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 13-year-old who was also nearby was struck twice in the neck. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition Saturday night. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy