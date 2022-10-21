Lincoln Park bar, site of fatal shooting, ‘will remain closed for the time being,’ alderman says — but it was open when we stopped by

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Chicago's West Side Saturday. He and a 13-year-old girl were at a playground behind Chalmers Elementary School in the city's Douglas Park neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. when two unidentified males got out of a dark-colored sedan and began shooting. The shooters got back in the car and fled. The boy, later identified as Rishiwn Hendricks by the Medical Examiner's Office, was struck once in the back. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The 13-year-old who was also nearby was struck twice in the neck. She was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition Saturday night. No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO