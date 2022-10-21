ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

coloradopols.com

The Anschutz Gazette Has Finally Gone Too Far

For many years under the leadership of far-right editorial board chief Wayne Laugesen, who was present at the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Springs Gazette–which has now metastasized into the Denver Gazette–has taken some of the most outrageous positions possible, frequently as a way of legitimizing the Republican Party’s lurch rightward over the past decade. From carrying out personal political vendettas to claiming that Democrats support abortions for “unwanted, fully birthed children,” the Gazette’s editorial board strayed even farther out of the mainstream in the past year–and with a history that includes comparing Gov. Jared Polis to the Ku Klux Klan, that’s no small feat. And that’s not all: in 2016, the Gazette faced questions about Laugesen’s conflicts of interest for backing Darryl Glenn while Laugesen’s wife was working for Glenn’s campaign.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
cuindependent.com

Homecoming week kicks off on Farrand Field

The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government (CUSG) has opened Homecoming Spirit Week with its Homecoming Kickoff on Farrand Field on Monday. The event included free sandwiches and a limited edition Homecoming t-shirt for attendees as well as a visit from CU Boulder’s mascot, Chip. Homecoming at the university...
BOULDER, CO
cuindependent.com

An essential guide to voting in Boulder County’s midterm election

Ahead of Election Day, the CU Independent and The Bold recognize the importance of voting: one of the most important rights and responsibilities U.S. citizens have. We hope this guide, prepared by staff from both publications, serves as a helpful resource as you cast your votes this November. — Henry...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
aboutboulder.com

7 Highest Rated Boulder Fine Dining Restaurants

Boulder was named the foodiest city in America by the renowned food magazine Bon Appetit. In addition, Boulder was named one of Five Secret Foodie Cities by Forbes. Many of the restaurants listed below have won multiple fine dining awards and are regarded as some of the best in the country.
BOULDER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Conservative radio host and political issue committee behind pros/cons in Douglas County voter guide

Comments in a county guide urging voters to kill ballot measures that would increase teacher pay and build new schools in Douglas County emanate from conservative talk radio host Kim Monson, while comments for the measures originate from Christa Gilstrap, a founder of Invest in DCSD, the political issue committee supporting the funding questions.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Anonymously drop off unused or expired medications on Oct. 29

Since becoming an emergency physician in 2013, Don Stader said he has seen a tremendous and overwhelming increase in drug overdoses, especially opioids. “We know that the number one reason why people are exposed to opioids is often through friends and family who have opioids leftover,” said Stader, an emergency and addiction medicine physician who works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

The city wants the future of Northeast Park Hill’s 155-acre golf course on Denver’s April 2023 ballot

One of Denver’s last massive green spaces, the Park Hill Golf Course, is headed toward a redevelopment that could bring thousands of units of housing, new retail and a 70- to 80-acre regional park to Northeast Park Hill. That is if City Council and Denver voters don’t get in the way over the next half a year, and the developer, Westside Investment Partners, stays its course.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

