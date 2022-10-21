Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
coloradopols.com
The Anschutz Gazette Has Finally Gone Too Far
For many years under the leadership of far-right editorial board chief Wayne Laugesen, who was present at the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Colorado Springs Gazette–which has now metastasized into the Denver Gazette–has taken some of the most outrageous positions possible, frequently as a way of legitimizing the Republican Party’s lurch rightward over the past decade. From carrying out personal political vendettas to claiming that Democrats support abortions for “unwanted, fully birthed children,” the Gazette’s editorial board strayed even farther out of the mainstream in the past year–and with a history that includes comparing Gov. Jared Polis to the Ku Klux Klan, that’s no small feat. And that’s not all: in 2016, the Gazette faced questions about Laugesen’s conflicts of interest for backing Darryl Glenn while Laugesen’s wife was working for Glenn’s campaign.
cuindependent.com
Homecoming week kicks off on Farrand Field
The University of Colorado Boulder Student Government (CUSG) has opened Homecoming Spirit Week with its Homecoming Kickoff on Farrand Field on Monday. The event included free sandwiches and a limited edition Homecoming t-shirt for attendees as well as a visit from CU Boulder’s mascot, Chip. Homecoming at the university...
cpr.org
After California, Colorado could become the second state to stop subsidizing natural gas connections
The Sonders project in Fort Collins looks like any other Colorado housing development — at first. Concrete foundations sit next to newly paved roads stretching toward the foothills. Thrive Home Builders, the developer behind the project, has started to add wooden frames and roofs as it builds more than 200 single-family homes and townhouses.
cuindependent.com
An essential guide to voting in Boulder County’s midterm election
Ahead of Election Day, the CU Independent and The Bold recognize the importance of voting: one of the most important rights and responsibilities U.S. citizens have. We hope this guide, prepared by staff from both publications, serves as a helpful resource as you cast your votes this November. — Henry...
Colorado To Pay Victims of Marshall Fire $6 Million
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved a grant for the state of Colorado. The state will use the grant to directly distribute $6 million to victims of the Marshall Fire. The Marshall Fire ignited on December 30, 2021. It started as a grass fire in...
Colorado town home to some of 'best tasting' water in world, according to experts
If you're picky about how your water tastes, there's a Colorado town that should definitely be on your radar. Located in Boulder County, Eldorado Springs has a long history of receiving international recognition for its great tasting water, which can be found in bottled form around the state, recognizable by its blue and yellow label.
aboutboulder.com
7 Highest Rated Boulder Fine Dining Restaurants
Boulder was named the foodiest city in America by the renowned food magazine Bon Appetit. In addition, Boulder was named one of Five Secret Foodie Cities by Forbes. Many of the restaurants listed below have won multiple fine dining awards and are regarded as some of the best in the country.
Parents react to Jeffco’s closure of 16 schools
Jefferson County parents and students voiced their opinions Monday night over the proposed plan to consolidate and close 16 elementary schools in the district.
Conservative radio host says DougCo parents are concerned about woke ideology
The original article stated Monson was responsible for accusing the district of alienating parents and indoctrinating students with “woke” ideology through its curriculum when her quote in the guide says that parents are the ones who are concerned.
University of Denver Clarion
Why did DU accept so many first-year students if they can’t accommodate them?
University of Denver’s class of 2026 has broken its record for the most students in any given year of their operation—good news, right? Maybe not. The over-acceptance of freshmen at DU this year brings to the table a variety of problems for students as a result of administrational failures.
9News
Colorado businessman set for retrial over 'We Build The Wall' border fund
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman returns to New York Monday for a retrial on charges that he cheated thousands of donors to a $25 million online crowdfunding “We Build The Wall” campaign to construct a wall along the southern U.S. border. Timothy Shea’s first trial ended...
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
highlandsranchherald.net
Conservative radio host and political issue committee behind pros/cons in Douglas County voter guide
Comments in a county guide urging voters to kill ballot measures that would increase teacher pay and build new schools in Douglas County emanate from conservative talk radio host Kim Monson, while comments for the measures originate from Christa Gilstrap, a founder of Invest in DCSD, the political issue committee supporting the funding questions.
highlandsranchherald.net
Anonymously drop off unused or expired medications on Oct. 29
Since becoming an emergency physician in 2013, Don Stader said he has seen a tremendous and overwhelming increase in drug overdoses, especially opioids. “We know that the number one reason why people are exposed to opioids is often through friends and family who have opioids leftover,” said Stader, an emergency and addiction medicine physician who works at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.
25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard
Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
denverite.com
The city wants the future of Northeast Park Hill’s 155-acre golf course on Denver’s April 2023 ballot
One of Denver’s last massive green spaces, the Park Hill Golf Course, is headed toward a redevelopment that could bring thousands of units of housing, new retail and a 70- to 80-acre regional park to Northeast Park Hill. That is if City Council and Denver voters don’t get in the way over the next half a year, and the developer, Westside Investment Partners, stays its course.
Peace, Love, and Little Donuts Says “Peace Out” to Fort Collins
When the clock strikes 5 p.m. on Halloween night, there will be one less donut shop in the city of Fort Collins. An email was sent today from Peace, Love, and Little Donuts that is leaving a donut hole piece of our hearts missing. Peace, Love, and Little Donuts sent...
Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire
Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
