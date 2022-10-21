Read full article on original website
Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, fatally shot on Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed early Monday in the Englewood neighborhood. The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 1:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Justine Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the head, police said. The victim was transported by...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot and killed outside Greyhound station in West Loop
Chicago police say a man was shot and killed as he exited his vehicle in front of the Greyhound bus station in the West Loop on Monday morning. The killer remains at large. The victim, 30, parked his vehicle around 11:18 a.m. in front of the terminal at 630 West Harrison and began to make his way toward the station, CPD Dep. Chief Jill Stevens said.
cwbchicago.com
Robbery team mugs at least 5 women during Monday morning spree (video)
A group of robbers traveling in a stolen car mugged several women during daylight attacks between the Near West Side and Lincoln Park on Monday morning. One of the attacks was captured on video. Chicago police say no arrests have been made. The video, Tweeted by @Ryan_Chicago_, shows two men...
cwbchicago.com
Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
Chicago police release surveillance video of man wanted in USPS letter carrier attack
The photo is better quality and shows the tattoos police referenced in their description.
cwbchicago.com
Carjackers take vehicle in the Loop, escape after crashing into cop car near Chinatown
Two men carjacked a driver who was sitting in his vehicle outside a Loop hotel overnight, then sped away from Chicago cops who tried to pull them over near Chinatown, according to Chicago police records. The victim, 38, was sitting inside his Nissan Altima in the 100 block of West...
Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run
COOK COUNTY - A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene. On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in...
cwbchicago.com
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
nadignewspapers.com
Alley shooting, robbery inside a resident’s garage and home invasion reported in Portage Park area
A home invasion, a shooting in an alley and the strong-armed robbery of a 65-year-old woman inside her garage were among the recent crimes reported in the Portage Park area. A 24-year-old man reported that he was shot in his right forearm at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, while he and two others were looking for his cat in an alley in the 5400 block of West Berenice Avenue, according to Chicago police.
police1.com
Chicago police create tracking program to help deter car thieves
CHICAGO — One sheriff’s department has created a proactive solution to deter would-be vehicle thieves and carjackers. According to ABC 7 Chicago, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office believes letting criminals know cars are equipped with tracking technology will deter thefts. "It's difficult when you're constantly feeling as...
Man arrested after firing gun, sending people running in Chicago Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There was a big scare in the Loop Saturday when a man fired a gun near Macy's. Police were called to the 0-100 block of East Randolph Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Officers found a 38-year-old man with a gun and arrested him. The gunshots sent panicked people running for safety, but no one was hurt. Area Three detectives are investigating.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot by off-duty Chicago cop during a carjacking attempt was on bail for driving a hijacked car in August: prosecutors
An 18-year-old man who was shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer when he and two others allegedly tried to carjack her on Thursday was on bond for allegedly driving another hijacked car in August, according to court records. Kendrick Anderson was also arrested last month for misdemeanor criminal trespass...
blockclubchicago.org
Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed Pedestrian In Chatham Being Sought, Police Say
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a person earlier this month in Chatham. At 1:26 a.m. Oct. 14, the driver hit a pedestrian at 301 E. 87th St., according to a Monday morning news release from police. The driver continued without helping the pedestrian, who died, police said.
Reward offered in attempted assault of postal worker, stolen mail truck
CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect who stole a USPS truck after attempting to assault the mail carrier on the city’s West Side Saturday afternoon. According to police, a 28-year-old mail carrier was entering a mail truck at the 2801 block of South Pulaski Road around 9:50 a.m. when she encountered an individual inside. […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while standing near street on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., police say the male victim was near the street in the 700 block of East 131st Street when gunfire rang out. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in...
3 charged including 2 teens after off-duty CPD officer shoots carjacking suspect on South Side
(Above video is from previous report)CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and two teen boys were charged after an off-duty Chicago Police officer exchanged gunfire with a group of suspected carjackers Thursday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.The incident happened at 88th Street and Constance Avenue at 6:04 p.m.The officer was getting something out of her white Tesla when, out of nowhere, another car pulled up – with three guys with guns inside.One of the carjackers jumped out and pointed a gun at the woman. But he did not realize she was packing herself – and more importantly, that he was...
2 teens, man charged after off-duty police-involved shootout, Calumet Heights robbery attempt: CPD
An off-duty Chicago police officer was involved in a shootout in the city's Calumet Heights neighborhood Thursday night, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police make more arrests for organized shoplifting operations
News about shoplifting mobs and organized retail theft have faded from Chicago headlines, but the crimes are still happening, and the CPD’s Organized Retail Crime task force is still making arrests. Here are some recent cases:. Niketown raids. Prosecutors claim Maurice Forest and Robin Haywood stole more than $3,000...
