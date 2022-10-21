Read full article on original website
Editorial: Kingsport success story is built on leadership
Some Kingsport residents decry the city’s growth. They say the city has enough car washes, banks and drugstores, and the streets are getting crowded. Leave things as they are, they say. But the city’s annual report to its residents tells a story of success, of increased revenue growth that...
Topper Academy- an alternative way of learning
Topper Academy offers alternative learning methods for students who struggle with traditional school settings, as well as additional supports and opportunities which will help to set students up for success after graduation. While there is a wide range of support needs and reasons why a student may struggle in a...
Union, Gate City to square off for Mountain 7 tournament title
BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court. The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District’s regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday’s championship match.
Early vote numbers in Washington County already surpass August totals
It’s near the halfway point of the 14-day early voting period for the Nov. 8 election, and numbers show Washington County has already topped its totals for early voting in the Aug. 4 election. As of Tuesday, which is six days into the early voting period, the Washington County...
Times News advertising, circulation win 22 TPA advertising awards, second most awards statewide
KNOXVILLE — The Kingsport Times News earned the second most awards of any newspaper statewide in this year’s Tennessee Press Association (TPA) advertising and circulation contest. The newspaper also took second place in Best of Show in addition to 21 other first-, second- and third-place awards.
State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center
The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
Milligan Homecoming happening this weekend
Milligan University will be hosting alumni and friends on campus this weekend, Oct. 28-29, for its annual Homecoming celebration. The weekend will include alumni-specific events along with several events that are open to the public. Events open to the public include: a parade, bridge dedication, 5K run/walk, concert, theater production, lectures and athletic events, according to a press release.
Hawkins commissioners fielding requests for Baby Doe funds
ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations. The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
ETSU’s Dr. Randy Wykoff inducted into Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame
Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a ceremony held at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University. With a mission to honor those who...
Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list compiled by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. Hawkins County Capital Projects. The resolution went before the...
Goodwill home office moving to Stone Drive property
KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Inc. is growing and needs more space, so it has sold its current headquarters and is moving to a new one. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the regional Goodwill sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Lane to Rich Lort. Goodwill plans to renovate a part of the Goodwill property located at 2745 East Stone Drive.
Budget Committee cancels Carter County Commission meeting on pay hike for sheriff's officers
ELIZABETHTON — Tonight’s meeting of the Carter County Commission has been cancelled after it became apparent that there was no consensus on funding for a proposed raise for officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. The special meeting of the county commission had been called last week,...
Py wins Excellence in Leadership Award
KINGSPORT – Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, which recognizes clinicians for excellence in their fields. The winners...
Carter County Budget Committee continues debate on sheriff's office pay increase
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission's Budget Committee debated late into Tuesday night to come to a consensus on a proposed pay increase for the officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. The alternatives were to retain a previously approved motion for a $5 per hour across the...
Chamber, city plants 75 trees for 75 years
KINGSPORT — Kingsport city and chamber officials gathered Wednesday morning on Cement Hill for a special occasion. It was simple and ceremonial.
Keep Carter County Beautiful praises successful cleanup on U.S. 321
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is reporting another successful cleanup on a highway in the county. This one was on U.S. Highway 321 between Johnson City and Elizabethton on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is a 3-mile stretch of highway that connects the two cities and is heavily traveled, which has resulted in a lot of litter along the sides of the highway.
'A Walk in Their Boots' highlights November's history happenings
As the end of October draws near, it’s time to look ahead to history happenings taking place in November. And one of the bigger events will be taking place at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.
Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton...
Carter County Drug Take Back will provide opportunity to dispose of unneeded medications
ELIZABETHTON — People will get the opportunity to get rid of those no-longer needed and outdated medications in Drug Take Back event next Saturday that will be hosed by Carter County Drug Prevention and by local law enforcement. The Drug Take Back will take place at locations around Carter County on Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The host for the main event will be the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, 300 W. Mill St. A second location will be at Roan Mountain Pharmacy.
Kenny Martin
CHURCH HILL - Time to die: William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin, 71, of Church Hill, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Time to plant: He retired from Holston Defense as a certified electrician.
