ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is reporting another successful cleanup on a highway in the county. This one was on U.S. Highway 321 between Johnson City and Elizabethton on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is a 3-mile stretch of highway that connects the two cities and is heavily traveled, which has resulted in a lot of litter along the sides of the highway.

CARTER COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO