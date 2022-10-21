ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Kingsport success story is built on leadership

Some Kingsport residents decry the city’s growth. They say the city has enough car washes, banks and drugstores, and the streets are getting crowded. Leave things as they are, they say. But the city’s annual report to its residents tells a story of success, of increased revenue growth that...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Topper Academy- an alternative way of learning

Topper Academy offers alternative learning methods for students who struggle with traditional school settings, as well as additional supports and opportunities which will help to set students up for success after graduation. While there is a wide range of support needs and reasons why a student may struggle in a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Union, Gate City to square off for Mountain 7 tournament title

BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court. The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District’s regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday’s championship match.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center

The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Milligan Homecoming happening this weekend

Milligan University will be hosting alumni and friends on campus this weekend, Oct. 28-29, for its annual Homecoming celebration. The weekend will include alumni-specific events along with several events that are open to the public. Events open to the public include: a parade, bridge dedication, 5K run/walk, concert, theater production, lectures and athletic events, according to a press release.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins commissioners fielding requests for Baby Doe funds

ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations. The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list compiled by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. Hawkins County Capital Projects. The resolution went before the...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Goodwill home office moving to Stone Drive property

KINGSPORT — Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Inc. is growing and needs more space, so it has sold its current headquarters and is moving to a new one. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the regional Goodwill sold the current home office located at 2017 Brookside Lane to Rich Lort. Goodwill plans to renovate a part of the Goodwill property located at 2745 East Stone Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Py wins Excellence in Leadership Award

KINGSPORT – Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, which recognizes clinicians for excellence in their fields. The winners...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Carter County Beautiful praises successful cleanup on U.S. 321

ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is reporting another successful cleanup on a highway in the county. This one was on U.S. Highway 321 between Johnson City and Elizabethton on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is a 3-mile stretch of highway that connects the two cities and is heavily traveled, which has resulted in a lot of litter along the sides of the highway.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sheriff: No suspicious circumstances in Musket Bowl skydiving tragedy

JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said Monday morning that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to Friday night’s skydiving accident. “First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carter County Drug Take Back will provide opportunity to dispose of unneeded medications

ELIZABETHTON — People will get the opportunity to get rid of those no-longer needed and outdated medications in Drug Take Back event next Saturday that will be hosed by Carter County Drug Prevention and by local law enforcement. The Drug Take Back will take place at locations around Carter County on Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The host for the main event will be the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, 300 W. Mill St. A second location will be at Roan Mountain Pharmacy.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kenny Martin

CHURCH HILL - Time to die: William Kenneth “Kenny” Martin, 71, of Church Hill, departed this life on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Time to plant: He retired from Holston Defense as a certified electrician.
CHURCH HILL, TN

