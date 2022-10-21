ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Roxby Development in Ohio County sued three times for allegedly not paying workers properly

By Karen Compton
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njtds_0ih7hfyA00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Three individuals filed separate lawsuits against an Ohio County business which they allege did not pay them properly for their work, according to the West Virginia Record.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The plaintiffs, all former employees, Rebekah Karelis, Tishawna Terry and Sarel Venter filed suit October 19 in Ohio Circuit Court against Roxby Development LLC, Roxby McLure LLC, Roxby LLC, Roxby Hawley LLC, Roxby 12th Street LLC, J&Z Marshall Rentals LLC, Zoe Morris, Jeffrey J. Morris and Jeffrey S. Morris.

They are represented by Teresa Toriseva, Josh Miller and Michael Kuhn of Toriseva Law in Wheeling.

The complaints state that the Morris defendants began to form a real estate development company in 2020 while the Roxby defendants “were used to purchase properties” around Wheeling including the Scottish Rite Building, the Mount Carmel Monastery, the McLure Hotel and the Twelfth Street parking garage.

The Morris defendants also branched out into other business enterprises such as Roxby Labs and venues for “parties, concerts and musicals.”

The West Virginia Record states, “The complaints allege the Morris defendants were using the Roxby defendants to defraud investors, enrich themselves, avoid paying taxes and launder money [and] to defraud and deny paying compensation to their employees, including the plaintiffs.”

The three plaintiffs tell “similar stories” in their complaints of being employed by the defendants and either not being paid or only being partially paid for their work. Their roles included Director of Historic Preservation, Human Resources and Construction Manager.

The plaintiffs also claim that the defendants did not pay standard payroll tax deductions including federal income tax, Social Security, Medicare, state taxes, municipal taxes and state unemployment on the missing paychecks.

They claim that the defendants negligently failed to pay wages and violated the West Virginia Wage Payment and Collection Act.

The plaintiffs “seek compensatory damages, interest, court costs, attorney fees and other relief,” say reports.

Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
wvpublic.org

Wetzel County Has State's Highest Rate Of COVID-19 Deaths

In northern West Virginia, nestled right below the state’s northern panhandle, is Wetzel County. It’s small and rural. The Ohio River snakes past the county seat of New Martinsville, birthplace to famed West Virginia University football coach Bill Stewart. The county is home to around 14,000 people and...
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

BEAST bus coming to Ohio County Schools

OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Back in January, along with Governor Justice, GreenPower Motor Company had announced that they would be bringing the manufacturing of both its Type A and Type B all electric, zero-emissions school buses to the state of West Virginia. Ohio County was accepted into round 2...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Man charged in parts thefts at Hino facility

PARKERSBURG — A Fairmont man has been arraigned for the alleged theft of a number of parts from trucks at the Hino facility in Parkersburg. Logan Paul Vessecchia, 81 Lambert Ave., Fairmont, was arraigned last week before Wood County Magistrate Robin Waters on charges of illegal entry and 37 counts of grand larceny.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County NAACP moves to fire St. Clairsville principal

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP is recommending that St. Clairsville High School fire its principal. Belmont County NAACP President Jerry Moore Jr. told 7News through a press release that they met with St. Clairsville’s Superintendent and legal counsel about an incident that happened in September. Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor to visit Northern West Virginia Tuesday

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be making stops in Northern West Virginia on Tuesday. The Governor will start in Moundsville at 11:00 a.m and will be joined by West Virginia Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy and Babydog to discuss the Governor’s proposal to reduce West Virginia’s Personal Income Tax, and his opposition to Amendment 2. […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Waynesburg father accused of abusing daughter, burying her in yard overnight

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — A Greene County man is in jail, accused of abusing his 6-year-old daughter. John Edward Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg, is facing multiple charges for allegedly striking his daughter, causing severe bruising all over her body. According to court documents filed by state police in Waynesburg, one of the girl’s siblings allegedly said Kraft buried her in the yard and left her in a hole all night. He also allegedly choked her until she blacked out.
WAYNESBURG, PA
WDTV

Morgantown man charged with choking, striking teen

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he choked a teen “to the point of unconsciousness” and struck him “multiple times” while he was unconscious. Officers were dispatched to a home in Morgantown on Sunday for a welfare check on...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County Schools bus drivers are part of the family

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s all in the family for bus drivers and those in the transportation department at Ohio County Schools, says Ohio County Schools Director of Operations David Crumm. According to Crumm, the district has close to 20 current bus drivers who have family members with ties to the transportation department. This […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 6th grader saves brother from fire accidentally started by dog

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio )WJW) – A sixth-grader saved the day and his little brother after the family dog accidentally started a fire inside their house. Twelve-year-old Ares Stull was home with his brother Greyston when their young rambunctious Rottweiler Luna ignited a pizza box. Greyston, who was downstairs on his iPad, noticed the flames first […]
DENNISON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County brings back their needle exchange program

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) The Ohio County Health Department is ready to re-start their needle exchange program so that addicted individuals don’t share or re-use needles. They are planning to operate at three sites—the health department office, Northwood Health Systems and Project HOPE. The health department’s program was successfully in place from 2015 to […]
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

70K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy