The Associated Press

Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
WWD

Turning a Lifestyle Into a Brand

Jenni Kayne has added new meaning to the term lifestyle brand. The Los Angeles designer has developed a winning formula, along with her real estate broker husband Richard Ehrlich and her chief executive officer Julia Hunter, of buying, renovating and staging luxury homes with every element of her aspirational Pacific Natural lifestyle, from the Aspen, Colorado, wingback bouclé chairs to the shearling Moroccan slippers, to the “effective and uncomplicated” Oak Essential skin care products.
COLORADO STATE

