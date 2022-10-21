Read full article on original website
18-year-old arrested as officials investigate Orangevale cat deaths
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A Sacramento County 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of animal cruelty after a cat was found dead in a yard in Orangevale. According to a news release, the investigation started back on Sept. 7 when deputies were sent to a home in the 9400 block of Deanna Avenue for a report of two stolen cats.
Man arrested for assault of victim in deadly shooting at Grant Union High School
1 arrested for assaulting man who was later killed during Grant High School football game, police say
Widower attacked, robbed at wife's grave in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. — Two people were assaulted at the Auburn Cemetery earlier in October, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. A man was attacked while visiting his wife's grave in Auburn on Oct. 11. Deputies responded to reports of an assault around 7:30 a.m. The man visits his wife's grave almost every morning. The sheriff's office said he heard what sounded like his car being vandalized and saw someone standing by his car.
'My mom is our best friend' | Mother killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A family is seeking justice for 35-year-old Toni Morgan, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver just three days ago. “We want justice and I am not stopping,” said Lanisha Elder, the victim's sister. Elder was the one to be told by officials...
Hazmat team removing unknown chemicals from abandoned home in Meadowview
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading down 19th Street in the Meadowview neighborhood might be difficult for some drivers as crews work to remove chemicals from an abandoned home. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, its hazmat team is at a home on the 7500 block of 19th Street. The chemicals...
Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man who diedafter a shooting during a football game. That man was identified as 24-year-old Alfred Ayodele Myah of Sacramento, according to the coroner's website. A KCRA 3 photojournalist was covering the game Friday night between Grant...
'Gag order' denied in suspected Stockton serial killer case
STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge denied a gag order request Tuesday morning in the case of Wesley Brownlee, who is accused of shooting and killing three people. The ruling was made in a San Joaquin County Superior courtroom in Downtown Stockton. "The court cannot find at this point a...
Suspected East Sacramento killer of former Capradio director appears in court
Fire crews working to remove unknown chemicals found inside abandoned home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are working to remove unknown chemicals that were stored inside an abandoned home, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials said crews in the department’s hazardous materials type-1 teams are at the abandoned house, located near 19th and Matson Drive in South Sacramento. According to Sacramento Fire Capt. Andrew […]
Armijo High student arrested after bringing loaded pistol to school, police say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — An Armijo High School student was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly brought a loaded gun on campus. According to a news release, a Fairfield school resource officer assigned to the school was told about a problem between two male students where one threatened to harm the other.
Four arrested at a hotel, accused of catalytic converter theft and possessing possible stolen property
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Four men were arrested at a hotel in Fairfield on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and possessing other stolen items. At around 8 a.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at the 700 block of Cypress Drive, according to the Fairfield Police Department. After […]
Accused East Sacramento shooter, Deasan Basser, Jr., in court Monday
Man accused of East Sacramento homicide to appear in court Monday
SACRAMENTO - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in an affluent neighborhood of Sacramento last week is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Desean Basser Jr. is accused of shooting Charles Starzynski on October 20. Starzynski had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot, authorities say. Basser Jr. had also robbed Starzynski and vandalized his car.Basser Jr. was later arrested following a lengthy SWAT standoff in connection with the shooting. He was out on bond for felony domestic violence at the time. "It's pretty shocking, it's really incredibly sad, to have something this extreme happen, ending in a swat showdown," said Amber Elliott, Starzynski's niece.
Sacramento City Unified teacher arrested for hiding teen makes first court appearance
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento teacher was granted zero bail and pretrial release that includes a no-contact order with a teenager who was hidden at her house for nearly two years. 61-year-old Holga Castillo Olivares is a second-grade teacher at Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in the Sacramento City Unified School District. According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, Holga was arrested on Oct. 20 and charged with the detention of a minor with intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.Then-15-year-old Michael Ramirez, now 17, disappeared in June 2020 and was gone for nearly two...
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
4 hospitalized, including child, after stolen vehicle crashes into home in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people, including a child, have been hospitalized after a crash where one of the vehicles involved came to rest at a home in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened at 9:04 a.m. in the area of Roseville Road...
Man shot while walking in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Investigators with the Stockton Police Department are searching for a gunman who allegedly opened fire on a pedestrian sending him to the hospital Saturday. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday as a 49-year-old man was walking along Union Street at Flora Street near Stockton's downtown...
$5 million for safety changes on Folsom Blvd outside Sacramento school where mother was killed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nine months after the death of a mother who was struck by a car while picking up her child from Phoebe Hearst Elementary School, the City of Sacramento has secured funds for safety improvements on Folsom Boulevard. Announcing the $5 million in state funds for the...
Man arrested in Yolo County pleads guilty to human smuggling: DOJ
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man from Mexico who was accused of smuggling people into the United States pleaded guilty on Monday, the Department of Justice said. The DOJ identified him as 29-year-old Mateo Gomez Gonzalez. Gonzalez was arrested in late September after he allegedly tried to hold the people he was transporting for more […]
