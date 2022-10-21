Read full article on original website
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Rhea Ripley Physically Dominates Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson On 10/24 WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley dominates men, (WWE) RAW style. The antics of Rhea Ripley continued on the October 24 edition of WWE Raw. During a singles match between Karl Anderson and Finn Balor, Ripley was at ringside, as were the rest of The O.C. (AJ Styles & Luke Gallows). Eventually, Priest motioned to attack Styles, which prompted Ripley to body slam Luke Gallows on the ringside floor. This got one of the loudest reactions from the crowd thus far.
AEW Dynamite (10/26) Results: Jon Moxley Defends Against Penta El Zero Miedo, MJF Speaks, More
AEW Dynamite (10/26) AEW Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara. AEW World...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Episode 5 Draws Lowest Viewership Of Season 4
Viewership information has been revealed for the fifth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the fifth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on October 16 was watched by 216,000 viewers in syndication. the episode was also watched by 48,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.04 rating. 42% of those in the key demo were female, which is on par with WWE SmackDown.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (10/25): Lucha Brothers, Ricky Starks, Riho, Jungle Kyona In Action
AEW Dark (10/25) Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) def. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura & Serena Deeb def. KC Spinelli & Taylor Rising. Fans can find results from past AEW events at Fightful's results section.
Goldberg On Roman Reigns' Spear: I Don't Look Like A Girl When I Tackle People
Goldberg says Roman Reigns looks like a girl when he tackles people with his Spear. Goldberg has made the Spear an iconic finisher over the years. Having won numerous matches with the move, he has become a legend in the wrestling world. Plenty of wrestlers continue to use the Spear, including Reigns.
Solo Sikoa: I Might Eliminate Myself From The Royal Rumble So I Don't Have To Face Roman Reigns
Solo Sikoa says that he might eliminate himself from the Royal Rumble rather than trying to win the match and challenge Roman Reigns. Sikoa joined The Bloodline when he arrived at WWE Clash at the Castle and helped Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. Since then, Sikoa has established himself as the stable's dominant enforcer and an impressive competitor in his own right. Given his early success, some fans have wondered wheher Sikoa could step up and face Reigns at some point.
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Wade Barrett Hasn't Been Approached About In-Ring Return, Wrestling Not High On His Priority List
In August 2020, Wade Barrett returned to WWE as a commentator for NXT. Barrett had previously been part of the WWE system from 2007 in Ohio Valley Wrestling through 2016. Barrett hasn't wrestled since 2016 when he and Sheamus challenged for the WWE Tag Team Championships against WWE Tag Team Title: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston).
WWE NXT Viewership Rises On 10/25/22, Demo Rating Drops
Viewership for the October 25 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on October 25 drew 716,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 676,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is down from...
Cora Jade Discusses Working With Natalya, Says That She Was Her First Favorite Female Wrestler
Cora Jade is proud of her work with Natalya. The amount of integration between WWE Raw, SmackDown, and NXT has been growing over the months. Most recently, on the October 18 episode of NXT, many main roster stars competed and/or showed up on the show in one capacity or the other.
Fightful Joshi Journal (10/26/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI Set For IWGP Women's Title Final At Historic X-Over
The latest edition of the Fightful Joshi Journal breaks down the IWGP Women's Championship tournament and provides some thoughts on the final between Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI -- which will happen at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. Mayu Iwatani, KAIRI Set To Bring STARDOM History To IWGP Women's Championship at...
WWE Raw 10/24/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for October 24, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at TryMiracle.com/Fightful!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful...
Wardlow Talks The Current State Of AEW's Locker Room, Names Moxley, Jericho, & Danielson As Leaders
Wardlow talks the current state of AEW's locker room. All Elite Wrestling has arguably had its most hectic year as a pro wrestling company thus far. 2022 has brought many highs to AEW such as the success of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but the year has also brought lows for the company, such as the reported backstage brawl that take place at All Out between CM Punk and The Elite.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23): Ronda Rousey Faces Liv Morgan
WWE held a live event on October 23 from Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville, KY (10/23) - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens &...
Willow Nightingale: Intriguing Your Mothers And Wives Into Watching Wrestling
Willow Nightingale is ready to bring back the lapsed mothers and wives. Nightingale was officially signed by All Elite Wrestling on Friday's AEW Rampage following her victory over Leila Grey. Nightingale first wrestled in AEW in April 2021 at AEW Dark tapings at Daily's Place. Nightingale is highly regarded by...
Mandy Rose Hits One Year As NXT Women's Champion
On October 26, 2021 Mandy Rose captured the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Halloween Havoc when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a Trick or Street Fight. One year later, Mandy Rose is still the NXT Women's Champion. Rose has made nine successful title defenses during her reign, including winning a...
CJ Perry Talks Bonding With Dennis Rodman Over Wrestling On 'The Surreal Life'
CJ Perry talks about her experience on The Surreal Life and her instant connection with Dennis Rodman because of their individual histories with professional wrestling. For those who miss watching Lana on Monday nights, they will soon be able to go back void as she stars in the returning VH1 reality show, The Surreal Life. Perry, who was released by WWE in 2021, is returning to television screens alongside a cast of Celebrities including Kim Coles, Frankie Muniz, Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, and more.
Final Two Competitors Advance To The Quarterfinals In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The quarterfinals are set. At the October 28 NJPW Battle Autumn event, Toru Yano and Ren Narita officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. Yano, with help from The Great Muta, picked up a victory over The Great-O-Khan while Narita pinned Ishii with a capture belly-to-belly suplex.
Tony Khan: It's Ironic And Hypocritical For Eric Bischoff To Say, 'Why Is This Match Happening?'
Some fans have recently criticized AEW for booking "cold matches" on TV, noting that there is a lack of story in certain matches booked. Eric Bischoff has been critical of Tony Khan booking "cold matches" on television, often asking what the point is either when the match is booked or when it's airing.
