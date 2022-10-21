Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Man Dies in Ellwood City While Trimming A Tree
(Ellwood City, Pa.) An unidentified man working on tree on Division Road in Ellwood City died yesterday after he fell 30 feet from where he was working in the tree. He suffered cardiac arrest after a branch he was cutting fell and struck him causing the ladder to topple over. The unidentified man didn’t hit the ground and was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground.
beavercountyradio.com
Man Injured in ATV Rollover at Wampum ATV Park
(Wampum, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of an ATV Rollover at the Mines and Meadows ATV Park in Wampum on Saturday, October 22, 2o22 at 5:25 PM. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that an unnamed 34-year-old male...
explore venango
Police: Local Man Falls Asleep at the Wheel, Crashes Vehicle in Sugarcreek Borough
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man was rushed to a nearby hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his vehicle on State Route 62 on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, on Route 62 (Allegheny Boulevard), in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County.
beavercountyradio.com
Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
Police: Secret Service investigation led to exchange of gunfire in New Castle
Police say a man wanted for questioning by the Secret Service shot at law enforcement as they arrived to take him into custody.
Coroner identifies man killed in Youngstown earlier this month
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide in Youngstown earlier this month.
beavercountyradio.com
Little Sewickley Creek Road Paving Tuesday, Wednesday in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving work on Little Sewickley Creek Road (Route 4032) in Bell Acres Borough and Leet Township, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, October 25-26 weather permitting. Milling and paving operations will occur on Little Sewickley Creek Road at...
Body with gunshot wounds found on railroad tracks in Warren
There's a large police presence after a body was found near the intersection of North Street and North Park Avenue in Warren.
Warren man sentenced for stealing, crashing police cruiser
A Warren man accused of stealing and crashing a police car earlier this year pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced Monday.
Sheriff’s vehicle damaged in downtown Youngstown crash
A Mahoning County Sheriff's vehicle was damaged in a two-car crash in downtown Youngstown.
beavercountyradio.com
‘COFFEE WITH A COP” on Wednesday in Hopewell
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township Police announced on Monday that they are hosting ‘COFFEE WITH A COP ON Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 9-10:30 a.m. at George’s Restaurant. Any resident interested in attending is welcome to do so, according to Sgt. Jill Banovski.
Ohio man arrested after ‘beating up all the pumpkins’
A Belmont County man was arrested after police say he ‘beat up all the pumpkins’ Bellaire police say they arrested Bobby Hocker for vandalism after he beat up and smashed the display pumpkins at Hornswogglers Buy Sell Trade. Police also say that Hocker is a suspect in other vandalism acts in Belmont County including dumping […]
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Woman Being Investigated For DUI After New Brighton Accident Thursday Evening
(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio News) (New Brighton, Pa.) Power was knocked out to over 150 people in New Brighton’s Oak Hill neighborhood after a single vehicle accident occurred along Penn Ave. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Friday morning that 41-year-old Sara Nielson, of Ellwood City, was driving on Penn Avenue in Oak Hill around 8:40 PM Thursday night when she struck a utility pole at 6th Street and Penn Avenue, across the street from where Kennywood School was. The area was without power due to the accident, and Duquesne Light was called and had to replace the utility pole. Power was restored shortly before midnight.
Youngstown police: Person stopped to pick up shell casings after West Side gunfire
Reports said someone came back to pick up shell casings Saturday afternoon after two cars exchanged gunfire on a West Side street.
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man Violates PFA and Receives Additional Charges
(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the Green Meadow Trailer Court on Glenkirk Road in New Beaver Borough Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:49 PM. Troopers said via release that Upon arriving on the scene and investigating it...
Pair arrested after shot fired in argument over buttermilk
Jeffrey Kadvan, 49 and Abraham Hammond, 67, are both expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.
WFMJ.com
Fire destroys home in Columbiana County
Fire departments from two counties spent early Sunday battling flames that lit up the sky over a home in a rural, southwestern community in Columbiana County. The fire was reported at around 6 a.m. at a vacant house on the 10000 block of Watson Road, just north of U.S. Route 30.
2-vehicle crash involving motorcycle leaves 1 dead in North Canton
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle leaves a 70-year-old man dead in North Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the...
4 charged in arson at former steel mill
Four were charged after an arson investigation for a fire that happened at a former steel mill last week, according to a press release from the Champion Police Department.
12-15 cars vandalized at local high school football game; charges pending
A school resource officer plans to file charges after several cars were vandalized at a local high school football game Friday.
