(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio News) (New Brighton, Pa.) Power was knocked out to over 150 people in New Brighton’s Oak Hill neighborhood after a single vehicle accident occurred along Penn Ave. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Friday morning that 41-year-old Sara Nielson, of Ellwood City, was driving on Penn Avenue in Oak Hill around 8:40 PM Thursday night when she struck a utility pole at 6th Street and Penn Avenue, across the street from where Kennywood School was. The area was without power due to the accident, and Duquesne Light was called and had to replace the utility pole. Power was restored shortly before midnight.

NEW BRIGHTON, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO