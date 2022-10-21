ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Man Dies in Ellwood City While Trimming A Tree

(Ellwood City, Pa.) An unidentified man working on tree on Division Road in Ellwood City died yesterday after he fell 30 feet from where he was working in the tree. He suffered cardiac arrest after a branch he was cutting fell and struck him causing the ladder to topple over. The unidentified man didn’t hit the ground and was hanging upside down for about 20 minutes until rescues could lower him to the ground.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Man Injured in ATV Rollover at Wampum ATV Park

(Wampum, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of an ATV Rollover at the Mines and Meadows ATV Park in Wampum on Saturday, October 22, 2o22 at 5:25 PM. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that an unnamed 34-year-old male...
WAMPUM, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Medical Issue Causes Accident in Center Township

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) An unidentified female driver was not injured in a one vehicle accident that occurred in the 3300 block of Brodhead Road in Center Township Monday afternoon. at 4:06 PM. Center Township Police Captain John Hall said Tuesday morning a female driver suffered a medical issue...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Little Sewickley Creek Road Paving Tuesday, Wednesday in Allegheny County

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing milling and paving work on Little Sewickley Creek Road (Route 4032) in Bell Acres Borough and Leet Township, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday and Wednesday, October 25-26 weather permitting. Milling and paving operations will occur on Little Sewickley Creek Road at...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

‘COFFEE WITH A COP” on Wednesday in Hopewell

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Hopewell Township Police announced on Monday that they are hosting ‘COFFEE WITH A COP ON Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 9-10:30 a.m. at George’s Restaurant. Any resident interested in attending is welcome to do so, according to Sgt. Jill Banovski.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested after ‘beating up all the pumpkins’

A Belmont County man was arrested after police say he ‘beat up all the pumpkins’ Bellaire police say they arrested Bobby Hocker for vandalism after he beat up and smashed the display pumpkins at Hornswogglers Buy Sell Trade. Police also say that Hocker is a suspect in other vandalism acts in Belmont County including dumping […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Woman Being Investigated For DUI After New Brighton Accident Thursday Evening

(Photo by Curtis Walsh, Beaver County Radio News) (New Brighton, Pa.) Power was knocked out to over 150 people in New Brighton’s Oak Hill neighborhood after a single vehicle accident occurred along Penn Ave. New Brighton Police Chief Ron Walton reported Friday morning that 41-year-old Sara Nielson, of Ellwood City, was driving on Penn Avenue in Oak Hill around 8:40 PM Thursday night when she struck a utility pole at 6th Street and Penn Avenue, across the street from where Kennywood School was. The area was without power due to the accident, and Duquesne Light was called and had to replace the utility pole. Power was restored shortly before midnight.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
beavercountyradio.com

New Galilee Man Violates PFA and Receives Additional Charges

(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the Green Meadow Trailer Court on Glenkirk Road in New Beaver Borough Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:49 PM. Troopers said via release that Upon arriving on the scene and investigating it...
NEW GALILEE, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire destroys home in Columbiana County

Fire departments from two counties spent early Sunday battling flames that lit up the sky over a home in a rural, southwestern community in Columbiana County. The fire was reported at around 6 a.m. at a vacant house on the 10000 block of Watson Road, just north of U.S. Route 30.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy