Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
Death of woman triggers investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in northwest Fort Wayne. It started around 4:09 PM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on a report of an unresponsive female. After...
wfft.com
Deadly crash at Decatur and Paulding Roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road. The crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Monday. Police say a Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road and hit a southbound GMC truck in the intersection. The driver of the truck had the right-of-way.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crash on Fort Wayne’s southeast side injures one
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a three-car crash at a southeast-side intersection. Around 11:45 a.m, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Paulding, Hanna, and Decatur roads. Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) believe a car going west on Paulding Road...
WOWO News
One dead in Monday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
WANE-TV
Trial begins in grisly homicide, dismemberment case
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Prior to jury selection Monday for an April 2021 homicide that shocked and confused the county, defense attorney Robert Scremin said he wouldn’t be able to comment much on the evidence. “The statement I’m willing to make is that the prosecution is going...
wfft.com
Butler man injured in morning crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man was injured in a crash in the 2600 block of U.S. 6 around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Joseph Errichiello, 41, was driving westbound when his vehicle drifted off the road, hitting a metal road barrier. The driver steering wheel and passenger...
WOWO News
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Decatur man had meth, THC in system when he hit buggy full of five kids
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Decatur man is accused of being high on methamphetamines, amphetamines and marijuana when he rear-ended a horse and buggy that caused injuries to five children in 2021, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County prosecutors on Monday formally charged 41-year-old Travis L....
abc57.com
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
WANE-TV
Police investigate UTV crash involving missing teen in Ohio
MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — Mercer County police are investigating after a missing teen was found thrown from a UTV in a cornfield Saturday night. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of a missing teenager around 7:30 p.m. that night. The report said 17-year-old Jacob Dahlinghaus had left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road and he was riding a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4.
WANE-TV
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
ISP: Inmate found dead at Huntington County Jail
According to the release, jail staff found 42-year-old Nicholas Parks, an inmate from from Bunker Hill, unresponsive.
WANE-TV
Man killed by own vehicle in Indiana Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Toll Road Post is investigating a two vehicle crash in LaGrange County that killed a man from Florida. It happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night on eastbound I-90 near the 111.2 mile marker. According to troopers’ preliminary investigation, Kubanychbek Abdyrakhmanov, 41, of Coral Springs, Florida, hit a deer in the left lane. Abdyrakhmanov stopped in that lane and got out to inspect the damage.
WOWO News
One person injured after vehicle drives into Waterloo home
WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured after driving her vehicle into a home in Waterloo, Indiana. It started around 4:54 AM when officers with the Waterloo Marshal’s Department responded to the 300 block of West Union Street on a report of a vehicle driving into a home.
WANE-TV
Step into the shoes of the principal at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams becomes ‘Principal for the Day’ at Fort Wayne Virtual Academy. She learns the day-to-day and speaks with parents, teachers, and students about the virtual experience. Learn more about the Virtual Academy and find out how to enter the lottery here.
WOWO News
Man gets 95 years in prison for Lake James murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – On Monday, Matthew Hoover was sentenced to 95 years in prison for the murder of 82-year-old Wilma Ball on June 23 of last year. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said Hoover was given the maximum sentence for both charges he faced. Those included 65 years for murder and 30 years for Level 2 burglary. Musser said that the particularly heinous nature of the crime was taken into consideration during sentencing.
WOWO News
One inmate dead, and two injured at Huntington Jail
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO) – One inmate is dead, and two others are in the hospital after an incident at the Huntington County Jail early Saturday morning. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, an investigation is underway by the Indiana State Police regarding the death of an inmate which occurred around 3:00 AM Saturday.
WANE-TV
New Allen County jail mirrored start of Adams County jail: Will it have the same outcome?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Allen County nail has been a big talking point since U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty ordered the county to increase its jail capacity. In response, county commissioners have started the time-consuming process of finding a new location for a jail.
wfft.com
13-year-old organ donor honored in community motorcycle ride
ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- 13-year-old Wayden Bennett craved the melody of a motorcycle engine. “Any chance he got, he was on the bike, any chance,” Wayden’s mom Chantel Bennett said. Saturday there was a symphony. Wayden was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking along the side of...
Comments / 0