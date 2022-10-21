MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Morant and Bane also each had seven assists each. Bane, who struggled shooting to start the season, was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 […]
Even if the Lakers were expected by most to start the season 0-2, the way the two losses have come about have been concerning. Some truly putrid outside shooting paved the way to the two losses and left fans frustrated. Unsurprisingly, the calls for a trade were quick and immediate,...
