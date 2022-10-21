ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Early voting in Maryland starts October 27th

MARYLAND – The general election is 2 weeks away. Early voting starts in just 3 days in the state of Maryland. All registered Marylanders can vote in this election including those with a felony conviction. Common Cause Maryland says early voting improves access for everyone to make it to the polls. “It’s also an opportunity to take advantage of same-day registration. Same-day registration is also available during the election,” says Joanne Antoine, the Executive Director of Common Cause Maryland. Also for those currently incarcerated correctional facilities will be giving out ballots for those using the mail-in process while incarcerated.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware man sentenced to federal prison in January 6th Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Delaware man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the January 6, 2021 Capitol breach. 24-year-old Hunter Seefried was sentenced in the District of Columbia on Monday. He and his father, 53-year-old Kevin Seefried,...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Reading and math scores on a downward trend in Maryland, educators say its going to take teamwork to get scores back up

MARYLAND – A recent educational assessment is showing concerns for fourth and eighth-grade students. Those worries come directly from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress. Math and reading scores are not the best right now in the state of Maryland following a recent study by the Maryland State Department of Education. Educators tell 47 ABC the downward trend this year was expected due to the pandemic, however, in Worcester County amongst themselves they seem to be on the up and up.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy