MARYLAND – The general election is 2 weeks away. Early voting starts in just 3 days in the state of Maryland. All registered Marylanders can vote in this election including those with a felony conviction. Common Cause Maryland says early voting improves access for everyone to make it to the polls. “It’s also an opportunity to take advantage of same-day registration. Same-day registration is also available during the election,” says Joanne Antoine, the Executive Director of Common Cause Maryland. Also for those currently incarcerated correctional facilities will be giving out ballots for those using the mail-in process while incarcerated.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO