WMDT.com
Early voting in Maryland starts October 27th
MARYLAND – The general election is 2 weeks away. Early voting starts in just 3 days in the state of Maryland. All registered Marylanders can vote in this election including those with a felony conviction. Common Cause Maryland says early voting improves access for everyone to make it to the polls. “It’s also an opportunity to take advantage of same-day registration. Same-day registration is also available during the election,” says Joanne Antoine, the Executive Director of Common Cause Maryland. Also for those currently incarcerated correctional facilities will be giving out ballots for those using the mail-in process while incarcerated.
WMDT.com
Delaware man sentenced to federal prison in January 6th Capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Delaware man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the January 6, 2021 Capitol breach. 24-year-old Hunter Seefried was sentenced in the District of Columbia on Monday. He and his father, 53-year-old Kevin Seefried,...
WMDT.com
Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Committee holds hearing in Salisbury, hears from family of lynching victims
SALISBURY, MD- Members of the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission met today in Salisbury, discussing the lynching and murder of 3 men in Salisbury between 1890 and 1930, one of whom was killed in front of the Salisbury courthouse steps. While 3 men were the focus of the hearing,...
WMDT.com
Reading and math scores on a downward trend in Maryland, educators say its going to take teamwork to get scores back up
MARYLAND – A recent educational assessment is showing concerns for fourth and eighth-grade students. Those worries come directly from the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress. Math and reading scores are not the best right now in the state of Maryland following a recent study by the Maryland State Department of Education. Educators tell 47 ABC the downward trend this year was expected due to the pandemic, however, in Worcester County amongst themselves they seem to be on the up and up.
