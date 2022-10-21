Read full article on original website
Stone’s Steakhouse closing, October 27
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Blvd will be closing its doors on Thursday, October 27, according to its website. The restaurant is closing due to family health issues, along with rising costs, staffing issues, etc. owner April Stone says. April Stone says she opened the steakhouse to share her family’s Green Acres […]
Strange Floating Woman Turning Heads and Stopping Traffic in Central New York
Have you seen the floating woman in Central New York that is turning heads and stopping traffic?. Max is making quite the impression. She's part of a Halloween display in Oneida, New York dedicated to the show Stranger Things. Stranger Things in Oneida. Jasson Obomsawin has been decorating his lawn...
A Winning Take-5 Ticket sold at a Fast Trak in Mohawk
MOHAWK, N.Y. – A winning Take-5 Ticket sold at the Fast Track, on Main Street in Mohawk on Sunday. If you purchased a Take-5 Ticket for Sunday’s midday drawing, at that Fast Trak, you may want to check your ticket closely!. There is one ticket out there that...
Reel-y Good News! You’ll Soon Have a New Boat Launch to Oneida Lake
It's finally underway! The DEC has been hard at work constructing the brand new boat launch in the Town of Verona. This new addition will grant anglers, of all shapes and sizes, better access to Oneida Lake. The new Oneida Lake Boat launch is being built along the Erie Canal,...
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
Black bear wanders into Syracuse backyard (video)
A black bear was captured on video early Friday morning wandering through a backyard in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood. Renee Richards was woken suddenly yesterday at 1:41 a.m. when something outside her Midland Avenue home set off her Ring doorbell alarm. “I thought somebody was going through my backyard because...
An aquarium, canals, golf and mountains: Revisiting the grand plans to turn Carousel Mall into Destiny USA (Part I)
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part series from history writer Johnathan Croyle marking the 20th anniversary of the proposed expansion of Carousel Mall into Destiny USA. Part II will run on syracuse.com tomorrow. It’s been exactly 20 years since shovels first hit dirt on the expansion...
New Hartford marching band photos 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has loaded up on the coverage of Central New York marching bands this fall, including New Hartford. We’ve shot hundreds of photos and written several stories about the sport.
Deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders to perform at MVCC, Rome Campus
ROME, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Community College, Cultural Series will be hosting an American Sign Language performance by deaf Comedian, Crom Saunders. "Cromania" is Saunders show which features skits that incorporate a varirty of subjects including, pop-culture, impersonations, improvising, American Sign Language and more. His ideas for the show...
"Trunk or Treat" in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A “Trunk or Treat” will be held in Utica, Wednesday Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Participants may go trunk to trunk to “Trick or Treat” and receive candy. The event, held by AAA, is a safer alternative to the traditional door to door option.
New traffic pattern to be tested on Genesee Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Any drivers who uses Genesee Street in Utica should be aware of a new traffic pattern that will be tested, starting Thursday. The new traffic pattern will run between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city laid out the striping for it on Oct. 22 and 23.
Lucky Central New York Lottery Play Wins Take 5 Jackpot
13-15-18-22-27 The winning Take 5 ticket was sold at the Fastrac on Main Street in Mohawk. It's worth $17,558.00. There were 3 winners in the Saturday, October 22 Powerball drawing, including one in New York. The winning numbers were:. 19-25-48-55-60 +18. The three winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in...
Explosion survivor in fair condition
SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The victim in last week’s fuel truck explosion is in fair condition. Jon Kelley was hurt in the town of Fowler after the incident at Tripp Fuels on County Route 22. Kelley was pulled away from the flames by a friend and two Fort...
Port Leyden’s old opera house is now ‘haunted’
PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Port Leyden has opened up an old opera house just in time to make it haunted for Halloween. “We ended up picking out the opera house because it feels like it’s haunted,” said Nancy Fruin, Port Leyden Festival Committee. The Port Leyden...
Ski resort company defends closing Toggenburg after NY says it created monopoly
Fabius, N.Y. — Intermountain Management’s president on Saturday defended the company’s purchase of Toggenburg Mountain and its decision to close the ski slope in 2021. The state’s Attorney’s General Office said Intermountain — which operates Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton — wants to create a monopoly on ski resorts in the Syracuse-area. The state filed an antitrust lawsuit Friday against the company.
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New York State
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most unique ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the gorgeous Adirondack Railroad.
Utica begins work on temporary Genesee Street traffic pattern change
Utica, N.Y.-- Drivers in Utica may notice something different on Genesee Street between Cottage Place and Oriskany Street. The city began work on laying out striping for a temporary traffic pattern on the thoroughfare. The traffic pattern, which will be a 90-day trial, will reduce vehicle travel lanes from two lanes to one lane both north and southbound. In addition, a center turning and delivery lane and north and southbound bicycle lanes will be added. The traffic pattern will take effect once the lines are painted.
Boolermaker returns
Utica, N.Y.-- There were plenty of ghosts and goblins running around today. The annual Boolermaker kids run was held at T.R. Proctor park in Utica this morning. Kids ages 4-13, dressed in Halloween costumes, competed in several different races. In addition to the races there was an obstacle course and...
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
Electronics recycling event to be held in Utica Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, announced Friday that he along with Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority, Confidata, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Oneida County Sewer District, will be holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday. Confidata will also be there to shred up to...
