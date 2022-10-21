Mississippi State football's Mike Leach made practice optional after Sam Westmoreland's death

STARKVILLE — Following the news of Sam Westmoreland's death Wednesday morning, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach made practice optional, according to athletic director John Cohen.

"I was there when he addressed the team before they practiced," Cohen said on MSU's weekly radio show Thursday. "He left it up to the kids and said, 'If you're not feeling this, if you need time, you got it.'"

Cohen noted that Leach urged players to utilize resources, including speaking to mental health care professionals.

"Don't be too proud to ask for help because occasionally everybody does need help," Cohen said.

Many of the athletes felt continuing to compete was the right way to move forward, per Cohen.

"They couldn't find a better way to honor the memory of a really special person," Cohen added.

Cohen replaced Leach who is usually the guest on the show. Leach has not been made available to media since Westmoreland's death.

This is not the first time Leach is dealing with the death of a player. While Leach was coaching at Washington State, quarterback Tyler Hilinski died by suicide in January 2018.

On Thursday night, Mississippi State hosted its first athletic event since Westmoreland's death. MSU women's soccer hosted No. 1 Alabama. Players wore white tape on their wrists with Moreland's No. 78 written in black.

Tupelo High School, Westmoreland's alma mater, will be wearing helmet stickers with "SAM" on them.

