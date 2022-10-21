ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State football's Mike Leach made practice optional after Sam Westmoreland's death

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zy405_0ih7gwC000

STARKVILLE — Following the news of Sam Westmoreland's death Wednesday morning, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach made practice optional, according to athletic director John Cohen.

"I was there when he addressed the team before they practiced," Cohen said on MSU's weekly radio show Thursday. "He left it up to the kids and said, 'If you're not feeling this, if you need time, you got it.'"

Cohen noted that Leach urged players to utilize resources, including speaking to mental health care professionals.

"Don't be too proud to ask for help because occasionally everybody does need help," Cohen said.

Many of the athletes felt continuing to compete was the right way to move forward, per Cohen.

"They couldn't find a better way to honor the memory of a really special person," Cohen added.

Cohen replaced Leach who is usually the guest on the show. Leach has not been made available to media since Westmoreland's death.

This is not the first time Leach is dealing with the death of a player. While Leach was coaching at Washington State, quarterback Tyler Hilinski died by suicide in January 2018.

On Thursday night, Mississippi State hosted its first athletic event since Westmoreland's death. MSU women's soccer hosted No. 1 Alabama. Players wore white tape on their wrists with Moreland's No. 78 written in black.

Tupelo High School, Westmoreland's alma mater, will be wearing helmet stickers with "SAM" on them.

REMEMBERING SAM WESTMORELAND:'A ray of sunshine': Tupelo football coaches remember offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland

BULLDOGS VS TIDE:Mississippi State football must stop fearing script 'A' to beat Alabama, Nick Saban

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away. 17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th. Zariah...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge. This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks. Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him. He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office. The investigation started after...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested for shooting, charged with aggravated assault

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrest the man accused of shooting a woman in the head. 23-year-old Jonathan Williams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The shooting happened Tuesday evening in the Sunset Subdivision. Investigators say the bullet damaged the victim’s scalp. She was...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Macon woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon native Tyra Ivory is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. WCBI talked to the young owner about following...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Monroe County chase ended with drug arrest

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A West Point man faces drug trafficking and fleeing charges in Monroe County. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Charterious Moore tried to flee on Sunday, Oct. 16 from a checkpoint southwest of Aberdeen. He allegedly bailed out of his moving vehicle and tried...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Traffic backs up on Highway 82 after two vehicles crashed

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Scary moments this afternoon for two Lowndes County drivers. The two-car crash happened on Highway 82, eastbound, near where you can see the Communiversity from the highway. Both vehicles were heavily damaged. Traffic was backed up for at least a mile while crews worked...
Neshoba Democrat

Deoputies arrest three in connection with ATV thefts

Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested three men in connection with the taking of seven ATVs from Nehsoba and adjoining counties, Sheriff Eric Clark said. Clark said the oldest incident was reported in December 2020. Mason Anthony, 20, of 11500 Road 248, Union was charged with three counts of Grand Larceny...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy