Riverside County, CA

Related
2urbangirls.com

Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore

The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating

Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here. 
TORRANCE, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter

According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
IRVINE, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
COSTA MESA, CA
J.R. Heimbigner

Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax rates

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation, which is currently 7.8% in Los Angeles. The IRS has adjusted the tax tables for 2023. While this won't really change things a lot as you file your 2022 taxes next spring, it's still encouraging to know that the IRS is adjusting things and you will see more cash in your pocket starting in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo DA criticizes decision to dismiss over 200 criminal cases due to lack of available courtrooms

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is criticizing judges' decisions to dismiss criminal cases based on a lack of available trial courtrooms. According to the DA's office, since Oct. 10, Superior Court judges have dismissed over 200 cases countywide. The dismissed cases range from misdemeanors to felonies with many types of crimes, however, officials added The post RivCo DA criticizes decision to dismiss over 200 criminal cases due to lack of available courtrooms appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday

IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
IRVINE, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE

