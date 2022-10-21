Read full article on original website
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com
Today Is The Last Day To Register Online To Vote In The November 8 Elections
Today is the last day Californians can register online to vote in this year’s Midterm Elections. I spoke with Riverside County’s Assistant Registrar of Voters, Art Tinoco, on what eligible voters need to know in order to make the deadline to vote for this year’s Midterm Elections.
2urbangirls.com
Mail-in ballots found in dumpster in Lake Elsinore
The Nov 8 election ballots and voter information guides were recovered and delivered the same day. An investigation is under way after mail-in ballots and voter information guides for the Nov. 8 election were found inside a dumpster at a Lake Elsinore apartment complex, officials said. The Riverside County Registrar...
Gascón Recall Backers Get Expedited Hearing Over Signatures
Recall advocates say that until now the Registrar-Recorder's Office has not been as transparent as promised and that injunctive relief will give them more access and information to conduct their review.
A look at the salaries of 2 LA City Council members involved in racist conversation
They're among three lawmakers who were recorded talking in racist terms. And though they've been stripped of assignments and haven't been attending meetings, they're still collecting hefty paychecks.
Voters in Anaheim, Santa Ana, Orange and Tustin Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
For the first time in history, Latinos are a majority of voters for a seat on the county’s powerful Board of Supervisors. And the choice comes down to two Democrats: Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento, and Garden Grove Councilwoman Kim Nguyen. The winner will have a four-year term as...
Voters in Fullerton, West Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, La Habra, Placentia and Stanton Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in north and west OC are faced with a rarity in local politics:. A party turning on their own incumbent. Supervisor Doug Chaffee, a Democrat, has been under fire from Democratic Party leaders for often siding with his Republican colleagues on key issues like banning health officials from joining coronavirus news conferences.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Irvine’s Biggest Developers are Bankrolling Anthony Kuo’s City Council Campaign
As ballots were being mailed out, Irvine voters began receiving a slew of political attack mailers — funded by a political committee established just days earlier with tens of thousands of dollars in “dark money.” The dark money has now been traced back to mega-developers FivePoint and the Irvine Company.
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
Veteran LA County DA Granted Deposition of Gascón Chief of Staff
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascón, can depose Gascón's chief of staff, a judge ruled Tuesday.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter
According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles County voter errors could overturn failed Gascon recall: Lawsuit
Volunteers to recall District Attorney George Gascon have found 1,560 valid voter signatures that were thrown out by the county of Los Angeles, prompting a lawsuit to speed the review of all disqualified signatures. Recall campaign workers have found a 39% error rate after reviewing just 2% of the 195,758...
Many Californians to get more money back with new IRS tax rates
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation, which is currently 7.8% in Los Angeles. The IRS has adjusted the tax tables for 2023. While this won't really change things a lot as you file your 2022 taxes next spring, it's still encouraging to know that the IRS is adjusting things and you will see more cash in your pocket starting in 2023.
Opinion: Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop. 30 to Make Wealthiest Californians Pay for Clean Air
The next time you’re stopped in gridlocked Southern California freeway traffic, take a glance at what’s around you. The chances are very good that your vehicle is idling at the edge of a working-class, low-income neighborhood populated mainly by people of color. Think of Boyle Heights in Los...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local School Districts Respond to National Historic Lows in Math and Reading Scores
While learning loss from the pandemic is not a major shock, the new statistics are alarming. According to the “Nation’s Report Card”, in most states, fourth and eighth grade students are falling behind on reading and math. About 25% of fourth graders and 38% of eighth graders...
RivCo DA criticizes decision to dismiss over 200 criminal cases due to lack of available courtrooms
Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is criticizing judges' decisions to dismiss criminal cases based on a lack of available trial courtrooms. According to the DA's office, since Oct. 10, Superior Court judges have dismissed over 200 cases countywide. The dismissed cases range from misdemeanors to felonies with many types of crimes, however, officials added The post RivCo DA criticizes decision to dismiss over 200 criminal cases due to lack of available courtrooms appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expected to speak in Irvine Sunday
IRVINE, Calif. — When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, visits Irvine Sunday, it’ll mark the second visit by a top Democrat in a little over a week as the midterm elections draw near. What You Need To Know. President Joe Biden made his visit Saturday, posing with Irvine Mayor Farrah...
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
LA Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso Mocked for Suggesting He is Something Other than Generically White
A Telemundo debate resulted in this colloquy between the moderator and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso:. "The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African American woman or a white man." Elvir said, referring to Bass and Caruso respectively. "I'm Italian," Caruso shot back in apparent objection. "Italian American,"...
This is the best Cheeseburger in California
Thick and juicy, thin and crispy, slapped between a fluffy bun and topped with melting cheese—there's nothing like the perfect cheeseburger. Cheeseburgers are one of California's most wondrous inventions!
Comments / 1