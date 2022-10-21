ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following Colts' Quarterback News

With the news that the Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, Andrew Luck is once again trending on NFL Twitter. Luck's untimely retirement in 2019 has set the Colts on a never-ending quest to fill their hole at quarterback. Ryan was the latest solution they tried, but it doesn't appear he will work out, just like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz before him..
Kirk Herbstreit Shocked By NFL Quarterback Benching News

The Indianapolis Colts are benching veteran starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Indianapolis announced on Monday that the team is moving forward with Sam Ehlinger at the starting quarterback position. Ryan, who landed in Indianapolis following a lengthy career in Atlanta, has not worked out for the Colts like they thought he...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Broncos star reacts to surprising trade rumors

It’s safe to say that this season is not quite going according to plan for the Denver Broncos. After the team traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson over the offseason, they likely hoped to participate in the postseason and potentially even compete for a Super Bowl. But now with a 2-5 record, it looks like the team could be ready to make some drastic roster changes, instead.
Tyrell Crosby fires shot at Lions’ HC Dan Campbell

What did Tyrell Crosby say about Dan Campbell?What did Crosby say about the Lions back in July?. Back in July, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby ripped the organization for not treating their players, and specifically not handling his injury situation properly. On Sunday, Crosby was at it again, this time calling out head coach Dan Campbell following the Lions’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Crosby took to Twitter to fire a shot at Campbell, who still has not won a road game as head coach of the Lions.
Erin Andrews Shares Emotional Story From Last Week's Game

Greg Olsen is one of the most well-respected and liked players in recent memory, so when the former NFL tight end's son T.J. needed a heart transplant, many rallied to help save the young boy's life. A couple weeks ago, Olsen was on the call for Packers-Jets and T.J. had...
Kurt Warner Slams Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: ‘Time to Walk Away’

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner has a message for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers: it’s time to hang up the cleats. During a recent interview, Warner admitted that both NFL legends must cross the finish line soon. The controversial statement comes after both quarterbacks have struggled to start this season.
Jim Nantz makes major March Madness decision

Jim Nantz has been calling the Final Four for CBS for three decades, but he has decided the 2023 edition will be his last. Nantz revealed that he will call his final NCAA Tournament next March, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Ian Eagle will succeed him as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for March Madness.
Pittsburgh Steelers LB TJ Watt Returns to Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt is inching closer to making his return this season. Watt returned to practice Wednesday — two days after the Steelers opened the 21-day practice window for last season’s AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Watt, 28, suffered a torn pectoral muscle in the Steelers’ 23-20 Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He has been on injured reserve since. His return was further delayed after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this month to clean up a lingering preseason injury.
NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance Tonight

The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL's Week 7 "Sunday Night Football" contest. At halftime, the Dolphins are leading the Steelers, 16-10. As is the case most weeks, NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance tonight. "It’s gonna be...
