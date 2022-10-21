ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Illegal 'car takeovers' showing up at Neshaminy, Oxford Valley and Willow Grove malls

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 5 days ago

Hundreds of vehicles converged on malls in Bucks and Montgomery counties last weekend for illegal mass gatherings in a newer trend that police are calling a "car takeover."

The cars were in the parking lots, doing "burnouts" and "donuts," at the Oxford Valley Mall in Middletown, Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and Willow Grove mall this past Saturday, according authorities. Police in the area said the large group gathering can be a safety issue.

“All it takes is one out of control car and it can be complete carnage to say the least," Montgomery Township Police Chief Scott Bendig said.

Bensalem Detective Sgt. Glenn Vandegrift these type of incidents have happened in California and other areas in the country, but did not really hit the Bucks County area until the past six months or so.

People are looking for something to do, he said, and they have a "wolfpack" mentality that since their group is so large, they think it allows them some form of anonymity.

“So they feel like they can just break the law and won’t be caught because there are so many of them," he said.

The main issue, he said, is that with hundreds of people there, there is a possibility someone could get hurt by a vehicle.

“It’s all fun and games for these guys, but it can get serious quickly," he said.

Hundreds of cars at Oxford Valley, Neshaminy and Willow Grove malls

On Saturday, there were about 100 vehicles at the Oxford Valley Mall off Route 1. Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla said drivers were doing burnouts and donuts in the parking lot about 9:30 p.m. They were also nearby at the parking lot for Sam's Club.

The group dispersed when officers responded to the scene.

Man sentenced in Lansdale killing: 'Worst kind of evil': Philly man gets life in prison for killing Lower Southampton mom

Carjacking at mall: Police: Armed suspects carjacked 82-year-old man outside Willow Grove Mall

For subscribers: Residents along Swamp Road say they live in fear. Can PennDOT plan help?

That group of people were then seen at the Neshaminy Mall parking lot in Bensalem about 11:30 p.m. Police had received several noise complaint calls around the area.

When officers arrived, they found between 250 and 300 cars in the lot, according to Bensalem police. They disbanded without incident.

Abington police said about 150 to 200 vehicles were found at the first level parking lot of the Willow Grove mall at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They were driving recklessly, "revving engines and skidding tires," according to a department news release.

They fled the scene when Abington police responded to the area. Many fled onto Route 611 southbound.

One driver and passenger injured in crash at 'takeover'

Abington police said one of the cars involved crashed at Old Welsh Road and Fitzwatertown Road. The vehicle struck several parked cars before coming to rest in the 2900 block of Old Welsh Road.

The back seat passenger was ejected from the car, and the driver and front seat passenger were extricated by emergency personnel, police said. All were taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Saturday's incident was the second time recently officers had to handle a car 'takeover" in Middletown. Chief Bartorilla said there were about 100 vehicles at the Oxford Valley Mall parking lot on Sept. 3. Officers were able to disperse the crowd. That night, officers towed vehicles, issued citations and made an arrest.

The group of people did not come to Montgomery Mall in Montgomery Saturday, according to Chief Bendig. In the past there have been car "pop-ups" there, but nothing to the extent seen at the other malls Saturday, the chief said.

Police watching for next gathering

Bendig said his department is in contact with other departments with malls in their areas. Officers are also keeping an eye on the Montgomery Mall property.

Bensalem drafted an "action plan," should something like that happen again, according to Vandegrift. He declined to specify what that would entail, but said they are working together with other departments, including state police and Philadelphia police.

“Our ultimate goal is that they’re not doing this anywhere, because it’s dangerous," he said.

Bensalem police said officers will use technology available to identify and cite all vehicles and people involved in these type of incidents.

Those who hear of these type of gatherings, or see them, are asked to contact police.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident in Abington to contact Detective Robert Hill at 267-536-1101 or rhilljr@AbingtonPA.gov. Those with information on the Bensalem incident are asked to contact the department at 215- 633-3719.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Illegal 'car takeovers' showing up at Neshaminy, Oxford Valley and Willow Grove malls

Comments / 11

AP_001773.1f9c0325d8484fb48a5419da2b373c31.0028
5d ago

Roads in and out should be blocked by Police and all the vehicles confiscated, it’s that simple!!First of all the mall is private property, secondly this is congregating without a permit!Once this happens few times this crap will stop👍👍

Reply(6)
6
David Moats
5d ago

the police officer said that they these kids think they can get away with it because of their Wolfpack mentality well they are aren't they?

Reply
4
Related
CBS Philly

Bucks County police searching for missing Sellersville woman

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi. She was last seen the morning of Oct. 10 at her Sellersville home.The Bucks County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning about Capaldi's disappearance.If you have any information about the missing person's case, you're being asked to call the police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek

The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Statue stolen from yard in Perkasie, police say

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for information after a statue was stolen from a yard. The statue pictured above was taken from a yard in the 100 block of S. Ridge Road in Perkasie sometime between 10-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said. A red SUV was...
PERKASIE, PA
sauconsource.com

Arrest Made in Stolen Dirt Bike Case, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say a 24-year-old East Greenville man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a dirt bike from a garage on N. Old Bethlehem Pike in Milford Township, Bucks County, last week. In a news release, police said the dirt bike is a 2017 light green and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

More than 50 police departments across southeast Pennsylvania to target aggressive drivers

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that more than 50 municipal police departments from Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties will join the Pennsylvania State Police in a coordinated aggressive driving enforcement wave to help reduce the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities on area roadways as part of a statewide mobilization that runs through Nov. 13.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks

BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
WEST CHESTER, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley renters face systemic barriers in eviction courts, new study finds

A new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute found renters only have a 1.3% chance on average of winning eviction cases in the Lehigh Valley. According to the 10-year study on the results of 75,797 eviction filings in Lehigh and Northampton counties, renters increased their chances of winning by as much as 1,200% if they hired an attorney, but the study found fewer than 800 tenants actually paid for legal representation over the same period.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy