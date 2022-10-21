Illegal 'car takeovers' showing up at Neshaminy, Oxford Valley and Willow Grove malls

Hundreds of vehicles converged on malls in Bucks and Montgomery counties last weekend for illegal mass gatherings in a newer trend that police are calling a "car takeover."

The cars were in the parking lots, doing "burnouts" and "donuts," at the Oxford Valley Mall in Middletown, Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and Willow Grove mall this past Saturday, according authorities. Police in the area said the large group gathering can be a safety issue.

“All it takes is one out of control car and it can be complete carnage to say the least," Montgomery Township Police Chief Scott Bendig said.

Bensalem Detective Sgt. Glenn Vandegrift these type of incidents have happened in California and other areas in the country, but did not really hit the Bucks County area until the past six months or so.

People are looking for something to do, he said, and they have a "wolfpack" mentality that since their group is so large, they think it allows them some form of anonymity.

“So they feel like they can just break the law and won’t be caught because there are so many of them," he said.

The main issue, he said, is that with hundreds of people there, there is a possibility someone could get hurt by a vehicle.

“It’s all fun and games for these guys, but it can get serious quickly," he said.

Hundreds of cars at Oxford Valley, Neshaminy and Willow Grove malls

On Saturday, there were about 100 vehicles at the Oxford Valley Mall off Route 1. Police Chief Joseph Bartorilla said drivers were doing burnouts and donuts in the parking lot about 9:30 p.m. They were also nearby at the parking lot for Sam's Club.

The group dispersed when officers responded to the scene.

That group of people were then seen at the Neshaminy Mall parking lot in Bensalem about 11:30 p.m. Police had received several noise complaint calls around the area.

When officers arrived, they found between 250 and 300 cars in the lot, according to Bensalem police. They disbanded without incident.

Abington police said about 150 to 200 vehicles were found at the first level parking lot of the Willow Grove mall at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They were driving recklessly, "revving engines and skidding tires," according to a department news release.

They fled the scene when Abington police responded to the area. Many fled onto Route 611 southbound.

One driver and passenger injured in crash at 'takeover'

Abington police said one of the cars involved crashed at Old Welsh Road and Fitzwatertown Road. The vehicle struck several parked cars before coming to rest in the 2900 block of Old Welsh Road.

The back seat passenger was ejected from the car, and the driver and front seat passenger were extricated by emergency personnel, police said. All were taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Saturday's incident was the second time recently officers had to handle a car 'takeover" in Middletown. Chief Bartorilla said there were about 100 vehicles at the Oxford Valley Mall parking lot on Sept. 3. Officers were able to disperse the crowd. That night, officers towed vehicles, issued citations and made an arrest.

The group of people did not come to Montgomery Mall in Montgomery Saturday, according to Chief Bendig. In the past there have been car "pop-ups" there, but nothing to the extent seen at the other malls Saturday, the chief said.

Police watching for next gathering

Bendig said his department is in contact with other departments with malls in their areas. Officers are also keeping an eye on the Montgomery Mall property.

Bensalem drafted an "action plan," should something like that happen again, according to Vandegrift. He declined to specify what that would entail, but said they are working together with other departments, including state police and Philadelphia police.

“Our ultimate goal is that they’re not doing this anywhere, because it’s dangerous," he said.

Bensalem police said officers will use technology available to identify and cite all vehicles and people involved in these type of incidents.

Those who hear of these type of gatherings, or see them, are asked to contact police.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident in Abington to contact Detective Robert Hill at 267-536-1101 or rhilljr@AbingtonPA.gov. Those with information on the Bensalem incident are asked to contact the department at 215- 633-3719.

