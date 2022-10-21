Read full article on original website
Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport to add seating for 60 guests
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport will add seating for 60 guests, according to an announcement made Tuesday. The restaurant will also expand the to-go area for carry out orders. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to renovate and update our business,” managing partner Dave Batts said....
Local IATSE union celebrating 91 years of helping put on great shows
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Celebrating more than 9 decades of helping performers put on a great show -- that's the goal of groups and unions like the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE. "We laugh -- IATSE -- we say 'It Ain't The Same Everywhere Everyday'" That's...
Ceremony to form new partnership in fight against opioid addiction held in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A signing ceremony was held in Johnson City Monday to form a new partnership in the fight against opioid addiction. ReVIDA Recovery Centers and Lindsey Wilson College signed a formal agreement to improve addiction disorder treatment and improve education. One goal is to enhance the training for ReVIDA employees.
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
ETSU improving mornings with a new specialty coffee blend
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Since its founding in 1911, East Tennessee State University’s mission has been to improve the quality of life for the people in our region. Now it's giving that mission a boost by improving the quality of life for people in the mornings with a new specialty coffee, Bucky’s Blend.
Stolen bones from skeleton display returned to Johnson City business
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Stolen bones from skeleton display have been returned to a Johnson City business. Jones Chiropractic Clinic employees saw a note and bones from the 12-foot skeleton on the business's lawn Monday morning. "I am sorry, this was a bad Halloween prank," the note said....
Woman arrested in Johnson City, after chasing person with knife, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman has been arrested after chasing someone with a knife, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police say, officers responded to an apartment complex where a woman was chasing someone with a knife through the parking lot, Wednesday morning. According to police,...
Johnson City woman accused of brandishing knife at officers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City woman accused of brandishing a knife at officers was arrested Monday night, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department arrested Dora Warren and charged her with aggravated assault towards a first responder and public intoxication. Officers responded to the area...
Kingsport Texas Roadhouse set for expansion
The restaurant announced plans Tuesday to add seating for 60 additional guests and increase the size of its to-go area, according to a release from the company.
Bristol, Virginia City Council to discuss resolution that would restrict abortion clinics
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council is expected to discuss a resolution Tuesday that would prevent any more abortion clinics from operating in the city. The Family Foundation proposed the resolution that would also prevent any medical office that performs abortions from enlarging, extending, reconstructing, or structurally altering its current building.
Bitcoin mine lawsuit settlement proposal heads to county leaders in November — specific Telford site for new mine selected
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners finally face an unenviable decision: settle a lawsuit against Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies and make Limestone residents near the current mine happy, or head back to court so Telford residents avoid a new mine in their own community. Commissioners saw an official settlement proposal Monday, just three […]
Washington County, Tennessee, residents can now vote early at ETSU
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County Tennessee residents can vote early at ETSU starting Monday. The polls will be set up in room 219 of the D.P. Culp Center and will be open Monday until 7 p.m. then Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The...
Thousand-book donation from Tri-Cities arrives at eastern Kentucky schools
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WCYB) — A viral call to action from a bestselling Kentucky author has overwhelmed schools hit by catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Monday, a Johnson City woman joined people across the country donating books to bring back a small sense of normalcy. It was all hugs when...
US Attorney: Man who killed Big Stone Gap officer was part of drug trafficking group
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The man who is accused of murdering Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was part of a widespread drug trafficking organization in Southwest Virginia, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced Tuesday. Michael Donivan White is accused of killing Officer Chandler in November 2021. Following his...
Jonesborough man accused of shooting into occupied home
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is facing several charges after he allegedly fired shots at a home on Sunday. According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were called to the 300 block of Summit Drive in Jonesborough after receiving reports of possible shots fired. Investigators on […]
Feeding Southwest Virginia in need of helping hands
WISE, Va. (WCYB) — One in 8 Southwest Virginia residents face hunger -- and at the same time -- the organization, Feeding Southwest Virginia, relies on more than 2,500 volunteers every year. "There is such a need in our community, especially right now with inflation, for extra sources of...
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
Gov. Youngkin talks economic and workforce development in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin was back in Southwest Virginia Wednesday morning, talking about economic and workforce development. It was part of a guest speaker series held in part by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, at the Bristol Train Station. Youngkin said economic development is a team...
Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified
A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
Crane falls into creek in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane. Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard. No injuries were reported by police. The […]
