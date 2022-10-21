ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport to add seating for 60 guests

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport will add seating for 60 guests, according to an announcement made Tuesday. The restaurant will also expand the to-go area for carry out orders. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to renovate and update our business,” managing partner Dave Batts said....
Local IATSE union celebrating 91 years of helping put on great shows

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Celebrating more than 9 decades of helping performers put on a great show -- that's the goal of groups and unions like the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE. "We laugh -- IATSE -- we say 'It Ain't The Same Everywhere Everyday'" That's...
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
ETSU improving mornings with a new specialty coffee blend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Since its founding in 1911, East Tennessee State University’s mission has been to improve the quality of life for the people in our region. Now it's giving that mission a boost by improving the quality of life for people in the mornings with a new specialty coffee, Bucky’s Blend.
Johnson City woman accused of brandishing knife at officers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City woman accused of brandishing a knife at officers was arrested Monday night, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department arrested Dora Warren and charged her with aggravated assault towards a first responder and public intoxication. Officers responded to the area...
Bristol, Virginia City Council to discuss resolution that would restrict abortion clinics

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol, Virginia City Council is expected to discuss a resolution Tuesday that would prevent any more abortion clinics from operating in the city. The Family Foundation proposed the resolution that would also prevent any medical office that performs abortions from enlarging, extending, reconstructing, or structurally altering its current building.
Bitcoin mine lawsuit settlement proposal heads to county leaders in November — specific Telford site for new mine selected

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners finally face an unenviable decision: settle a lawsuit against Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies and make Limestone residents near the current mine happy, or head back to court so Telford residents avoid a new mine in their own community. Commissioners saw an official settlement proposal Monday, just three […]
Jonesborough man accused of shooting into occupied home

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man is facing several charges after he allegedly fired shots at a home on Sunday. According to a release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were called to the 300 block of Summit Drive in Jonesborough after receiving reports of possible shots fired. Investigators on […]
Feeding Southwest Virginia in need of helping hands

WISE, Va. (WCYB) — One in 8 Southwest Virginia residents face hunger -- and at the same time -- the organization, Feeding Southwest Virginia, relies on more than 2,500 volunteers every year. "There is such a need in our community, especially right now with inflation, for extra sources of...
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
Gov. Youngkin talks economic and workforce development in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin was back in Southwest Virginia Wednesday morning, talking about economic and workforce development. It was part of a guest speaker series held in part by the Bristol Chamber of Commerce, at the Bristol Train Station. Youngkin said economic development is a team...
Victim in accidental fall at Grandfather Mountain identified

A preliminary review by the Avery County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office says a man hiking at Grandfather Mountain fell to his death early Sunday. The attraction’s Stewardship Foundation said in a report that the victim, identified by law enforcement as Todd Buckman, 53, formerly of New Hampshire, was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was last seen at a park overlook.
Crane falls into creek in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon police are asking drivers to use caution in one part of town due to an accident involving a crane. Photos shared by the police department show a crane on its side in a creek at the intersection of Porterfield Highway and Village Boulevard. No injuries were reported by police. The […]
