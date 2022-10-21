Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
wbrc.com
Get Cracking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Those who love to dine on Alabama’s succulent oysters are in luck. The state’s oyster season opened on Oct. 3, and the oyster catchers are busy plucking those delicious bivalves from the reefs in coastal waters. Scott Bannon, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural...
wbrc.com
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
wbrc.com
Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side checking to see if there will be enough poll workers when you vote on Nov. 8. Just last month, the Secretary of State was asking more people to apply to work on election day. Weeks before election day, Secretary of State...
wbrc.com
Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
wbrc.com
Univ. of Ala. sponsored business survey shows negative outlook for state’s economy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is hurting us all as we’re paying more for just about everything. Businesses reportedly are not doing much better. A new survey shows business leaders in our state have a negative outlook on the economy. We spoke with Susannah Robichaux, the University of Alabama...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch canceled for Alabama counties
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tornado Watch was in effect for many counties in western Alabama, but the watch was canceled around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Most of us will experience a burst of heavy rainfall and gusty winds when the squall line moves through this afternoon and evening, but a few may experience more intense weather. Severe wind gusts will be possible and even spin up tornadoes and that’s why a watch is in effect for that potential. So, prepare for the potential, have ways of getting warning information, and know what you would do if a warning were issued. Prepare also for power outages with the gusty winds coming through.
wbrc.com
State Superintendent of Education says he’s please with Alabama’s NAEP scores
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students across the state have something to celebrate. The Nation’s Report Card shows Alabama is the only state with growth in both reading and math among 4th graders. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, measures how well students perform over time and against...
wbrc.com
ACES report shows emergency teacher certifications rose over 1000% in the last decade
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A recent state report shows the use of emergency teacher certificates is up by over 1000%. The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services (ACES) report states: “the use of emergency certified elementary teachers expanded rapidly since 2017,” though the statistic goes back to 2010. The ACES chart shows 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year, which is up 1052% since then.
wbrc.com
Medical marijuana business applications to be sent out Monday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications for Alabama businesses interested in getting a medical marijuana license are set to go out Monday. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) accepted requests for medical cannabis licenses from Sept. 1 to Oct. 17. It received 607 requests. The majority of the requests are from Madison, Jefferson, and Montgomery Counties.
wbrc.com
Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old
DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for a 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who is missing and may be at special risk of harm or injury. Vanessa Gutshall and Zoe Moss were last seen in the area of the East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester, County, at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.
wbrc.com
Partly cloudy skies with cooler than average temps today
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a cooler start to our Wednesday as drier air filters into the state behind the cold front that pushed through last night. Conditions shouldn’t be as breezy today with winds shifting to out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH. Expect variably cloudy to partly cloudy skies today with highs forecast to run cooler than average in the low to mid 60s.
wbrc.com
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – An autopsy is scheduled for a 63-year-old man who died at a grain bin facility in Illinois. Preliminary reports claim the man, an employee of ADM Grain Company, was found lying on a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
wbrc.com
Driver killed when roof rack falls off passing car, crashes through windshield
SENEY, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A driver in Michigan was killed Sunday afternoon when a kayak and roof rack fell off a passing vehicle. Michigan State Patrol said the crash happened on M-28 in Seney Township. MSP said 31-year-old Matthew Morgette from Colorado was driving east in his Chevrolet...
Comments / 0