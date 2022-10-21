Two new polls show Tim Ryan and JD Vance locked in an absolute dead heat heading down the stretch to Election Day. In this edition of the 21 News Podcast, managing editor Justin Mitchell talks to Dr. Don Levy of Siena College Research Institute about the trends in this race. Levy talks about the unusual Ohio phenomenon where double-digit percentages of voters say they'll vote for DeWine for Governor and Tim Ryan for Senate, as well as some key shifts in Vance's favor. Bottom line: The race is coming down to whoever can turn out a sliver of the nine percent who still say they're undecided: Will they vote for one of the candidates or will they skip the race entirely?

OHIO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO