21 News Podcast: With two weeks to go, Ohio's Senate race remains deadlocked
Two new polls show Tim Ryan and JD Vance locked in an absolute dead heat heading down the stretch to Election Day. In this edition of the 21 News Podcast, managing editor Justin Mitchell talks to Dr. Don Levy of Siena College Research Institute about the trends in this race. Levy talks about the unusual Ohio phenomenon where double-digit percentages of voters say they'll vote for DeWine for Governor and Tim Ryan for Senate, as well as some key shifts in Vance's favor. Bottom line: The race is coming down to whoever can turn out a sliver of the nine percent who still say they're undecided: Will they vote for one of the candidates or will they skip the race entirely?
Ryan, Vance to take part in Town Hall on November 1
If you still haven’t made up your mind about who to vote for in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, you’ll have another chance to hear the candidates talk about the issues. With two new polling results released on Monday showing the race tied, FOX News Channel has announced that it will host a town hall with Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Republican J.D. Vance on Tuesday, November 1.
ODH: COVID-19 vaccine not on list of required vaccinations to attend school
Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has released a statement on Friday stating that the State of Ohio does not have the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations to attend school. Despite a vote from the CDC's Advisory Committee to add the COVID-19 vaccine to...
Ohio Turnpike brings back its 'Name-a-Snowplow' contest for 2022
The Ohio Turnpike's "Name-a-Snowplow" contest is back again for 2022. Ohioans are encouraged to get creative this winter and come up with the coolest, funniest and most clever names for the snowplows that turnpike staff will be using throughout the season. The submission period starts Monday, October 24 and folks...
Father, son injured after fiery plane crash in Lordstown
The investigation continues into Sunday afternoon’s plane crash that injured a father and son in Lordstown. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a two-wing Stolp Starduster SA300 experienced mechanical failure and crashed along Carson Salt Springs Road in Lordstown just after 2 p.m. Both on-duty and off-duty Lordstown...
Lower oil prices causes Northeast Ohio pump prices to drop this week
Prices at the pump in Northeast Ohio are continuing to drop this week with this week's local average 16 cents lower than last week. This week's average in Northeast Ohio is $3.611 per gallon compared to last week's $3.779 per gallon. Last year's average this week was $3.218 per gallon. This week's national average is $3.79.
