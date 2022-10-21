Read full article on original website
Event ID 56: Application Popup error in Windows 11/10
If the Event ID 56: Application Popup error keeps troubling you, then this post may be able to help you. When this error pops up, your device may shut down, or a Blue Screen of Death can appear. A notification highlighting the log name, source, event ID, level, and description will also appear along with the error message. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate this error.
Fix OneDrive error code 0x8004def7 on Windows 11/10
In this article, we will talk about the ways to fix OneDrive error code 0x8004def7. OneDrive displays different error codes due to different reasons. If you see the error code 0x8004def7 while opening OneDrive, it means either you have exceeded your storage capacity or your account has been suspended or terminated by Microsoft. The solutions provided below will help you fix OneDrive error code 0x8004def7.
How to create Pictograph in Excel
A Pictograph or a Pictogram is a chart that uses pictures to represent data. A Pictogram chart is represented the same way as a bar chart, but instead of using bars, they use pictures to display the data. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a Pictograph chart in Excel.
How to fix No Healthy Upstream error and what does it mean?
Some users of Google Chrome have been coming across an error – No Healthy Upstream. This is a rather strange error since most of us have never come across it before. From what we have seen, the error tends to appear on platforms such as Netflix, Spotify, vCenter, eBay, VMware vCenter, Kubernetes, and more. Now, depending on the exact cause of the No Healthy Upstream error, there can be several ways to bring this problem to a standstill.
How to fix Xbox Audio Issues
Are you experiencing audio problems with your Xbox? Let’s take a quick look at the reasons and fixes. Audio issues on the gaming platform are pretty common and thankfully Xbox has some really quick troubleshooters for this issue. Fix Xbox Audio issues. Before we proceed with the troubleshooting, check...
Service Host: DCOM server process launcher high CPU, Memory usage
If your system is running slow, the most probable cause will be high CPU usage. In this case, you can open the Task manager to check which task is causing the problem. If the high CPU usage is caused by DCOM server process launcher, then please read through this article for the causes and resolutions.
How to insert images into table in Microsoft Word
Tables are used to organize data, but did you know that you can insert Images into your Word table? By default, a cell in the table will adjust to the size of an inserted picture, so you can insert as many pictures into your table as you want. In this tutorial, we will explain how to insert images into a table in Microsoft Word.
How to use Suggested Actions in Windows 11
In this post, we will show you how to use Suggested Actions in Windows 11. This is a new feature of Windows 11 that provides you suggestions when you copy a phone number, time, or date to the clipboard using Notepad, Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, MS Word, Microsoft To Do app, a webpage (on Chrome, Edge browser, etc.), Sticky Notes, and other supported apps. For example, when you will copy a phone number on a webpage, it will provide you suggestions to call that number using the Phone Link app or open your web browser.
Hard Disk Partition not showing up in Windows 11/10
Windows operating system allows users to create different partitions on a hard disk. They can use these hard disk partitions for different purposes, like installing Windows operating system, storing data, etc. All the partitions that you create on a hard disk are visible in File Explorer. You can access them by opening File Explorer. After opening File Explorer, some users found that their hard disk were missing. If a hard disk partition is not showing or missing in File Explorer, it is impossible to access data stored on it until you make it visible again. If your hard disk partitions are not showing in Windows 11/10, the solutions provided in this article are sure to help you fix the problem.
Fix Zoom Error code 1132 the right way
Some users cannot join meetings on Zoom because of the error code 1132. Whenever they open Zoom and join a meeting, the error code 1132 pops out and prevents them from joining the meeting. Some affected users tried restarting their systems, but the error did not resolve. In this article, we will see some effective solutions to fix Zoom Error code 1132 1132.
How to add Google Driving Directions to your website
If you want to know how to add Google driving directions to your website, then read this post. Google Maps is the most popular digital maps service across the globe. It uses real-time traffic information to find the best route to a given destination. Embedding a Google Map to your blog or website helps your visitors view your location on the World map, see your address, and read reviews (if available). While you can easily embed a map into your website using Google Map’s unique Embed code generator, you can’t use that map as a navigation tool to help your visitors find directions to your location. In this post, we will show you how to use Google Maps to show driving directions to your visitors.
Local Area Connection doesn’t have a valid IP configuration
While running the Troubleshooter, if you get Local Area Connection doesn’t have a valid IP configuration error, here is how you can fix the issue. This error message indicates that the IP address provided to the network adapter is invalid. This can occur if some networking app has altered the adapter’s default parameters.
Matchpoint Tennis Championships crashing or cannot connect to the internet
This post is intended to help affected PC gamers with the most suitable solutions they can easily apply to help resolve the issue where the Matchpoint Tennis Championships cannot connect to the internet, is not installing or starting, or keeps crashing or freezing on Windows 11 or Windows 10 computers.
NVIDIA custom resolution not supported by your display [Fixed]
Users may sometimes want to set a custom display resolution on their monitor. With NVIDIA, you can set any resolution you prefer for your display as long as your monitor allows it. Some users face issues while trying to set a custom resolution for their display on NVIDIA GPU. Now, if the NVIDIA custom resolution is not supported by your display, follow the procedures discussed below to set a custom resolution on your Windows computer without any issues.
How to enable and use Morph transition in PowerPoint
The Morph feature in Microsoft PowerPoint allows users to animate smooth movement from one slide to another. Users can use the Morph feature to make animations, transitions, and object movements such as text, shapes, pictures, SmartArt graphics, and WordArt across the slides in your presentation. When it comes to charts, they cannot be morphed.
Command Prompt Access denied to Administrator in Windows 11/10
While accessing the Command Prompt on Windows 11/10, if you get Access is denied error, here is how you can get rid of the issue. At times, this in-built utility may be blocked by the administrator or malware or adware. If so, you can go through these steps to get the Command Prompt working.
PIP is not recognized as an internal or external command
If you are a Python programmer, you know the importance of its libraries. One of the easiest ways to install those libraries is by using the PIP command. However, when some users tried doing the same, they encountered the following error message: ‘pip’ is not recognized as an internal or external command.
How to Create, Manage, Delete Plenty of Fish (POF) Account
Plenty of Fish is a web-known dating portal popular in western Europe and USA. It helps connect with people across regions and races. However, at times, users might want to delete the Plenty of Fish account. In this article, we will discuss the procedure to create, manage, and delete a Plenty of Fish (POF) Account.
