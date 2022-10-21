ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kusi.com

Regional task force begins monthly report on county-wide homeless

SAN DIEGIO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness followed through with promises to begin submitting monthly reports on the homeless crisis in San Diego the week of Oct. 24. The taskforce launched a new dashboard that reveals monthly reports and updates on the crisis by detailing the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified School Board Subdistrict C

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cody Petterson wants San Diego Unified to invest in targeted programing and resources for traditionally under-served student population, implement Universal Transitional Kindergarten, ease teacher shortage, reduce class sizes, and get counselors in every school. Petterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his candidacy in the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Tommy Hough rags on trash tax in candidacy for District 6 City Council seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Tommy Hough is a Democrat from the East Coast running for the District 6 seat in City Council as a nonpartisan candidate. District 6 is a constituency centered around Mira Mesa that encompasses a large portion of East County. His focus is county-wide spending, a practice which he claims has been poorly monitored for years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher touts new app designed to prevent homelessness

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County officials Monday unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

The Second Chance Youth Garden in Encanto helps people achieve self sufficiency

ENCANTO (KUSI) – The Second Chance Youth Garden in Encanto serves young people between the ages of 14 and 21 to help them gain a hands-on experience with urban agriculture. The program combines classroom and experiential learning as youth participate in classes such as cooking/nutrition, food justice, financial literacy, job readiness and youth development workshops.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego People: The 2022 Chula Vista Mayoral Race

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching, and the Chula Vista Mayoral race is expected to be one of the closest in San Diego County. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann are campaigning against each other to become the next Mayor of Chula Vista. Both candidates...
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

California Wolf Center rehabilitates and reintegrates wolves into wild

JULIAN (KUSI) – The California Wolf Center was founded in 1977, originally named the Julian Center for Science and Education, by Paul and Judy Kenis. What started with just two North American gray wolves grew into a sanctuary for dozens of the gorgeous wild creatures. Their primary mission is...
JULIAN, CA
kusi.com

Law Enforcement Torch Run benefits Special Olympics Southern California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chula Vista Police Dept. will serve as the Torch Run kick-off agency this year on Oct. 25 from 9:30 – 10 a.m. The entirety of the Troch Run will last through Nov. 11, and hundreds of law enforcement officials will carry the Flame of Hope, including policemen and women from three counties and 65 Southern California communities. The event functions to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Southern California.
CHULA VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Respiratory virus hitting harder, faster, and earlier than years prior

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cases of RSV respiratory virus is surging across the nation months earlier than normal in traditional U.S. yearly illness trends. Locally, Rady Children’s hospital has been nearly overwhelmed through the month of October with cases of RSV in young children, especially those under the age of 1.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

California leaders take part in Binational Event in Mexico City

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California have arrived in Mexico City to promote U.S.-Mexico relations and binational business issues, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Rail service between Oceanside and San Diego scheduled to resume

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Service between Oceanside and San Diego on the local segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor was scheduled to resume Monday, following weekend maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to fifteen minutes on Monday. Weekend...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Operation Devil’s Den in Escondido leads to two-dozen charges

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation. into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced today. Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Car-to-car shooting in Chula Vista leaves motorist wounded

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A car-to-car shooting on a Chula Vista street left a motorist wounded today. The gunfire erupted in the 500 block of E Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Following the shooting, the assailant, a man driving a gray or...
CHULA VISTA, CA

