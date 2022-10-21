Read full article on original website
Regional task force begins monthly report on county-wide homeless
SAN DIEGIO (KUSI) – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness followed through with promises to begin submitting monthly reports on the homeless crisis in San Diego the week of Oct. 24. The taskforce launched a new dashboard that reveals monthly reports and updates on the crisis by detailing the...
Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified School Board Subdistrict C
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cody Petterson wants San Diego Unified to invest in targeted programing and resources for traditionally under-served student population, implement Universal Transitional Kindergarten, ease teacher shortage, reduce class sizes, and get counselors in every school. Petterson joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his candidacy in the...
San Diego officializes framework for $100 million in opioid settlement funds
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County supervisors today unanimously approved a framework in anticipation of an expected $100 million in settlement money from pharmaceutical companies to address the region’s opioid crisis. As proposed by Supervisors Joel Anderson and Nathan Fletcher, the strategies include expanding access to medically...
San Diego Unified District C candidate Becca Williams: My opponent will support union policies
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced earlier this month. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect...
San Diego County Assessor candidate Jordan Marks: I am the Anti-Tax candidate
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County’s office of the Taxpayer Advocate, led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, released a free real estate fraud notification service called “Owner Alert.”. Marks boasted that their office delivered record high savings to San Diegans last year, and has...
Tommy Hough rags on trash tax in candidacy for District 6 City Council seat
SAN DIEGO (KUSI ) – Tommy Hough is a Democrat from the East Coast running for the District 6 seat in City Council as a nonpartisan candidate. District 6 is a constituency centered around Mira Mesa that encompasses a large portion of East County. His focus is county-wide spending, a practice which he claims has been poorly monitored for years.
Jordan Marks, candidate for County Assessor, announces free fraud-fighting service
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County’s office of the Taxpayer Advocate, led by Chief Deputy Assessor Jordan Marks, released a free real estate fraud notification service called “Owner Alert”. Marks boasted that their office delivered record high savings to San Diegans last year, and...
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher touts new app designed to prevent homelessness
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County officials Monday unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services. Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate...
The Second Chance Youth Garden in Encanto helps people achieve self sufficiency
ENCANTO (KUSI) – The Second Chance Youth Garden in Encanto serves young people between the ages of 14 and 21 to help them gain a hands-on experience with urban agriculture. The program combines classroom and experiential learning as youth participate in classes such as cooking/nutrition, food justice, financial literacy, job readiness and youth development workshops.
San Diego People: The 2022 Chula Vista Mayoral Race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election day is quickly approaching, and the Chula Vista Mayoral race is expected to be one of the closest in San Diego County. Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann are campaigning against each other to become the next Mayor of Chula Vista. Both candidates...
California Wolf Center rehabilitates and reintegrates wolves into wild
JULIAN (KUSI) – The California Wolf Center was founded in 1977, originally named the Julian Center for Science and Education, by Paul and Judy Kenis. What started with just two North American gray wolves grew into a sanctuary for dozens of the gorgeous wild creatures. Their primary mission is...
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon is one of San Diego’s County’s largest constituencies, one that represents San Diego in its diversity, differing cultures, and split political makeup. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers,...
Matt Gunderson: Catherine Blakespear needs to resign amid SANDAG scandals
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A recent audit of SANDAG’s spending revealed millions of dollars in funds had been redistributed outside the bounds of original contracts to certain, to potentially favored vendors. Matt Gunderson (R), is running against incumbent Catherine Blakespear for 38th State Senate District, and is calling...
Law Enforcement Torch Run benefits Special Olympics Southern California
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Chula Vista Police Dept. will serve as the Torch Run kick-off agency this year on Oct. 25 from 9:30 – 10 a.m. The entirety of the Troch Run will last through Nov. 11, and hundreds of law enforcement officials will carry the Flame of Hope, including policemen and women from three counties and 65 Southern California communities. The event functions to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Southern California.
Respiratory virus hitting harder, faster, and earlier than years prior
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cases of RSV respiratory virus is surging across the nation months earlier than normal in traditional U.S. yearly illness trends. Locally, Rady Children’s hospital has been nearly overwhelmed through the month of October with cases of RSV in young children, especially those under the age of 1.
California leaders take part in Binational Event in Mexico City
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California have arrived in Mexico City to promote U.S.-Mexico relations and binational business issues, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce announced today. The...
Freedom Revival highlights candidates at Waterfront Park event Saturday, Oct. 29
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Freedom Revival will be hsoting a large event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-7 p.m. at Waterfront Park at 1600 Pacific Hwy. The group speaks on Christian values regarding politics and society, and has issues a 2022 voter guide in accordance with their core values.
Rail service between Oceanside and San Diego scheduled to resume
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Service between Oceanside and San Diego on the local segment of the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor was scheduled to resume Monday, following weekend maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Passengers should note that trains may be delayed up to fifteen minutes on Monday. Weekend...
Operation Devil’s Den in Escondido leads to two-dozen charges
ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Nearly two dozen defendants have been charged with narcotics and firearms-related offenses following an 18-month investigation. into various gangs operating in and around the Escondido area, it was announced today. Dubbed “Operation Devil’s Den,” the investigation centered on suspects accused of making firearms — including by...
Car-to-car shooting in Chula Vista leaves motorist wounded
CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A car-to-car shooting on a Chula Vista street left a motorist wounded today. The gunfire erupted in the 500 block of E Street shortly before 10 a.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Following the shooting, the assailant, a man driving a gray or...
