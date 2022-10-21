Read full article on original website
Related
wklw.com
Carter Co Man Arrested after Pursuit
A Carter Co man was arrested Saturday after a Police pursuit. According to the Olive Hill Police Dept. the pursuit started around 2:20 PM on Saturday in the Olive Hill community. Police identified the man as 40 year-old Russell Jon Barker of Olive Hill. When the pursuit ended, Officers found several drugs inside Barker’s vehicle including meth and fentanyl, along with nearly $6,000 in cash. Charges include fleeing and evading police, wanton endangerment, trafficking a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. Police say they also served two indictment warrants on Barker for burglary. He was lodged in the Carter Co Detention Center.
wklw.com
Police Asking for Help to Locate Suspect in Rowan Co Assault Case
Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect in an assault case in Rowan Co. According to the Morehead Police Dept. the incident happened on Sunday between 4 AM and 7:30 AM in the East Morehead area of Rowan Co. Police say the victim in the case said the attacker is a white male, around 6′ tall with facial hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, ball cap and boots. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, you are asked to contact the Morehead Police Department at 606-784-7511. Officers also advise you to be cautious, stay aware of your surrounding and contact them if you notice anything suspicious.
wklw.com
Public memorial planned for Loretta Lynn
A public memorial service is planned at the end of the month for Loretta Lynn. The Queen of Country Music and Johnson County, Kentucky native died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. On Sunday, Oct. 30, you can watch Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn on CMT. The concert will be at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. It will feature performances by George Straight, Keith Urban, Tanya Tucker, Wynonna Judd and more. Special appearances will be made by Loretta’s closest friends and family. It will air commercial free on CMT at 7 PM.
Comments / 0