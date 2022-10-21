‘We will move you’: New ID badging could force people out of Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — New measures are coming to Camp Hope to keep tabs on the people living there.

ID badges specific to people living at Camp Hope are now being issued. People have to sign up for a badge and commit to new rules or could be forced off the site, and time is running out for people to get their hands on one of the badges.

“If you don’t want to really grow here, there’s not really a point to be here,” said Jered Fullen. He was the first in line to receive his new ID badge and welcomes the change.

He’s been living at the camp since September and wishes measures like this would have been in place sooner.

“There’s a lot of stagnant people, and I think the ID badge thing really helped people just get up off their butts and start doing something with their time,” he said.

As the week comes to a close, the clock is ticking for people to get badged.

“There just has to be a hard deadline for us of dates, and it’s Friday — at 5 p.m.,” said Julie Garcia. She’s one of the camp managers and runs Jewels Helping Hands.

She says, come Saturday morning, anyone without ID will be forced to vacate the lot.

“We will take you. We will load up your things, and we will move you to wherever you would like to go, but we do that immediately,” she said.

In addition to a new badge, campers are also completing a needs assessment, outlining what services will help them exit homelessness. They also have to say they’ll be a good neighbor to each other and the surrounding community.

Some of the expectations in the new “good neighbor” rules are, people can’t possess or use drugs and alcohol on site. They’ll also be re-evaluated every 30 days. Extensions will only be granted if people are engaging with service providers who are now on site at the camp full time.

“I’m starting to work on getting my life back in order and getting off the streets,” Fullen concluded.

He says he’s now working on his drug addiction and working to find housing. He’s happy to have a new badge which is a piece of plastic helping him start a new life.

WSDOT recently hired full-time 24/7 security guards to man the site. Those guards will be the ones checking people in and out of the camp. Garcia says no one will be let in without an ID badge or a visitor badge after this weekend.

