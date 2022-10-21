Read full article on original website
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley. Anisa Marie Lopez of Anaheim was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records. Lopez was accused of...
LA City Council Censures Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo Over Role in Scandal
After another raucous start to its meeting, the Los Angeles City Council voted 12-0 Wednesday to approve a pair of motions to censure Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal — the first time the council has censured council members since at least 1911, according to the city clerk’s office.
LAPD Opens Probe into Leaked Conversation That Sparked City Hall Racism Uproar
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division has opened an investigation into the leaked conversation that led to the City Hall racism scandal to determine if the conversation was recorded illegally, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. “The department has initiated a criminal investigation into an allegation of...
LA City Council Set to Weigh Censuring de León, Cedillo after Committee Vote
The Los Angeles City Council’s Ad Hoc Censure Committee Wednesday voted 5-0 on a pair of motions to censure Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo for their roles in the City Hall racism scandal — forwarding the motions to the full council for expected votes later Wednesday morning.
LA Animal Services Unveils Revamped Website
Los Angeles Animal Services unveiled a revamped website Wednesday that officials said will make it easier for people to find a furry friend to adopt or foster, locate lost pets, apply or renew an animal license online, find upcoming adoption events and learn about alternatives to surrendering a pet to a shelter.
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
LA City Council Set to Consider Censuring Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo
The Los Angeles City Council is set to vote Wednesday on whether to censure Councilmen Kevin de LeÃ³n and Gil Cedillo for their role in the City Hall racism scandal. “In most people’s memories, it’s the first time there has been a censure motion heard against a councilmember,” Council President Paul Krekorian said at a briefing on Tuesday.
South LA Man Faces Sentencing in Fireworks Explosion Case
A South Los Angeles man is expected to be sentenced Wednesday for illegally transporting tons of explosives, including dangerous homemade fireworks that were detonated by police in his neighborhood, causing a massive explosion that injured 17 people and resulting in about $1 million in damages to the area. Arturo Ceja...
Fire Damages Vacant Commercial Building in North Hollywood Area
A greater-alarm fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area. The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters doused the flames in about two hours and prevented them from spreading to other...
Curren Price Elected LA City Council’s New President Pro Tempore
Councilman Curren Price will serve as the next president pro tempore of the Los Angeles City Council, after his colleagues voted 11-0 Tuesday to appoint him to the post. The president pro tempore is second in command of the City Council. Price was interested in seeking the council presidency after Nury Martinez resigned two weeks ago for her involvement in the City Hall racism scandal, but the council voted 10-0 for Paul Krekorian last week. Krekorian and Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, the former president pro tempore, subsequently introduced a motion nominating Price.
LA County’s COVID Hospitalizations Falling Gradually
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen to 375, down by 28 over the previous day’s total, according to the latest state data released Tuesday. Of those patients, 43 were being treated in intensive care, down from 49 the previous day. The county reported...
Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera
A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
Man Suspected of Starting Fire in Hemet Police Station
A 25-year-old man allegedly started a fire inside the Hemet Police Station Wednesday, causing damage and culminating in a fight between the suspect and several officers, who ultimately subdued him. Bryan Alfaro of Fontana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Wednesday morning on suspicion...
Man Charged with Hit-and-Run, Evading Police in Huntington Beach
A 31-year-old man was charged Monday with a hit-and-run collision during a chase with Huntington Beach police that ended at Cal State Long Beach. Police were called about noon Thursday regarding a reckless driver going north on Pacific Coast Highway from Newland Street, according to Jennifer Carey, Huntington Beach’s public affairs manager. The suspect drove through several red lights, but when an officer on motorcycle attempted to stop the driver he kept going, triggering the chase, Carey said.
Curren Price Denies de León’s Claim He Was Invited to 2021 Meeting
City Councilman Curren Price Tuesday denied being invited to the October 2021 meeting between three of his colleagues and a top county labor official that led to the City Hall racism scandal, after embattled Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n said on a radio show that Price was “supposed” to be at the meeting.
Woman Reported Missing From Valencia Found Safe
A woman who went missing from Valencia was found safe, authorities announced Wednesday. Evelyn Andrea Sumner, 31, was last seen on Tuesday about 8 a.m. in the 23800 block of McBean Parkway, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find her. “She has...
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
Woman Accused of Grabbing 2 Children Outside School
A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
Authorities Seeking Girl, 13, Reported Missing From Santa Clarita
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl who went missing from Santa Clarita and who may be with her boyfriend. Lilliana Oregel was last seen on Monday about 3:35 p.m. in the 21400 block of Centre Point Parkway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man, 20, Arrested For Allegedly Triggering Fatal Porter Ranch Crash
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people, authorities said Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Alexander Ceballos was arrested on suspicion...
