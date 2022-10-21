Read full article on original website
High-end purses stolen in Tacoma home invasion
Tacoma Police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion robbery of high-end purses worth thousands of dollars. Police said the robbery happened Tuesday morning at 1:45 a.m. at a home near S 65th Street and Pacific Avenue. “The three suspects broke down the door and brandished a rifle,”...
Parking rates change across Seattle starting today
It’s going to cost you more for parking on the street in most parts of Seattle. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reports their new rates begin today. This is the last of three rate hikes planned for this year. SDOT said the new prices are based on parking data and seasonable trends and vary by time of day.
Seattle City Council looks to combat rising overdoses with reward system
According to a new report from the Seattle Auditors Office, there has been an alarming rise in deadly methamphetamine overdoses, leading city officials to ask what can be done to stop it. The annual number of overdose deaths from meth has gone from 98 per year to 365 per year...
Suspect in Central District business owner’s death faces charges
A man suspected of killing D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a business owner and community leader in the Central District, along with a string of other violent crimes has been charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Police said that Ashton Lefall, 31, is facing first-degree murder charges for...
Tacoma Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting
Tacoma Police hope the public recognizes the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Detectives say Oct. 2, at 7:38 p.m., a white Volkswagon Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Tavern at 1213 S 56th Street. The pictured red Honda Civic...
Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack
The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Seattle’s Fremont Bridge undergoes maintenance
The Fremont Bridge was closed between 11:59 p.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday due to bridge deck maintenance. This video from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) captured the noise the bridge was making. SDOT raised the bridge so crews could weld and repair the deck. “Crew members will be...
Light rail closed between Rainier Beach, Tukwila starting Saturday
Sound Transit’s Link light rail will be suspending service between Rainier Beach station and Tukwila International Boulevard station starting Saturday, Oct. 22 in order to perform maintenance on powerlines. Riders looking to get to south Seattle will have the option to ride on a free Link shuttle between all...
Suspect in shooting death of Central District business owner ordered to be held without bail
The suspect who was booked Thursday in the shooting death of Central District business owner D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. made his first appearance in court Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Prosecutors argued that 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Leffall was “incredibly dangerous” and should be held without bail....
Seattle council member Sawant urging police to investigate several attacks involving human feces
In a letter directed to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and the Seattle City Council’s, council member Kshama Sawant expressed disfavor with the Seattle Police Department for “failing to investigate a series of disturbing incidents at my home.”. According to Sawant, bags of human...
Kent ordinance bans camping outside designated camping area
Another Pacific Northwest community has increased restrictions for homeless encampments, making it easier for sweeps and cleanups to occur, with the Kent City Council voting 6-0 Monday night to enact new rules banning public camping. This new ordinance adds to the list of places people may not set up camp...
Three Lakewood teenagers arrested, suspected in string of attacks
Lakewood police have arrested three teens thought to be stealing cars, robbing, and assaulting people in the South Sound this week. The announcement was made via a news release around 11:15 a.m. Lakewood Police used surveillance to catch the suspects. Police said they were able to catch several of the...
Police looking for suspects who threw feces at Kshama Sawant’s house
Seattle Police Detectives need your help to identify a suspect who allegedly threw bags of feces at the residence of a city councilwoman on multiple occasions. SPD said Oct. 13, officers were called to the Leschi neighborhood for a report of harassment with possible political motivations. Councilwoman Kshama Sawant said...
Suspected killer of Central District community leader arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a Seattle business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street. Seattle Police announced the arrest Thursday afternoon and said that the arrest came in the Central District with the assistance of SWAT teams.
Coalition rallies against proposed Pierce County airport site
More than 200 residents gathered to protest against the construction of a new airport in Pierce County. This protest followed a community meeting Monday that focused on two potential sites for a new airport in Pierce County. Forecasts show potentially millions of passengers might not be accommodated at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a lack of capacity by 2050.
Gee: ‘Police cannot be the cure for gun violence’
D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a prominent Central District business owner, was shot and killed Wednesday evening. The suspected gunman was arrested Thursday around 12:30 p.m. and is believed to be connected to multiple other shootings in the area. Homicide detectives have yet to determine what led up to the shooting.
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
SR 520 ramp closed through February for vibration testing
“When will I be getting my lane back?” That’s the question from daily State Route 520 drivers trying to get to Interstate 5. SR 520 drivers have been reaching out to me asking when the ramp from westbound 520 to southbound I-5 will go back to two lanes. The ramp capacity has been cut in half for a while now and has created daily backups from Montlake to I-5.
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons
There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
Medics respond to rescue in rafters of 5th Avenue Theatre
Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in the rafters of the 5th Avenue Theatre on Wednesday, according to Seattle Fire. At about 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 19, a man experienced a medical emergency in the rafters above the 5th Avenue stage, near the 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
