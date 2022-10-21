ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-end purses stolen in Tacoma home invasion

Tacoma Police are looking for three suspects in a home invasion robbery of high-end purses worth thousands of dollars. Police said the robbery happened Tuesday morning at 1:45 a.m. at a home near S 65th Street and Pacific Avenue. “The three suspects broke down the door and brandished a rifle,”...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Parking rates change across Seattle starting today

It’s going to cost you more for parking on the street in most parts of Seattle. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reports their new rates begin today. This is the last of three rate hikes planned for this year. SDOT said the new prices are based on parking data and seasonable trends and vary by time of day.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack

The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle’s Fremont Bridge undergoes maintenance

The Fremont Bridge was closed between 11:59 p.m. Friday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday due to bridge deck maintenance. This video from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) captured the noise the bridge was making. SDOT raised the bridge so crews could weld and repair the deck. “Crew members will be...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Kent ordinance bans camping outside designated camping area

Another Pacific Northwest community has increased restrictions for homeless encampments, making it easier for sweeps and cleanups to occur, with the Kent City Council voting 6-0 Monday night to enact new rules banning public camping. This new ordinance adds to the list of places people may not set up camp...
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

Coalition rallies against proposed Pierce County airport site

More than 200 residents gathered to protest against the construction of a new airport in Pierce County. This protest followed a community meeting Monday that focused on two potential sites for a new airport in Pierce County. Forecasts show potentially millions of passengers might not be accommodated at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport due to a lack of capacity by 2050.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Gee: ‘Police cannot be the cure for gun violence’

D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a prominent Central District business owner, was shot and killed Wednesday evening. The suspected gunman was arrested Thursday around 12:30 p.m. and is believed to be connected to multiple other shootings in the area. Homicide detectives have yet to determine what led up to the shooting.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident

Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest

SR 520 ramp closed through February for vibration testing

“When will I be getting my lane back?” That’s the question from daily State Route 520 drivers trying to get to Interstate 5. SR 520 drivers have been reaching out to me asking when the ramp from westbound 520 to southbound I-5 will go back to two lanes. The ramp capacity has been cut in half for a while now and has created daily backups from Montlake to I-5.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons

There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Medics respond to rescue in rafters of 5th Avenue Theatre

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department responded to a medical emergency in the rafters of the 5th Avenue Theatre on Wednesday, according to Seattle Fire. At about 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 19, a man experienced a medical emergency in the rafters above the 5th Avenue stage, near the 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
SEATTLE, WA
