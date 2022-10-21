ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, MD

Millersville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Millersville.

The Broadneck High School football team will have a game with Old Mill High School on October 21, 2022, 13:45:00.

Broadneck High School
Old Mill High School
October 21, 2022
13:45:00
Junior Varsity Football

The Broadneck High School football team will have a game with Old Mill High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.

Broadneck High School
Old Mill High School
October 21, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Football

High School Football PRO

Frederick, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Frederick High School football team will have a game with Gov Thomas Johnson High School on October 26, 2022, 14:15:00.
FREDERICK, MD
High School Football PRO

Leesburg, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Broad Run High School football team will have a game with Loudoun County High School on October 26, 2022, 14:30:00.
LEESBURG, VA
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 25, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. DeMatha (7-1) – Last week: 1 […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

College Football Corner: Back to back bowl berths for Maryland is big

Homecoming games in October bring back alumni, but also many of the ghosts from their college days. For Maryland fans of a certain age, Terrapin football has been a revolving door of quarterbacks due to injury or ineffectiveness. That 23-38 demographic also recalls bad losses in October to underwhelming conference foes, with the Terps often beating themselves.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Police Investigate Fatal Head-On Collision Killing Charles County Woman

WALDORF, Md. – On Monday, October 24, 2022, at approximately 8:42 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Rd) in the area of Shannon Drive for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers

BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said.     Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County firefighters fight to free passengers of vehicle that crashed into Catonsville building

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County firefighters rescued four people from a vehicle that crashed into a building in Catonsville on Tuesday, according to fire officials. The vehicle crashed into a building in the 1200 block of North Rolling Road, fire officials said.All four people have been freed from the vehicle, according to fire officials.Firefighters initially noted that the extent of the injuries to all parties involved was unknown.They later said that all four people were uninjured.
CATONSVILLE, MD
