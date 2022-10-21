Eight-month investigation into suspicious death ends in arrest in western Kansas

HUGOTON, Kan. (KSNW) — An investigation that started in Hugoton, Kansas, in February 2022 has led to an arrest.

A news release from the Hugoton Police Department says on Feb. 24, 2022, Stevens County Emergency Services, Stevens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hugoton Police Department responded to the 100 block of S. Wilson St. for a report of an unresponsive man.

The Hugoton Police Department “immediately” treated the situation as a suspicious death.

Through an almost eight-month investigation with the Liberal Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation, an arrest was made on Oct. 5.

A 29-year-old Hugoton man was arrested on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance causing death, distribution of a controlled substance, and distribution of a controlled substance using a telecommunication device.

He was booked into the Stevens County Jail following the arrest.

