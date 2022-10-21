Rain in the forecast has forced a few local schools to adjust their schedules, moving the games to Oct. 27, Thursday night instead of Friday night. Vandebilt Catholic has moved their Homecoming game against Assumption to Thursday night, with Kickoff at 7pm. The Homecoming Parade and Bonfire have been canceled. The pep rally will now be on Thursday at 9:20am. The Alumni Tailgate will be on Thursday at 5:30pm.

HOUMA, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO