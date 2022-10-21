A Marina del Rey beach remained closed Sunday after a sewage discharge in the View Park-Windsor Hills area made its way into Ballona Creek. At about 1 p.m. Saturday, officials learned that 1,200 gallons of sewage was discharged onto the street near 4545 W. 62nd St., according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. About 500 gallons were recovered but another 700 gallons got into the storm drain, which first entered Centinela Creek, which discharges into Ballona Creek.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO