mynewsla.com
LA County’s COVID Hospitalizations Falling Gradually
The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen to 368, down by seven over the previous day’s total, according to the latest state data released Wednesday. Of those patients, 40 were being treated in intensive care, down from 43 the previous day. County officials have...
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports 2,598 New COVID Cases, 28 Deaths, Since Saturday
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department Monday reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, along with 2,598 new cases and 28 new deaths over the three days since Saturday. The agency said 379 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in L.A. County, down slightly from the...
mynewsla.com
State Ed. Dept.: Students Fell Behind in English and Math During Pandemic
Although California students performed better than most other states in the nation from 2019-22 in math and English — with the Los Angeles Unified School District showing significant gains in eighth-grade reading — the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact student achievement overall and across all student groups, according to data released Monday by the state Department of Education.
mynewsla.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
mynewsla.com
RS County Officials Impound 38 Dogs in Advance of Halloween
Riverside County animal control officers conducted a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore Tuesday, where they impounded 38 dogs in advance of Halloween. “There are many children in these communities and these sweeps are imperative to ensure the children are safe as we near Halloween,” Field Services Commander Josh Sisler said in a statement. “Some of these dogs exhibit a feral nature and form packs.”
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 49-year-old man who was struck and killed in South Los Angeles. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. Monday in the area of 8539 S. Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
South LA Man Faces Sentencing in Fireworks Explosion Case
A South Los Angeles man is expected to be sentenced Wednesday for illegally transporting tons of explosives, including dangerous homemade fireworks that were detonated by police in his neighborhood, causing a massive explosion that injured 17 people and resulting in about $1 million in damages to the area. Arturo Ceja...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Opens Probe into Leaked Conversation That Sparked City Hall Racism Uproar
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Major Crimes Division has opened an investigation into the leaked conversation that led to the City Hall racism scandal to determine if the conversation was recorded illegally, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. “The department has initiated a criminal investigation into an allegation of...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in Vacant Commercial Building in North Hollywood Area
A greater-alarm fire was burning Wednesday in a vacant commercial building in the North Hollywood area. The fire was reported in the 6200 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 6:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Lake Los Angeles Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area near Lancaster. Anthony Loaiza, 35, was the victim killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday near 170th Street...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles
A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Sewage Spill Enters Ballona Creek, Prompting Beach Closure in MDR
A Marina del Rey beach remained closed Sunday after a sewage discharge in the View Park-Windsor Hills area made its way into Ballona Creek. At about 1 p.m. Saturday, officials learned that 1,200 gallons of sewage was discharged onto the street near 4545 W. 62nd St., according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. About 500 gallons were recovered but another 700 gallons got into the storm drain, which first entered Centinela Creek, which discharges into Ballona Creek.
mynewsla.com
Man, 20, Arrested For Allegedly Triggering Fatal Porter Ranch Crash
Bail has been set at $4.01 million for a hospitalized motorist who allegedly triggered a three-vehicle crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers inside his vehicle and injured eight other people, authorities said Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that 20-year-old Alexander Ceballos was arrested on suspicion...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed in South Los Angeles
A person was struck and killed in South Los Angeles Monday evening. The collision was reported just after 8:55 p.m. in the area of 8539 S Vermont Ave., near Algin Sutton Recreation Center, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The person was trapped beneath the vehicle...
mynewsla.com
Man Dies Jumping From Huntington Beach Pier
A 43-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday. The man, whose name was not immediately released, leapt off the pier Sunday evening with a 36-year-old woman, who was able to make it back to shore without injury, said Jennifer Carey, a spokeswoman for Huntington Beach.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Menifee Crash
One person was killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash in the Riverside County community of Menifee. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 3:06 a.m. on the McCall Boulevard on-ramp to the Escondido (215) Freeway. A Ram 1500 pickup was found upside down with rear tires...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man
A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
mynewsla.com
Man, 37, Reported Missing in South Los Angeles
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera
A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man And Woman In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man and woman whose bodies were found at a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
