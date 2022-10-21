Read full article on original website
Liquid Silver Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster Is One Of The Very Finest
The latest iteration in the ever-growing Pagani Zonda 760 family was delivered to its owner back in June and it might be the most handsome specification of the iconic supercar yet. The Italian supercar was teased back in January by LMM Design which played a role in designing it. It...
Acura Drops Three Heavily Modded 2023 Integras To Spark Our Imagination
In a quest to showcase the tuning potential of the new 2023 Integra, Acura has teamed up with US-based tuners and personalities from the local car scene to create a trio of modified variants. All three concepts feature a number of exterior, interior, and mechanical modifications compared to the stock...
Manhart Previews BMW M2 With 552 HP And A Fixed Rear Wing
While the world is still trying to figure out if the design of the all-new BMW M2 is acceptable, Manhart has dropped the first images and information on their tuning package for the entry-level M model. The Manhart MH2 560 offers more dramatic looks highlighted by a striking livery, alongside a sportier chassis and an upgraded powertrain.
2023 Mazda MX-5 Unveiled In The UK With New Names And A Fresh Sand Shade
The fourth generation of the Mazda MX-5 (codenamed ND) has been around since 2014, but despite the mild updates over the years, it hasn’t lost any of its charm. Mazda UK announced a few updates for 2023, including a new naming scheme for the trims and the addition of the Zircon sand shade in the color palette.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 53 E Performance Spied, Slated To Pack 671 Plug-In Hybrid Ponies
Electrification is the future and Mercedes-AMG is embracing it as spy photographers have snapped the upcoming GT 53 E Performance. The plug-in hybrid is heavily disguised, but it will follow in the footsteps of the SL 53 E Performance that was spied undisguised earlier this year. That being said, the...
Maserati Releases First Official Images Of GranCabrio, Confirms 2023 Unveiling
Maserati today confirmed that it will unveil the GranCabrio, the convertible version of the GranTurismo, in 2023. Along with that announcement, it revealed the first official photos of the GranCabrio prototype. Now taking to the streets of Modena for its initial stages of development testing, as we saw recently, the...
Hyundai La Festa N Line Debuts In China With Sharper Looks And A Turbo Engine
Hyundai has expanded the N Line range so much that almost every single model in its lineup gets an angrier-looking alter ego. The latest to join the trend is the Hyundai Lafesta, a China-only sedan slotting right in between the Elantra and the Sonata. The highlight of the new Lafesta...
Opel/Vauxhall Grandland GSe Is A 296 HP PHEV SUV With Sports Suspension And 19-Inch Wheels
Opel and Vauxhall are expanding their electrified performance-focused range with the addition of the Grandland GSe next to the recently revealed Astra GSe. The new flagship trim of the C-SUV is not adding extra power over the standard AWD PHEV powertrain that delivers 296 hp (220 kW / 300 PS), but brings a sportier chassis setup for greater handling and minor visual tweaks to differentiate it from the rest of the lineup.
2023 Honda Accord Gives Us A Taste Of Its “Sleek Styling” And Built-In Google Tech
Honda today teased the arrival of the new, 11th generation Accord with a series of darkened photos, and a promise of improved hybrid technology. It also promised to “bring the excitement back to the midsize sedan segment” with the new car. Honda calls the new sedan “sporty, modern,...
Mini’s New Resolute, Untold, And Untamed Editions Add Some Spark To The Range
Mini has unveiled a handful of special edition packages for the 3-door, 5-door, and Convertible models, as well as the Countryman and Clubman. The first of the new packages is the Resolute Edition, which comes adorned with a host of Resolute Bronze accents across the exterior, including the headlight surrounds, front grille, taillights, front side panels, door handles and tailgate handle, and, in Cooper S specification, on the front air intakes and fuel filler cap.
Volvo Previews New EX90 Electric SUV’s Simplified Dash And Interface Design
Volvo believes that less is more when it comes to in-vehicle information, and it says it will put that into practice with the upcoming EX90. The new model will get simplified technology that aims to avoid information overload. As with its previous cars, Volvo has put two screens in the...
$8M Bugatti Divo Seeks To Beat $0.1M Tesla Model S Plaid In Drag Race With Sheer Brute Force
While track times are fun, drag racing records can go further to prove just how fast a car is on its own merits. On paper, the Bugatti Divo and the Tesla Model S Plaid are two of the fastest production cars in history. Here’s a breakdown of what happens when they happen to line up at the drag strip at the same time.
2023 Nissan Juke Gains New Emblem And Mildly Updated Aero Starting From Australia
The second-gen Nissan Juke has been around since 2019 but it still looks pretty fresh. For the 2023 model year in Australia, Nissan decided to equip the non-electrified Juke with some of the small updates recently introduced by the Juke Hybrid in Europe, while increasing the prices a little bit.
VW Getting Rid Of Dreaded Touch-Sensitive Controls On Steering Wheels
Thomas Schäfer, the CEO of Volkswagen published an interesting post on his LinkedIn profile, going through future goals for the brand, including the return of push-button steering wheel controls, and ten new EV launches by 2026 covering a wide spectrum of segments. More specifically, Schäfer wrote: “We are sharpening...
Maserati Partners With Mattel To Create $330,000 One-Of-Two Grecale Barbie Edition
Maserati has answered the question of what Barbie drives with a new, highly-limited edition of the Grecale. Created through the Fuoriserie program, just two Barbie-edition crossovers will ever be produced, and this is the first. As you may have predicted, the exterior is painted a rather fetching shade of pink,...
Driven: The 2023 Toyota Crown Is A Hybrid, Hail Mary Pass For Mainstream Sedans
What separates sedans from crossovers, and how important are those differences?. Those are two very important questions as the Toyota Crown is returning to America as an “elevated sedan.” A radical departure from the rear-wheel drive variants offered in Japan, the 2023 Crown is a segment bender that follows in the footsteps of the iconic AMC Eagle.
Argo AI Shutting Down As Ford Shifts Focus From Level 4 To Level 2/3 Semi-Autonomous Driving Tech
The battle between GM-backed Cruise and Ford/VW-backed Argo AI is over as the latter company is shutting down. The news comes as a surprise, but in a statement to TechCrunch, the company said “In coordination with our shareholders, the decision has been made that Argo AI will not continue on its mission as a company. Many of the employees will receive an opportunity to continue work on automated driving technology with either Ford or Volkswagen, while employment for others will unfortunately come to an end.”
The 2023 Genesis G80 Sport Has Finally Arrived In The UK
Genesis has just launched the new G80 Sport in the UK market, some 15 months after the vehicle was first announced overseas. Immediately making the G80 Sport stand out from the standard model are the dark gloss chrome trimmings found across the front bumper, grille, door sill panels, and window edge trims. The headlights also have black trim frames while found at the rear are exhaust trims that also have a darkened finish and perfectly complement the redesigned bumper.
Insane Nissan Z Markups Exceeding $50,000 Over MSRP Frustrate Consumers
Dealer markups are sadly not a thing of the past. We’ve talked about them many times here and even highlighted Nissan Z markups on numerous occasions. Despite the negative effect such greedy business practices have on the manufacturer and consumer they’re still running rampant and it could harm Nissan badly.
2024 Lotus Eletre SUV, 2023 Toyota Crown Driven, And 2023 Honda Accord Teaser: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A combination of the war in Ukraine and a reduction in refinery capacity means that the US is left with just 25 days of diesel, while prices are some 50 percent higher than last year. While national economic council director Brian Deese said that diesel inventories are “unacceptably low,” there could be some relief incoming. Two ships carrying approximately 1 million barrels of diesel will soon arrive in New York after being diverted from their original destinations in Europe. Additionally, regional diesel production will receive a boost when Delta Air Line’s Trainer refinery in Pennsylvania returns from seasonal maintenance.
