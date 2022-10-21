The battle between GM-backed Cruise and Ford/VW-backed Argo AI is over as the latter company is shutting down. The news comes as a surprise, but in a statement to TechCrunch, the company said “In coordination with our shareholders, the decision has been made that Argo AI will not continue on its mission as a company. Many of the employees will receive an opportunity to continue work on automated driving technology with either Ford or Volkswagen, while employment for others will unfortunately come to an end.”

2 HOURS AGO