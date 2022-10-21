Read full article on original website
Volunteer Firefighters Visit Shenandoah Valley Elementary for Fire Prevention Week
As part of Fire Prevention Week local firemen and women made a visit to the Shenandoah Valley Elementary School where students from Pre-K to sixth grade were shown a film and given a presentation by firemen that dealt with safety measures should their homes be threatened by fire. The students...
Schuylkill County Obituaries for October 24th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------ These obituaries are being brought to by Anthony Urban Law Offices. P.C.
Thousands of Dollars in Items Stolen from Schuylkill County PPL Substation
The Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville are investigating the theft of thousands of dollars in items from a PPL Electric Utilities Substation near Delano. According to Troopers, the theft occurred between October 3rd, 2022, and October 6th, 2022. An investigation found that someone entered the substation on the Lofty Road in Delano Township during this timeframe and removed thousands of dollars in tools and cooper wire from a locked storage container.
DUI Charges Pending After Hit and Run Crash in Ashland
DUI charges are pending after a hit and run crash in Ashland on Friday evening. According to Ashland Police Officer Tyler Dissinger, at 8:24pm, Friday, he was stopped at the red light heading downtown at Centre and 9th Streets in the borough when he observed a silver Chevrolet Malibu traveling uptown at a high rate of speed.
Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce Named 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year
The Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce was named the 2022 PACP Chamber of the Year at the Pennsylvania Association of Chamber Professionals (PACP) 2022 Chamber Professionals and Leadership Conference. This year’s conference was hosted by The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. The award recognizes organization excellence and significant achievements and...
Man Walks Away Uninjured After Rollover Crash near Mahanoy Plane
A man walked away from a crash near Mahanoy Plane on Sunday afternoon with no reported injuries. The crash, which was originally reported near the intersection of Main Street and Powdermill Road in Girardville, occurred just outside Mahanoy Plane near the Gilberton Sewage Treatment Plant. According to Frackville Police, a...
