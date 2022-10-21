STATE SOCCER: Rocky Mountain rallies, sets up semifinal showdown with Boise

Kaitlyn Slocum scored the equalizer with less than five minutes left in regulation, then scored one of Rocky Mountain’s penalty kicks as the Grizzlies’ girls soccer team advanced 5-4 in penalty kicks after playing Highland to a 3-3 tie through regulation and two overtimes on Thursday in the first round of the 5A State Tournament.

No. 3-seeded Rocky Mountain (16-1-0) advances to the semifinals where it will face Boise for the fourth time this season and the fifth straight season at state. Rocky Mountain fell to the Brave in the semifinals last season after beating them in the state championship game each year from 2018-20.

Boise won two of the three games between the two teams this season, including a 1-0 win in the 5A District III title game last week.

Today’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Centennial High.

Ari Siwek scored 38 seconds into Thursday’s game and Slocum scored another goal in the 18th minute. Freshman Campbell Wilson had assists on both of Slocum’s goals, while Bea Levi made six saves.

In addition to Slocum, Molly Harrison, Kate Majors, Allie Brown and McKenna Doremus had PK goals for Rocky Mountain.

BOISE 3, TIMBERLINE 2: Kunie Hirai, Annie Liebich and Grace Hatch all scored as No. 2 Boise advanced to today’s semifinal matchup against Rocky Mountain.

Mia Barron had two assists for the Brave, while Sophie Hills made eight saves.

Laken Gallagher and Elli Lewis both scored for Timberline, which will play Highland in the consolation bracket today.

CENTENNIAL 1, EAGLE 0: Asia Lawyer scored the game’s only goal, sending Centennial to the state semifinals.

The Patriots (13-3-3) will face No. 1 seed and unbeaten Lake City at 1 p.m. today.

No. 4 Eagle (14-4-1) will face Thunder Ridge in the consolation bracket.

BISHOP KELLY 4, SHELLY 0: Halle Hatten, Kate Jaques, Sophie Schmautz and Gracie Rhodes all scored goals for top-seeded Bishop Kelly as the Knights won their 4A State Tournament opener.

Bishop Kelly (15-2-1) will face Pocatello in the semifinals at 5 p.m. today in Post Falls.

The Knights put up 15 shots in the win.

Jaques, Margaret Smock and Taylor Deitzel all had assists.

SANDPOINT 3, VALLIVUE 1: Amanda Soto scored Vallivue’s only goal as the Falcons fell in the first round of the 4A State Tournament.

No. 7 Vallivue (11-7-1) will face Canyon Ridge in the consolation bracket today.

Jaylee Cossins made nine saves for Vallivue.

FRUITLAND 3, TETON 2: Abbi Roubidoux scored all three goals for Fruitland in a 3A State Tournament first-round win.

The No. 5 Grizzlies (14-2-1) will face No. 8 Timberlake in the semifinals today.

BOYS SOCCER

BOISE 1, EAGLE 0, OT: Daniel Hirai scored off a Jacob Samuelsen assist as the No. 2-seeded Boise Brave survived an upset bid in the first round of the 5A State Tournament.

Boise (16-1-3) advances to the semifinal, where it will face Thunder Ridge at 1 p.m. today at Hillcrest High in Idaho Falls.

No. 7 Eagle (12-7-1) will face Borah in the consolation bracket

THUNDER RIDGE 2, BORAH 1: No. 6 Borah fell to the consolation bracket with a first-round loss to unbeaten No. 3 Thunder Ridge.

Michael Palsulich scored for Borah (11-6-2), but Thunder Ridge got goals from Tyler Thompson and Dallin Serr.

Christian Griffith made three saves for the Lions.

TIMBERLINE 3, MADISON 1: Zane Davis scored twice, leading defending state champion Timberline back to the 5A semifinals.

The top-seeded Wolves (18-0-2) face Lake City at 3 p.m. today in Post Falls.

Jake Anderson also scored for Timberline, while Jeremiah Moreno had an assist.

BISHOP KELLY 1, SANDPOINT 0, OT: Andrew Nguyen scored off a Colton Crawford assist in overtime, breaking a scoreless time and advancing the defending 4A state champions.

The No. 8 Knights (9-5-6) will face Backfoot at 5 p.m in the semifinals.

Justin McGrew stopped all five shots he faced.

CALDWELL 2, WOOD RIVER 0: Sam Yeakley had a goal and an assist, while Axel Gonzalez also scored, as No. 2 Caldwell advanced to the 4A State semifinals.

The Cougars (18-0-1) will face Idaho Falls at 2 p.m. today in Post Falls.

Horacio Hernandez made six saves to earn the shutout.