ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Lansing.

The Williamston High School football team will have a game with Sexton High School on October 21, 2022, 14:00:00.

Williamston High School
Sexton High School
October 21, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Football

The Reeths-Puffer High School football team will have a game with Everett High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.

Reeths-Puffer High School
Everett High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The DeWitt High School football team will have a game with Waverly High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.

DeWitt High School
Waverly High School
October 21, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
US 103.1

Frankenmuth Michigan Loses Two Powerful Ladies This Week

The Zehnder & Bronner families have been at the forefront of creating a special place we Michiganders can easily take for granted. "Michigan's Little Bavaria" is place people travel to from all over the country and world. Many of our families have made it an annual tradition to visit Bavarian...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Woman hurt in Lansing shooting Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is hospitalized after being shot in Lansing Sunday night just before 10 p.m. on Cavanaugh just east of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard. Police say a 22-year-old woman was injured and taken to the hospital. It’s not clear how badly she was hurt, but police told News 10 she was stable.
LANSING, MI
My Magic GR

Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

1931 REO convertible stolen in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - People are being asked to be on the lookout for a stolen 1931 REO 835 convertible. According to authorities, the vehicle was stolen in early October while in an enclosed trailer that was on Rosemary Street in Lansing Township. A photo of the stolen vehicle...
wlen.com

Faster Horses Announces 2023 Festival Dates

Brooklyn, MI – The Faster Horses Music Festival has announced dates for the 10th annual event, in 2023. A news release by Faster Horses to WLEN News said that the festival will take place at Michigan International Speedway on July 14th, 15th, and 16th. Lineup, campsite renewal, pre-sale, and...
BROOKLYN, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson police seek missing 12-year-old boy

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Jackson are looking for CardiAir Hardwick, a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing. Authorities said he was last seen leaving his home on McKinley Street, between Hill Place and Lansing Avenue. Hardwick stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds....
JACKSON, MI
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy