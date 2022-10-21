Lansing, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO