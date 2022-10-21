Jordan Greenway injured in first game back with Wild

Greenway's return to the Wild was short-lived.

The highly-anticipated return of Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway lasted less than a full period as the big man appeared to suffer a shoulder injury Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Greenway went to the locker room and did not return to the bench for the start of the second period. Midway through the second period the Wild confirmed that Greenway would not return due to an upper-body injury.

Greenway missed all of training camp and the first three games of the season because he was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic

Ryan Carter, the former Wild winger who provides color commentary on the Bally Sports North telecast, said Greenway appeared to aggravate his shoulder injury.

This is a developing story.

