Somerset County, NJ

West Deptford over Lower Cape May - Girls soccer recap

Jaci Gismondi and Lexi Varela each scored two goals to lead fourth-seeded West Deptford over 13th-seeded Lower Cape May 7-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in West Deptford. West Deptford (12-7) will face either fifth-seeded Cedar Creek or 12th-seeded Barnegat in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Bloomfield College is merging with Montclair State. Here’s its new name.

One of New Jersey’s oldest schools of higher education will soon be known as “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”. Montclair State University and Bloomfield College took a big step Wednesday toward merging in what will be a rare agreement to fold a private college into a public university. The merger announcement came just seven months after Montclair State loaned the 1,300-student college enough money to help it to avoid shutting down.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed

A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Former medical center now becomes a new spot for art

The arts continue to grow in Jersey City as the Beacon, the site of the former Jersey City Medical Center and now an apartment complex, becomes host to new exhibitions happening in the city starting Saturday, Nov. 5, with “Crossing the Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries.”. This first exhibition at...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Fugitive sought in hit-and-run death of N.J. woman

An Elizabeth man was a fugitive Wednesday after being charged in a hit-and-run that killed a 28-year-old woman over the weekend in Toms River, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, 74, faces a charge of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of Sierra Fisher, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
2 killed in crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway

Two people were killed moments apart and two exits away Monday in apparently separate crashes on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The first crash was reported about 5:43 a.m. when an SUV traveling north went off the right side of the highway in Clifton at Exit 157.9, according to New Jersey State Police.
CLIFTON, NJ
Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings

This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
NJ
