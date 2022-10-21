Read full article on original website
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 4 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Leila Shaw made five saves as sixth-seeded Manalapan earned a 2-0 shutout victory over 11th-seeded Princeton in Manalapan. Manalapan (13-3-1) scored one goal in each half. Vanessa Sarf and Nicole Savage found the back of the net while Sydney Spilsbury dished out an assist. Princeton (8-8-2) sent five shots on...
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
West Deptford over Lower Cape May - Girls soccer recap
Jaci Gismondi and Lexi Varela each scored two goals to lead fourth-seeded West Deptford over 13th-seeded Lower Cape May 7-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in West Deptford. West Deptford (12-7) will face either fifth-seeded Cedar Creek or 12th-seeded Barnegat in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Rutgers Prep girls soccer gets back to full strength, wins Prep B title (PHOTOS)
Just a few days ago, senior Melina Rebimbas was on a plane crossing the Earth to make her way back home from the U-17 World Cup. On Wednesday, the UNC commit was right back where she feels at ease and dominated in the middle of the field as usual for Rutgers Prep.
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep downs Newark Academy in Donovan’s return - Boys soccer recap
Starting goalkeeper Aidan Donovan, making his first appearance since suffering a finger injury on Sept. 28, made two saves to earn the shutout as Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark Academy, 4-0, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. It is the...
Robbinsville knocks off Bordentown to move into Central Jersey 2 quarters
While the Robbinsville boys soccer team will kick off its NJSIAA sectional path Thursday in a very tough Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket, the girls are in a very wide open Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional. The fourth-seeded Ravens, who came into their contest Wednesday against 13th-seeded Bordentown (one of...
Red-tailed hawk with 4-foot wingspan stuck inside N.J. library for days
A red-tailed hawk with a 4-foot wingspan has been trapped inside the Ocean County Library in Toms River since Monday, and workers say the bird hasn’t shown any interest in flying out. “We were waiting to see if he would just come out on its own. As of right...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions for first time since 2016-17 season
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions this year and will play its first game when the regular season opens Nov. 9 against Monmouth. Coach Shaheen Holloway told NJ Advance Media he simply chose not to play any exhibitions this season, and...
Bloomfield College is merging with Montclair State. Here’s its new name.
One of New Jersey’s oldest schools of higher education will soon be known as “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”. Montclair State University and Bloomfield College took a big step Wednesday toward merging in what will be a rare agreement to fold a private college into a public university. The merger announcement came just seven months after Montclair State loaned the 1,300-student college enough money to help it to avoid shutting down.
Celebrate the spooky season in Hudson County at these Halloween hot spots
Everyone is getting into the Halloween spirit. From live music to costume contests, here’s where you can go in Hudson County this weekend to get freaky for the spooky season:. Halloween shows. Belle Ame Cafe is having a Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2...
Surati for Performing Arts heads to the Big Apple; music, comedy, and more in Hudson County
Surati for Performing Arts will be presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Rimli Roy’s Ramaavan, the story of Prince Ram and King Ravan, based on the ancient Indian literary text, “The Ramayana,” from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 with a total of seven performances at the American Theatre of Actors, also known as the Cullum Theatre, on 314 W 54th St. in Times Square.
Serious crash closes northbound lanes on Garden State Parkway
A serious traffic crash on the Garden State Parkway on Monday led to closures of northbound lanes in Passaic County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 3 a.m. on the Parkway in Elmwood Park south of Exit 157.9, according to 511nj.org. Traffic was diverted off the highway at Exit...
First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed
A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
Former medical center now becomes a new spot for art
The arts continue to grow in Jersey City as the Beacon, the site of the former Jersey City Medical Center and now an apartment complex, becomes host to new exhibitions happening in the city starting Saturday, Nov. 5, with “Crossing the Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries.”. This first exhibition at...
Fugitive sought in hit-and-run death of N.J. woman
An Elizabeth man was a fugitive Wednesday after being charged in a hit-and-run that killed a 28-year-old woman over the weekend in Toms River, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, 74, faces a charge of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of Sierra Fisher, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
2 killed in crashes moments apart on Garden State Parkway
Two people were killed moments apart and two exits away Monday in apparently separate crashes on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The first crash was reported about 5:43 a.m. when an SUV traveling north went off the right side of the highway in Clifton at Exit 157.9, according to New Jersey State Police.
Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings
This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
Jersey City artist features famous and lesser-known locations in new watercolors
The watercolor paintings of Steve Singer don’t require a great knowledge of art to appreciate them, but those who see them will be sure to appreciate how the artist handles water media in his latest exhibition, “An Artist’s View: Observations in Watercolor by Steve Singer.” The work is on view now until Saturday, Nov. 12, at Novado Gallery.
