ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man sentenced Wednesday in death of toddler
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was sentenced on Wednesday, after being found guilty of murder in the 2018 death of a toddler. On August 26, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. Along with...
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: Why weren’t people involved in beating death at Hannibal bar charged with hate crimes?
Top row from left, Jason Anderson, Tiara Bonner and Kaelin Rickey. Bottom row from left, Jordan Payne, Thomas Payne and Todd Haynes. | Photos courtesy of Hannibal Police Department. Dear MRN,. I’ve been reading about all the arrests made in connection to the death of that man in Hannibal. Why...
wlds.com
Burglary Suspect Facing 32 Criminal Charges in Calhoun Following High-Speed Chase
32 criminal charges have been filed against a Granite City man following a high-speed chase in Calhoun County last week. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office overnight, on Wednesday of last week at 3:20 pm, deputies responded to a call of a burglary on the Illinois River Road south of Hardin.
muddyrivernews.com
Delayed report causes continuance in case against Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash
QUINCY — A status hearing for a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash was continued Tuesday because a report from an expert witness is incomplete. Breeden Wike, 21, appeared Tuesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court with public defender Todd Nelson. Wike faces felony charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving, as well as several traffic violations, following a May 30 crash at 12th and Locust that resulted in the death of Kayla Smith of Quincy.
wlds.com
Two Men Injured, Arrested After Altercation Involving A Machete
Two men were arrested in Jacksonville yesterday afternoon after a physical altercation involving a machete. Jacksonville Police were called to the intersection of Hockenhull and Cox Streets at 5:26 yesterday evening in reference to a physical disturbance involving a machete between two individuals. After a lengthy investigation, police detained two...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD searching for information about hit-and-run involving boy in Riverview Park on Saturday
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for information about a hit-and-run incident involving a child. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, as well as the Adams County Ambulance Service, were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 to Riverview Park, 1001 N. Second. Upon arrival, officers met with a 7-year-old boy who had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance. He was treated and later released.
khqa.com
Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck a child
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after striking a 7-year-old boy on Saturday. The child was rushed to Blessing Hospital and was treated and released. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1001 N. 2nd Street - Riverview Park.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man gets 15-year prison term for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by felon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Daniel Kramer of the 100 block of Earel Camp Road in Quincy was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years imprisonment for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, five months imprisonment for possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and 10 years imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a felon.
kjfmradio.com
Press release and probable cause statement begins process of addressing concerns
LOUISIANA, Mo. — Meth, opiates, pills, random drug paraphernalia, credit and debit cards, and substances suspected to be fentanyl were among the items seized at the apartment residence of Louisiana Police Chief William E. Jones, according to the probable cause statement filed by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.
Wichita Eagle
Mother of 2 who was 7 months pregnant dies in car crash, Alabama officials say
A 28-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant died in a car crash, according to Alabama authorities. Laurina Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a ditch and flipped over near Athens around 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a statement from Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
khqa.com
Man killed after crash on US-61 near La Grange
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Jefferson, Texas, was killed on Tuesday after the Dodge Ram he was driving hydroplaned, struck a bluff, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports. The wreck happened on US-61 about one mile north of La Grange...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 21, 2022
Laurie Noble, 1802 Kentucky, reports that between 10-13 and 10-14, her unlocked tan 2009 Toyota was entered and checks were stolen while parked outside her residence 168. Alysia Chestnut (38) 401 Cherry St. Apt #5 Quincy, IL on a City warrant for FTA – trespassing. 104. Arianna Raeann Fernandez...
khqa.com
Police: Vehicle hit by gunfire in Quincy was not random
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Police believe a car that was shot while traveling in Quincy on Sunday, Oct. 16 stemmed from a road rage incident. According to the Quincy Police Department's preliminary investigation, a road rage incident between two people driving down Broadway around 7:25 p.m. escalated when one of the drivers pulled up next to the other driver and shot one round, striking the the person's vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Police says Sunday night shooting incident at 33rd and Broadway wasn’t random
QUINCY — Investigators with the Quincy Police Department believe the report of shots being fired from a car in a traffic Sunday night at 33rd and Broadway was not a random shooting. Deputy Chief Michael Tyler said in a Friday afternoon press release that the investigation of the incident,...
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
recordpatriot.com
Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
'This community deserves a second opinion': US Army Corps to test inside Jana Elementary after report's red flags
FLORISSANT, Mo. — As kids pivot to virtual learning on Monday, the US Army Corps of Engineers will also be doing some testing of its own. The government agency already did sampling in the last few years but only tested the banks of Coldwater Creek within the property boundary.
muddyrivernews.com
Principal at Eugene Field Elementary School in Hannibal placed on administrative leave
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Kelsey Whitley, principal of Eugene Field Elementary School in Hannibal, has been placed on administrative leave. The announcement was made late Sunday afternoon by Susan Johnson, superintendent of the Hannibal School District, in a press release. The release also said Maria Mundle, former assistant superintendent, will...
People who grew up along Coldwater Creek are concerned about their health
FLORISSANT, Mo. — There are growing contamination concerns surrounding Coldwater Creek. As Jana Elementary prepares to shut down, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to conduct its own testing on Monday. Those who grew up in that area are now voicing their frustrations. "I'm sick, have several...
smilepolitely.com
There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois
Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
