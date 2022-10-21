ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man sentenced Wednesday in death of toddler

MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was sentenced on Wednesday, after being found guilty of murder in the 2018 death of a toddler. On August 26, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. Along with...
LA GRANGE, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Delayed report causes continuance in case against Quincy man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash

QUINCY — A status hearing for a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash was continued Tuesday because a report from an expert witness is incomplete. Breeden Wike, 21, appeared Tuesday morning in Adams County Circuit Court with public defender Todd Nelson. Wike faces felony charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving, as well as several traffic violations, following a May 30 crash at 12th and Locust that resulted in the death of Kayla Smith of Quincy.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Two Men Injured, Arrested After Altercation Involving A Machete

Two men were arrested in Jacksonville yesterday afternoon after a physical altercation involving a machete. Jacksonville Police were called to the intersection of Hockenhull and Cox Streets at 5:26 yesterday evening in reference to a physical disturbance involving a machete between two individuals. After a lengthy investigation, police detained two...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD searching for information about hit-and-run involving boy in Riverview Park on Saturday

QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for information about a hit-and-run incident involving a child. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, as well as the Adams County Ambulance Service, were dispatched at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 to Riverview Park, 1001 N. Second. Upon arrival, officers met with a 7-year-old boy who had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Blessing Hospital by ambulance. He was treated and later released.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck a child

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department is searching for a driver who took off after striking a 7-year-old boy on Saturday. The child was rushed to Blessing Hospital and was treated and released. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at 1001 N. 2nd Street - Riverview Park.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy man gets 15-year prison term for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by felon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Daniel Kramer of the 100 block of Earel Camp Road in Quincy was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years imprisonment for possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, five months imprisonment for possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and 10 years imprisonment for possession of a firearm by a felon.
QUINCY, IL
Wichita Eagle

Mother of 2 who was 7 months pregnant dies in car crash, Alabama officials say

A 28-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant died in a car crash, according to Alabama authorities. Laurina Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a ditch and flipped over near Athens around 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a statement from Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Man killed after crash on US-61 near La Grange

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Jefferson, Texas, was killed on Tuesday after the Dodge Ram he was driving hydroplaned, struck a bluff, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports. The wreck happened on US-61 about one mile north of La Grange...
LA GRANGE, MO
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 21, 2022

Laurie Noble, 1802 Kentucky, reports that between 10-13 and 10-14, her unlocked tan 2009 Toyota was entered and checks were stolen while parked outside her residence 168. Alysia Chestnut (38) 401 Cherry St. Apt #5 Quincy, IL on a City warrant for FTA – trespassing. 104. Arianna Raeann Fernandez...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Police: Vehicle hit by gunfire in Quincy was not random

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Police believe a car that was shot while traveling in Quincy on Sunday, Oct. 16 stemmed from a road rage incident. According to the Quincy Police Department's preliminary investigation, a road rage incident between two people driving down Broadway around 7:25 p.m. escalated when one of the drivers pulled up next to the other driver and shot one round, striking the the person's vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
QUINCY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Crimestoppers crime of the week: Can you identify?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties is seeking information to assist Jacksonville Police Department in identifying a man in an incident at a business. The man was at Midland Farm & Home Supply, 1203 W. Morton Ave.,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
smilepolitely.com

There’s a mountain lion roaming Central Illinois

Just two years ago, we were alerting you to a rogue black bear going on a journey through Illinois. Now, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is letting us all know that there is a young, male mountain lion making his way through Central Illinois. He was first identified in Nebraska, and has been spotted in McDonough and Cass Counties. Those counties are on the western edge of Central Illinois, but according to the IDNR, "these animals can cover great distances. The mountain lion traveled all the way through Nebraska and Iowa without incident. It’s hard telling how far he will continue to travel if we here in Illinois leave him alone."
ILLINOIS STATE
