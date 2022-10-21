Read full article on original website
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languagesRickyManhattan, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
7 Jurors Chosen In Trump Trial, 2 Publicly Admit Disliking Former PresidentTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Seneca over Cinnaminson - Girls Soccer recap
Gabby Miller scored a second half goal to lead sixth-seeded Seneca past 11th-seeded Cinnaminson by a score of 1-0 in the first round of the South Group 2 Tournament in Tabernacle. Seneca (12-7) will face off against third-seeded Middle Township in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Maddy Schwartz assisted Miller’s goal,...
Rutgers Prep girls soccer gets back to full strength, wins Prep B title (PHOTOS)
Just a few days ago, senior Melina Rebimbas was on a plane crossing the Earth to make her way back home from the U-17 World Cup. On Wednesday, the UNC commit was right back where she feels at ease and dominated in the middle of the field as usual for Rutgers Prep.
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Senior Jadyn Kestenbaum tallied twice as fourth-seeded Livingston shut out 13th-seeded Columbia 3-0 in the first round of the North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 Tournament in Livingston. Livingston will next meet fifth-seeded Kearny in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Junior Isabella Dilanni scored as well while senior Avery Reiman, junior...
No. 1 Seton Hall Prep downs Newark Academy in Donovan’s return - Boys soccer recap
Starting goalkeeper Aidan Donovan, making his first appearance since suffering a finger injury on Sept. 28, made two saves to earn the shutout as Seton Hall Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Newark Academy, 4-0, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. It is the...
Robbinsville knocks off Bordentown to move into Central Jersey 2 quarters
While the Robbinsville boys soccer team will kick off its NJSIAA sectional path Thursday in a very tough Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket, the girls are in a very wide open Central Jersey, Group 2 sectional. The fourth-seeded Ravens, who came into their contest Wednesday against 13th-seeded Bordentown (one of...
Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions for first time since 2016-17 season
For the first time since the 2016-17 season, Seton Hall won’t play any exhibitions this year and will play its first game when the regular season opens Nov. 9 against Monmouth. Coach Shaheen Holloway told NJ Advance Media he simply chose not to play any exhibitions this season, and...
Devils’ Jesper Bratt continues dominant stretch vs. Red Wings
This offseason, Devils forward Jesper Bratt gambled on himself. The 24-year-old Swedish winger - who posted a career-best 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists) in 2021-22 - opted for a one-year, $5.45 million contract, which set up a “prove it” opportunity for him this season.
N.J. play of the week: Bordentown High School presents ‘Puffs,’ a Harry Potter parody
For the next several weeks, NJ.com will be featuring one New Jersey high school drama club and their fall play as our play of the week. NJ.com subscribers may access free, high-res photo downloads from the gallery below! If you’d like to have your school’s program considered for this feature, get details here.
Bloomfield College is merging with Montclair State. Here’s its new name.
One of New Jersey’s oldest schools of higher education will soon be known as “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University.”. Montclair State University and Bloomfield College took a big step Wednesday toward merging in what will be a rare agreement to fold a private college into a public university. The merger announcement came just seven months after Montclair State loaned the 1,300-student college enough money to help it to avoid shutting down.
Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has 7 healthy players: ‘I’m losing my mind right now’
With the college basketball season set to start in two weeks and big games loom against teams like Kansas, Iowa, Memphis and Rutgers, Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway says he only has seven healthy players. “I’m very concerned,” Holloway said at the team’s media day at Walsh Gym, adding, “I’m...
No QB changes expected, but Rutgers’ Greg Schiano hypes Gavin Wimsatt’s development in ‘adapted’ offense
Rutgers coach Greg Schiano was non-committal when asked about his starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Minnesota but offered praise for freshman Gavin Wimsatt and his adjustments to the updated offense being tweaked by interim coordinator Nunzio Campanile. With all three scholarship quarterbacks healthy and available in last week’s...
Celebrate the spooky season in Hudson County at these Halloween hot spots
Everyone is getting into the Halloween spirit. From live music to costume contests, here’s where you can go in Hudson County this weekend to get freaky for the spooky season:. Halloween shows. Belle Ame Cafe is having a Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 2...
Philosopher Pirate comes out of the background and into the spotlight | Testa
Mike Kuzan has done so much work with North Hudson bands – as a sideman, producer and promoter and through his music collective and record label The Latest Noise – that it’s easy to forget he’s a musician and songwriter in his own right. This month’s...
Red-tailed hawk with 4-foot wingspan stuck inside N.J. library for days
A red-tailed hawk with a 4-foot wingspan has been trapped inside the Ocean County Library in Toms River since Monday, and workers say the bird hasn’t shown any interest in flying out. “We were waiting to see if he would just come out on its own. As of right...
Surati for Performing Arts heads to the Big Apple; music, comedy, and more in Hudson County
Surati for Performing Arts will be presenting the Off-Broadway premiere of Rimli Roy’s Ramaavan, the story of Prince Ram and King Ravan, based on the ancient Indian literary text, “The Ramayana,” from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6 with a total of seven performances at the American Theatre of Actors, also known as the Cullum Theatre, on 314 W 54th St. in Times Square.
School bus carrying special needs students crashes, injuring 4
Two special needs students, their aide and a driver were hurt Tuesday when a school bus collided with an SUV before crashing into a utility pole in Bergen County, authorities said. The crash was reported about 8:19 a.m. at the intersection of Maple, Highwood and Park avenues in Glen Rock,...
Jersey City artist features famous and lesser-known locations in new watercolors
The watercolor paintings of Steve Singer don’t require a great knowledge of art to appreciate them, but those who see them will be sure to appreciate how the artist handles water media in his latest exhibition, “An Artist’s View: Observations in Watercolor by Steve Singer.” The work is on view now until Saturday, Nov. 12, at Novado Gallery.
Former medical center now becomes a new spot for art
The arts continue to grow in Jersey City as the Beacon, the site of the former Jersey City Medical Center and now an apartment complex, becomes host to new exhibitions happening in the city starting Saturday, Nov. 5, with “Crossing the Field: Artists Breaking Boundaries.”. This first exhibition at...
Trenton man charged in daylight killing
A 32-year-old Trenton man has been charged with shooting and killing a city resident earlier this month. Mack Williams gunned down Daquan Brown, 33, of Trenton, at about 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 9 in Kersey Alley off Ewing Street, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. Brown was brought...
Fugitive sought in hit-and-run death of N.J. woman
An Elizabeth man was a fugitive Wednesday after being charged in a hit-and-run that killed a 28-year-old woman over the weekend in Toms River, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, 74, faces a charge of knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of Sierra Fisher, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.
