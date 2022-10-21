Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Celebrities Pay Tribute To Leslie Jordan After His Unexpected Death — "There Will Never Be Anyone Like Him"
"You had no choice but to adore Leslie Jordan, he left you no other options. He was magical."
19 Horror Movie Moments That Even Horror Lovers Believe May Have Gone Too Far
"Give me monsters, ghouls, blood — but poop is my LIMIT."
‘Halloween Ends’ Director Explains Why Film Didn’t Focus On Laurie Strode & Michael Myers
The final film of the David Gordon Green Halloween reboot trilogy has fans of the franchise divided and the director of the slasher is explaining the creative decisions he made for Halloween Ends. Some of the criticism that the horror flick received was that Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, played by Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney, respectively, were not featured in what is supposed to be their final showdown after 44 years. “We had to decide how we wanted to wrap up these characters. How do we want to make it not just a nice, neat bow on a...
