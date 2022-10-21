The final film of the David Gordon Green Halloween reboot trilogy has fans of the franchise divided and the director of the slasher is explaining the creative decisions he made for Halloween Ends. Some of the criticism that the horror flick received was that Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, played by Jamie Lee Curtis and James Jude Courtney, respectively, were not featured in what is supposed to be their final showdown after 44 years. “We had to decide how we wanted to wrap up these characters. How do we want to make it not just a nice, neat bow on a...

19 MINUTES AGO