Edmond, OK

okcfox.com

Oklahoma Poison Center offering tips for a safer Halloween

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center is reminding everyone to stay safe during Halloween. Poison Centers across the country manage numerous exposures involving Halloween-related substances and products each year. So this year, they're reminding people...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Providing Hope in the Fight against Cancer

FOX25 shines the spotlight on cancer awareness. Giving Hope one basket at a time to a survivor who shares their story. *THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY RAY THE PAINTER, RTP CONCRETE COATINGS, OLD SCHOOL BAGEL CAFE, DAVID STANLEY CHEVROLET OKLAHOMA CITY, ARMOR & SHIELD PEST CONTROL, AND A&T MECHANICAL HEAT & AIR SERVICES, INC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Clinical trial through OU Health shows promising results for drug derived by deer antlers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A clinical trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center showed some promising results for a new drug derived by deer antlers. OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial that showed promising results for a new drug that would help treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Dolly Parton Imagination Library comes to Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools and the Metropolitan Libary System announced the arrival of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Oklahoma County on Monday. The Imagination Library is a literacy-promoting program that provides participating kids with a book a month until they are five years old.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

OU Health Hematologist-Oncologist receives award to study rare type of cancer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, has been granted an Impact Award from the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation is part of the SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) Cancer Research Network.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Fun Fall Family Ideas

There's no better time for family fun than the fall. From pumpkin patches, to fall crafting ideas Carri Hicks, CEO of Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral shares some fun ideas to bring the family together this fall. You can check out Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Fatal shooting prompts Strother Public Schools to cancel classes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Strother Public Schools canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday after a maintenance man allegedly shot and killed his wife. Classes will resume on Wednesday. Police said the incident near Strother Public Schools around 11 p.m. Sunday. FOX 25 was told the maintenance worker lives on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Bright Health to stop offering plans to Oklahomans in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Bright Health will no longer have individual health plans in 2023 in all the Affordable Care Act (ACA) markets across the country. The move impacts roughly 14,000 people in Oklahoma, Canadian and Cleveland counties. Earlier this year, members enrolled in impacted plans received a letter...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Norman Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Bathroom Law

Students in Norman walking out of class Friday in protest of the district’s implementation of a controversial transgender bathroom law. The student at the center of it all told News 9 she has been using the women’s bathroom for years with no issues. It wasn’t until this year that she got in trouble multiple times.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Edmond police provide new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells

EDMOND, Okla. — The Edmond Police Department has provided a new update on Sgt. Joseph Wells. On Sept. 23, Wells was thrown from his motorcycle on South Boulevard between Memorial Road and 33rd Street during a pursuit through Edmond. Authorities said a suspected drunken driver crashed into Wells while making a U-turn during the chase.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy

Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

81% of OKC residents cutting back on spending due to inflation

A new poll by Amber Integrated shows that 81% of people are cutting back on spending in a number of categories including at the grocery store in Oklahoma City. "Basically people are cutting back across the board," said Jackson Lisle with Amber Integrated. "60% of people said their cutting back on groceries to eating out, to travel."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Severe weather prompts shelter in place situation in Mustang schools

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Several Mustang schools did a shelter-in-place due to severe weather on Monday morning. “At approximately 8:28 am, there was a reported tornado spin-up just west of Mustang and several of our schools did shelter in place,” Mustang schools wrote on Facebook. “At this time, the front that spurred this weather event has passed and there is no current threat outside of wind and rain to our area.”
MUSTANG, OK
KTUL

Walmart awards Shawnee woman with $25,000

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Shawnee woman was awarded a $25,000 grand prize for participating in the Walmart Thrive Challenge, a program designed to encourage Walmart associates and customers to make small changes each day to improve their physical, emotional and financial well-being. Walmart associate Kathryn Carpitcher was in...
SHAWNEE, OK

