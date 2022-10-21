MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Several Mustang schools did a shelter-in-place due to severe weather on Monday morning. “At approximately 8:28 am, there was a reported tornado spin-up just west of Mustang and several of our schools did shelter in place,” Mustang schools wrote on Facebook. “At this time, the front that spurred this weather event has passed and there is no current threat outside of wind and rain to our area.”

