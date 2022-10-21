ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS DFW

Big rig accident shuts down I-20 in Balch Springs

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An accident involving a big rig has westbound I-20 shut down at Highway 175 in Balch Springs.It happened just after 1 p.m.TxDOT says the truck hit the bridge and there's a fuel spill as well.A hazardous materials team is on its way to clean up the mess.No word yet on injuries or when the freeway might reopen.
CBS DFW

Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
keranews.org

Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'

Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
CBS DFW

Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle

AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
fox4news.com

Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
KWTX

Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said the driver killed in a wreck on I-35 was ejected from the vehicle. The chain-collision wreck was reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County.
