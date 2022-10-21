Read full article on original website
Big rig accident shuts down I-20 in Balch Springs
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An accident involving a big rig has westbound I-20 shut down at Highway 175 in Balch Springs.It happened just after 1 p.m.TxDOT says the truck hit the bridge and there's a fuel spill as well.A hazardous materials team is on its way to clean up the mess.No word yet on injuries or when the freeway might reopen.
Jacqueline Pokuaa identified as 1 of 2 victims in Dallas Methodist hospital shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office has identified one of two victims in Saturday's shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45. She died trying to help one of her patients, a new mother who turned out to be the girlfriend of the man accused of killing Pokuaa and another medical worker, Nestor Hernandez.He now faces a capital murder charge. Investigators said the parolee was given permission to visit his girlfriend on Oct. 22 after she gave birth to their child. Hernandez, 30, walked into the labor and delivery unit armed with a gun at about 11 a.m., according to...
Body found inside burning SUV in southeast Dallas
Dallas firefighters made a shocking discovery after they doused an SUV fire over the weekend. Saturday, they found the SUV completely swallowed up in flames in a wooded area in the Joppa neighborhood east of I-45
Woman killed in Arlington hit-and-run accident
A hit-and-run driver is still on the loose in Arlington where a woman was killed over the weekend. Saturday, she was run down on West Division Street near South Fielder. Police believe that she tried to cross the street in the middle of the block
Plano, Texas Man Convicted of Killing His Sister to Collect Money After Mom Died
This horribly sad case sounds like something you would see covered on Dateline NBC or another crime show but the difficult details are very real. Blake Richards, 30, of Plano, Texas has now been sentenced to life in prison after murdering his sister and her boyfriend in 2021. The details...
Former Haltom City Police Corporal killed in Azle house fire
A retired Haltom City Police Corporal is being remembered after he was killed in a house fire in Azle. According to a news release, Tony Miller recently retired after 25 years with the Haltom City Police Department.
keranews.org
Parolee accused in Dallas Methodist shooting had permission to be with pregnant 'significant other'
Nestor Hernandez, the parolee accused of killing two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, had an ankle monitor but got permission to be at the hospital Saturday. "He was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring," Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, told KERA in an email Sunday. "He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery."
Church, several other structures destroyed by overnight fire in McKinney
Firefighters in McKinney have a fast moving fire on their hands this morning. The fire got going just past 2 a.m. when the winds were pretty stiff and that served to spread the fire which broke out on North McDonald near Standifer.
One person struck and killed by traffic on I-45 in southeast Dallas County
One person has died after being struck by traffic in southeast Dallas overnight. Just past 12:30 a.m. the victim was hit while on foot on north-bound I-45 near the I-20 interchange just north of Hutchinson.
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
fox4news.com
Overnight crash in northwest Dallas sends two people to the hospital with serious injuries
Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a major crash in Northwest Dallas early Sunday morning. According to police, a driver lost control of the car, struck the median, and hit a pick-up truck at the 10700 block of Harry Hines Boulevard just after 2 a.m.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
KHOU
Two hospital employees dead after shots by suspect at Dallas hospital, sources say
DALLAS — A suspect was shot by a Methodist Hospital police officer after fatally shooting two hospital employees Saturday morning, Dallas police sources have confirmed to WFAA. "The Methodist Health System Family is heartbroken at the loss of two of our beloved team members," Methodist Health System Executive leadership...
fox4news.com
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
37-Year-Old-Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Azle (Azle, TX)
According to the Azle Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Azle on Thursday. The crash happened at the 1300 block of NW Parkway near the Russell Feed Store at around 8 a.m.
fox4news.com
2 hospital employees killed in shooting at Methodist Hospital in Dallas, suspect in custody
DALLAS - Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning. Dallas police say the shooting happened inside the hospital on 1400 block of North Beckley Avenue around 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hospital says according to its preliminary investigation the suspect shot...
KWTX
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday said the driver killed in a wreck on I-35 was ejected from the vehicle. The chain-collision wreck was reported on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 and snarled traffic for hours just north of Hillsboro in Hill County.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
WFAA
DFW Weather: What to expect as storms roll across North Texas
We are getting some much-needed rain in North Texas. Here's what you need to know for the rest of your day.
dallasexaminer.com
Parkland to rename RedBird Health Center to honor late Dallas-area medical leader
The RedBird Health Center, the newest of Parkland Health’s Community Oriented Primary Care health centers in Dallas County, will be renamed the C.V. Roman Health Center. A renaming ceremony will celebrate the new name Thursday at 10 a.m. at the clinic, located at 3560 W. Camp Wisdom Road, Suite 100.
