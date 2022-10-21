ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Fairfax Co. votes to formally oppose new student transgender policies

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools saw more pushback Tuesday, with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voting to formally oppose the idea. The board voted to send a letter to the Virginia Department of Education claiming that the policies are discriminatory and...
fox5dc.com

DC director of policy fired

WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
CBS Baltimore

Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
WUSA9

DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
WTOP

Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players

It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
WUSA9

Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium

WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition. This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.
WTOP

Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance

Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
Bay Net

U.S. Naval Officer Charged Federally With Cyberstalking, Harassment Of Ex-Wife

GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Jason Michael Leidel, age 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, age 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
