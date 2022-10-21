Read full article on original website
WTOP
Fairfax Co. votes to formally oppose new student transgender policies
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools saw more pushback Tuesday, with the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voting to formally oppose the idea. The board voted to send a letter to the Virginia Department of Education claiming that the policies are discriminatory and...
WJLA
Yesli Vega blasts Spanberger on education, crime & economy at rally with Youngkin, Cruz
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz hosted a rally in Prince William County, Virginia for Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega. In the closing days of the 2022 campaign, Vega is focusing on the economy, inflation, crime, immigration, education, and parent's...
fox5dc.com
DC director of policy fired
WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
WTOP
Why is Northern Va. the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Confidence built since Maryland's CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair."He said, 'You didn't do that to your hair on purpose?' Just me gallivanting upon with my life was so unacceptable to him," recalled Smith, now a state delegate representing the city of Baltimore. "It's not just non-Black people who have this internalized hatred. Plenty of Black people have absorbed this poison."Smith, who is Black, successfully pushed in 2020 for Maryland lawmakers to pass the Creating a...
DC icon Vanilla Beane dies at the age of 103
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2019. A D.C. icon has passed away. Affectionately known as D.C.'s Hat Lady, Vanilla Beane has died. There is no information about when she died or how she died. Beane owned Bené Millinery & Bridal Supplies on 3rd Street in...
Washington Examiner
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
Alexandria, Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
WTOP
Secret Alexandria pool hall attracts world’s top players
It looks like a typical office building along South Whiting Street in Alexandria, Virginia, but inside is a secret pool hall where the world’s top players come to practice. Street Lights Billiards Academy, which is billed as “the first and only private billiards academy on the East Coast,” has attracted some of the most famous and highest-ranked pool players in the U.S. as well as top players from Russia, Poland, Germany and the Philippines.
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium
WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition. This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.
Wells Fargo robbed in Northwest DC
A Wells Fargo Bank was robbed in the 1900 Block of 7th Street Northwest early Wednesday morning, October 26.
US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC
A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation's capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
'They're holding homes hostage' | Maryland home dispute spotlights new scammer practice, attorney says
CLINTON, Md. — Are they scammers or the victims of a scam?. Last week, a couple with a contract to buy a Clinton, Maryland home noticed someone else moving in and called police. The people inside claimed they had a lease and refused to leave. The couple with the contract to buy it said police told them they would have to settle it in court.
Bay Net
U.S. Naval Officer Charged Federally With Cyberstalking, Harassment Of Ex-Wife
GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Jason Michael Leidel, age 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, age 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
WUSA
Yesli Vega plans to vote against controversial Prince William County data center project
The final hearing for the PW Digital Gateway is planned for next month. Democratic opponent Abigail Spanberger said she's engaged with local leaders over topic.
