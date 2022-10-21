Cunningham rebuilding Lady Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The local media got a sneak peak at the Beth Cunningham era Friday.

Cunningham took over the Missouri State Lady Bears last spring after Amaka Agugua-Hamilton left to coach Virginia.

And Cunningham had to start from scratch.

She started by compiling a coaching staff.

Then the Notre Dame grad turned to filling a roster.

Cunningham had five players returning, and added seven newcomers.

From there she turned to installing a four guard offense, and a man to man defense.

It’s been a learning experience that will carry on through the early part of the campaign.

“In some ways it feels like yesterday was my introductory press conference. Now you look at the season being right around the corner with the home opener against Missouri. It’s gone quickly. I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot in a short period of time. We obviously had a lot to do just like filling a roster. Trying to bond on and off the court. Just trying to get to know each other. All those things. That’s why I say there’s never enough time in the day,” said Cunningham.

