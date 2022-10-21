Agencies provide update on Menominee warehouse fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Federal, state, and local officials provided updates on the fire at Resolute Forest Products and the impact on the surrounding area of Menominee and Marinette.

The fire started on Thursday, October 6. Crews responded to a fire at Resolute Forest Products.

During Thursday’s news conference, Menominee Fire Chief Mark Petersen applauded the fact that no injuries or deaths were caused by the fire. He said fire suppression efforts are still under way and are expected to be completed by Saturday.

Cynthia Kuber with KK Integrated Logistics said all employees of the facility are still employed and receiving paychecks. The plan is to rebuild on the site.

Craig Thomas, an EPA representative said air monitoring and surface water testing continues today. They are receiving lab results, but time is needed to fully validate them. Results will be published to the EPA event site .

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said they are monitoring possible concerns with drinking water. EGLE is working with the Menominee Water Treatment Plant staff and will notify residents immediately if any action needs to be taken.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has created a web page for the Menominee fire to address and update health related information as it becomes available.

